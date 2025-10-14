10 best EA FC 26 players with Chip Shot PlayStyle

Obtaining the best players with Chip Shot+ and Chip Shot PlayStyle in EA FC 26 is ideal for finishing chances and scoring spectacular goals. Furthermore, such players usually possess amazing passing, shooting, and finishing ratings. It's recommended to check the dribbling and ball control stats of these cards. The list of players with these playstyles currently features Robert Lewandowski, Florian Wirtz, Vinicius Jr., and more.

However, certain cards with the Chip Shot+ PlayStyle rank higher with better overall ratings. This is because players with "+" PlayStyle will have better in-game animation while performing Chip Shots, compared to their peers. That said, let's explore the best players with Chip Shot and Chip Shot+ PlayStyles in EA FC 26.

Florian Wirtz and some of the best players with Chip Shot PlayStyle in EA FC 26

1) Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski card in FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 88

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski has decent passing (79), impressive shooting (89), and dribbling (85) ratings. The legendary Pole is among the best players with Chip Shot+ PlayStyle. Boasting impressive physicality (84), Lewandowski contests to win every ball. The prolific striker marries a 90 rating in attacking positioning with 92 in finishing, making him a perpetual goal threat in the opponent's box.

2) Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann can help you increase your team's xG in-game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 85

The French forward of Atletico Madrid fame bears an 86 rating in shooting, an 85 in passing, and an 88 in dribbling. An icon at the Spanish club, Griezmann is hailed for his impressive ball control (90), attacking positioning (87), and finishing (86).

3) Clara Mateo

Clara Mateo card in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 85

Clara Mateo comes with an 87 rating in pace, 86 in shooting, 80 in passing, and 84 in dribbling. The French footballer also has an 86 rating in both attacking positioning and ball control, and 90 in finishing, making her a top-tier striker who can also play as a CAM.

4) Mauro Icardi

Mauro Icardi still comes in the list of better forwards in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 81

Despite having a lower overall rating than most players on the list, the Argentine forward has the Chip Shot+ PlayStyle, which earns him a spot. The Galatasaray forward has an 82 rating in shooting, along with 87 in attacking positioning, and 86 in finishing.

Furthermore, Icardi is also good at attacking build-ups. He has a decent 71 rating in passing, along with 76 in dribbling and 81 in ball control.

5) Erling Haaland

The Manchester City star is a Chip Shot specialist in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 90

Erling Haaland is one of the highest-rated players in the game. Boasting a 91 rating in shooting and 94 in finishing, the Norwegian phenom is bound to always keep opponent defenders on their toes. While Haaland does not have amazing passing (70), his 87-rated attacking positioning and 82-rated ball control make him a constant goal threat.

6) Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz is a versatile CAM in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Florian Wirtz is among the best midfielders (CAM) with a penchant for scoring. The German has an 82 rating in shooting, 88 in passing, and a remarkable 90 rating in dribbling. The Liverpool midfielder also brings an 85 rating in attacking positioning, so you will always find him near the final third. To round it off, Wirtz also possesses decent finishing (84) and ball control (92).

7) Vinicius Jr.

Vinicius Jr. is a great attacking player (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. boasts an amazing pace (95), along with an 84 rating in shooting and 88 in finishing. The Brazilian winger also has an 86 rating in attacking positioning. Above all else, he is mostly renowned for his 91-rated dribbling and 90-rated ball control.

8) Serhou Guirassy

Guirassy leads the Dortmund attack (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

The Dortmund forward has an 88 rating in shooting and 83 in dribbling. However, what makes him one of the best forwards in the game is his impeccable attacking positioning (90) and finishing (90). The Guinean also has an 86 rating in ball control, so defenders will struggle to dispossess him in various in-game situations.

9) Victor Osimhen

Osimhen is an amazing 1v1 finisher in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Galatasaray's Victor Osimhen boasts amazing pace (92), shooting (84), and dribbling (81). Furthermore, the Nigerian has a 91 rating in attacking positioning, 88 in finishing, and 84 in ball control. Such ratings speak volumes about Osimhen's attacking prowess.

10) Melchie Dumornay

Melchie Dumornay is a great young Chip Shot specialist in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 86

Melchi Dumornay is a lesser-known name on the list with Chip Shot PlayStyle in EA FC 26. The Haitian footballer has a 93 rating in pace, 83 in attacking positioning, 85 in shooting, and 89 in finishing. She also has impressive dribbling (87) and ball control (88) stats.

