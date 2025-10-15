10 best EA FC 26 players with Cross Claimer PlayStyle

Evaluating a goalkeeper's reaction, jumping reach, and other key aspects is crucial, especially when searching for the best players with Cross Claimer PlayStyle in EA FC 26. The list here includes those such as Ederson Moares, Jan Oblak, and Joan Garcia, among others.

Note that in this list, we have placed goalkeepers with Cross Claimers+ PlayStyle ahead, despite some of them having lower overall ratings than the others. This is because those with the "+" PlayStyle will have better in-game animations of the action than the rest.

Jan Oblak and nine other best players with Cross Claimers PlayStyle in EA FC 26

1) Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois is among the best Cross Claimers in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Thibaut Courtois, the Belgian international playing for Real Madrid, is the best goalkeeper with Cross Claimer PlayStyle in EA FC 26. The 6'7" goalkeeper has an 88 rating in reaction and an 88 rating in physicality. The latter helps him win duels against the top strikers. Courtois also has a 90 rating in dribbling and an 89 in shooting.

2) Jan Oblak

Jan Oblak card in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 88

The Atletico Madrid goalkeeper has an 85 rating in reaction and a decent 72 in jumping reach. He is impeccable at timing his dives to claim or punch away crosses before they find their targets. The 6'2" Slovenian goalkeeper is also great at shooting (90), pace (85), and physicality (86), making him a great pick as a Cross Claimer goalkeeper.

3) David Raya

David Raya is tasked with guarding the Arsenal goal (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

The Spaniard playing for Arsenal is a top-tier goalkeeper with cross-claiming abilities. The 6'0" player has an 86 rating in pace and an 84 in reaction. Such numbers help him react to possible goal threats quickly. Furthermore, with an 85 in physicality, he tends to win most of the aerial duels even in a physically challenging competition like the Premier League.

4) Ann-Katrin Berger

Berger is a top-tier German goalkeeper (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 86

Ann-Katrin Berger, the German international, also comes with the Cross Claimer+ PlayStyle in EA FC 26. She hosts an 86 rating in pace, an 85 in reaction, and a decent 81 in physicality. The goalkeeper also has impressive shooting (84) and dribbling (87) stats, making him a great pick in 1v1 situations.

5) Christiane Endler

Endler card in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 88

Christiane Endler is a Chilean goalkeeper playing for Olympique Lyon's women's team. He has an 88 rating in pace, an 83 in reaction, and an 89 in physicality. Not only does she nullify the danger of the defense-breaking crosses, but she also has an 84 rating in passing and an 89 in dribbling.

6) Ederson Moares

Ederson Moares is a top-tier goalkeeper with Cross Claimer PlayStyle (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 85

Ederson Moares, the Brazilian goalkeeper with a 91 rating in passing and an 83 rating in dribbling, has been a crucial part of Pep Guardiola's Champions League-winning Manchester City team. Moreover, the 6'2" goalkeeper also has an 83 rating in pace, an 82 in reaction, and a decent 78 in jumping reach, making it harder for opponent attackers to win aerial duels against him.

7) Giorgi Mamardashvili

Giorgi Mamardashvili is the deputy of Allison Becker in the Liverpool team (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 84

The 84-rated Georgian goalkeeper is another top pick if you are looking for the best players with Cross Claimer PlayStyle in EA FC 26. He has a decent reaction (74) and jumping reach (71), along with an 84 rating in physicality. He also has an 84 rating in pace and dribbling, along with an 81 in shooting.

8) Hannah Hampton

Hannah Hampton guards the goal for the English women's team (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 84

Hannah Hampton, the 84-rated English goalkeeper, has an 82 rating in pace, an 82 in passing, and an 84 in dribbling. These stats are evident proof that she is comfortable on the ball, which is a crucial trait for goalkeepers in modern football. Furthermore, she also has an 85 rating in physicality and an 83 in reaction, making her unbeatable in aerial duels inside the box.

9) Cata Coll

Cata Coll guards the goal for the Barcelona women's team (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 84

The Barcelona women's team's goalkeeper has an 83 rating in pace and an 87 rating in dribbling. While there is room for improvement in her passing (76), she is amazing in rushing out to claim crosses. The 5'7" keeper has an 81 reaction rating, which his evident proof that she is always prepared to catch or punch out crosses that enter the box.

10) Joan Garcia

Joan Garcia will get game time to improve his abilities (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 83

Barcelona's recent recruit, the 24-year-old Spanish goalkeeper, has an 81 rating in pace, along with a decent 77 rating in passing and reaction. He also has an 86 in dribbling and an 83 in physicality. While Joan Garcia has some room for improvement, the first-choice GK position in the current Barcelona men's team is currently unstable, and with age on his side, Garcia will get plenty of game time to improve.

