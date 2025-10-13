10 best half wingers in EA FC 26

The best half wingers in EA FC 26 are mostly midfielders who can provide a reliable option near the flank. These players help wingers maintain position, also offering an extra passing option and running into spaces, often taking out one of the opponent defenders with them, creating space for teammates.
The list of the best half wingers in EA FC 26 features players like Bellingham, Alexia Putellas, Kevin De Bruyne, and more. Some players on the list, despite having lower overall ratings, are placed higher than other players due to their "++" role familiarity.
Some of the best half wingers in EA FC 26
1) Alexia Putellas
OVR: 91
The Barcelona women's team's star is among the highest-rated footballers in the game. Putellas comes with high ratings in passing (90), dribbling (91), vision (92), and composure (92). While these ratings highlight her abilities in the central midfield, her 90 rating in long passing and 88 rating in crossing justify her inclusion on the list.
2) Lindsey Heaps
OVR: 87
The 87-rated American women's team's star has impressive passing (87) and dribbling (84) ratings. Furthermore, Heaps is rated 88 in vision, 79 in crossing, 91 in short passing, and 90 in long passing, helping her provide defense-breaking passes to her forwards.
3) Kevin De Bruyne
OVR: 87
Kevin De Bruyne is probably one of the greatest midfielders of this generation. The Belgian star is known for his vision (92), short passing (92), and long passing (93). He has a 92 rating in passing, along with a 93 rating in crossing, making him a top-tier pick for the half winger role in EA FC 26. His 87-rated composure is also commendable.
4) Grace Geyoro
OVR: 86
Grace Geyoro, the French CM playing for PSG, is also an unavoidable name in the list of the best half wingers in EA FC 26. While she does not have a great crossing (70) rating, she can be useful at the flank with her vision (83), short passing (89), and long passing (86).
5) Aitana Bonmati
OVR: 91
Alexia Putellas' compatriot in the Barcelona and Spanish national women's team, Aitana Bonmati, is also among the highest-rated players in the game. While she does not possess a great crossing (74) rating, her 90-rated vision, 90-rated long passing, and 91-rated short passing skills crack open opponent defenses. Bonmati also has an 85 rating in composure and a 91 rating in dribbling, making it almost impossible for opponent defenders to dispossess her.
6) Jude Bellingham
OVR: 90
Jude Bellingham, the Real Madrid and England national team star, is also a versatile player who can be used as a CM as well as a half-winger. The youngster loves running towards the flanks, creating spaces behind with his runs, and attacking empty spaces in the box with his amazing short passing (90) and vision (90). Although not great at crossing (66), Jude's long passes (89) always find the target.
7) Federico Valverde
OVR: 89
The Uruguayan Real Madrid player can play in multiple roles, but his ability to play as a half winger helps his team put up extra men in attack. Velverde has an 86-rated vision and 88-rated short and long passing, which can trouble the opposition's backline. He also has a decent crossing (78) rating.
8) Alessia Russo
OVR: 89
Arsenal midfielder Alessia Russo is also a great half winger in EA FC 26. While she has only a decent passing (70), her 84-rated composure and 87-rated dribbling help her reach the box by cutting past opponents. She also has a great short passing (81) rating.
9) Jamal Musiala
OVR: 88
Bayern Munich star Jamal Musiala is a versatile CAM with 80-rated passing and 90-rated dribbling. He has an 87 rating in vision, and while his crossing is rated only 79, he compensates for it with his 89-rated short and long passing skills. Musiala has already proved his worth for both the German national team and Bayern Munich, and can help you increase your winning chances too in EA FC 26.
10) Guro Reitan
OVR: 88
Guro Reitan is a star of the Chelsea women's team. She has an 85 rating in passing, along with an 87 rating in dribbling. However, the best aspect of her gameplay is her 92-rated crosses, which always find her strikers inside the opponent's box. Reitan has 87-rated vision and 83-rated short passing as well.
You can also choose players like Sakina Karchaoui, Rose Lavelle, or Cole Palmer for the half-winger role in your EA FC 26 team.
