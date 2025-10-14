10 best wide midfielders in EA FC 26

The best wide midfielders in EA FC 26 are a crucial part of a three-man defense formation. In these formations, they are tasked with both attacking and defensive responsibilities during certain match situations. Nowadays, the attacking wingbacks have been replaced with their long passing and defending abilities. However, wide midfielders are still important and often used as backup wingers.

Ad

In this article, we will discuss the best wide midfielders in EA FC 26, which should help beginners to find the best picks during their team-building phase. Some names, due to having "++" role familiarity, are placed higher on the list than others with higher overall ratings.

Some of the best wide midfielders in EA FC 26

1) Viviane Asseyi

Viviane Asseyi is among the top wide midfielders in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 82

Ad

Trending

Viviane Asseyi, the French footballer playing for West Ham United, has an 88 rating in pace along with a decent 77 in passing. She has a decent 79 rating in vision and a 78 in crossing, which makes her an attacking threat. Moreover, with a 72 in stamina and a 71 in physicality, she contests for every ball, trying to dispossess opponent players during defensive transitions.

Also read: Best half wingers in EA FC 26

2) Ritsu Doan

Ritsu Doan is the only Japanese player on the list (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 82

Ad

Ritsu Doan, the Japanese midfielder, has a 78 rating in passing and an 85 in dribbling. Doan comes with an 82 rating in vision and a 77 in crossing, which makes him a great pick if you want an extra pair of legs during attack. Plus, with an 82 in pace and a 90 in stamina, Doan will always be back in time to help the team with defensive measures.

Also read: Best center half CDMs in EA FC 26

Ad

3) John McGinn

McGinn, the Scottish star in FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 81

Ad

John McGinn, the 81-rated Scottish footballer, is also a good pick for beginners with a three-man defense or 4-4-2 system, looking for wide midfielders. He has a 78 rating in passing, an 80 in dribbling, and a 78 in defense. McGinn's 79-rated vision and 76-rated crossing enable him to consistently find his forwards inside the opponent's box. Meanwhile, his 92-rated stamina, 83-rated physicality, and decent 79-rated defensive awareness help him disrupt opponents' attacks.

Ad

Also read: Best holding midfielders in EA FC 26

4) Sergio Gomez

Sergio Gomez in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 79

Ad

The Spaniard is another top pick if you want a traditional wide midfielder on your team. Sergio Gmez comes with an 80 rating in passing, along with a 79 in dribbling, an 80 in vision, and an 81 in crossing. While Gomez does not have an amazing stamina (78) or defensive awareness (72), he manages to help the defenders during opponents' counterattacks.

Also read: Best deep-lying playmakers in EA FC 26

5) Filip Kostic

Kostic is a promising backup on the Juventus bench (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 81

Ad

The 81-rated Serbian LM has an 81 rating in passing, along with an 80 in dribbling, a decent 78 in vision, and an 87 in crossing. These stats are proof of Kostic's ability as an attacker. Furthermore, with a decent 70 rating in defense and defensive awareness, Kostic is a reliable extra man for defense whenever you need him.

also read: Best box-to-box midfielders in EA FC 26

6) Sergi Darder Moll

Dardar can play the role of the wide midfielder effectively (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 81

Ad

Sergi Darder, the Spaniard playing for RCD Mallorca, can be another amazing option to have at your disposal. The 81-rated Spaniard has an 80 rating in dribbling, an 83 in vision, and a decent 74 in crossing, helping him to send in defense-breaking balls to his forwards. Moreover, with a 74 rating in defensive awareness and an 82 in stamina, Darder also runs back to help defense in time, and he can keep doing this multiple times during matches.

Ad

7) Ereleta Memeti

Memeti is among the best wide midfielder cards in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 81

Ad

Memeti has a 76 rating in passing, along with a 77 in vision and a 78 in crossing. The right-footed, right-midfielder has a decent 81 in dribbling, making it hard for defenders to dispossess her. However, with a decent stamina (70) and only a 53 rating in both defense and defensive awareness, Memeti is not the best option defensively.

8) Julia Grosso

Grosso card in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 79

Ad

Julia Grosso, the Canadian player playing in the NWSL, can also be a decent pick for the role of the best wide midfielders in EA FC 26. Grosso arrives with a 79 rating in passing, an 80 in dribbling, a 77 in vision, and a 73 in crossing. These stats reflect her attacking prowess, but Grosso is also well-versed in defense as well. She has a 74 in defensive awareness and an 80 in stamina.

9) Ramona Bachmann

Ramona Bachmann is a reliable name in the list of wide midfielders (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 79

Ad

Ramona Bachmann is a decent wide midfielder with the ability to play as a winger. She has a decent 77 rating in passing, along with an 80 in vision. While her crossing (70) may not be good enough, she has a 71 rating in stamina and an 81 rating in dribbling, making it tougher for opponents to dispossess her.

10) Angelina

Angelina is a good pick for the best wide midfielders in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 79

Ad

Angelina Alonso, the Brazilian footballer, has a 78 rating in passing and an 80 in dribbling. She also has a 77 in vision and a 76 in crossing, helping her deliver defense-breaking passes inside the opponent's box. She also has a decent 76 rating in stamina.

The requirement for wide midfielders is being reduced in modern football. Most are slowly transitioning into wingers or wingbacks to survive. However, if you are creating a team from scratch, the wide midfielders can still be a useful addition to your team, especially in the initial days.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.