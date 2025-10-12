10 best deep-lying playmakers in EA FC 26

A deep-lying playmaker in EA FC 26 is crucial in formations that include a three-man midfield. Players in this role rarely leave their position, but they often dictate the tempo of the match through their ball distribution, composure, and defensive abilities, such as interceptions and tackles. These players are also crucial in disrupting the opponent's attacks.

In this article, we will discuss some of the best deep-lying playmakers in EA FC 26. Players placed higher on the list despite having lower overall ratings possess the "++" role familiarity. Read on to learn more.

A list of the best deep-lying playmakers in EA FC 26

Check out the list of the best deep-lying playmakers in EA FC 26:

Players Position(s) Overall Passing Dribbling Vision Frenkie de Jong* CM/CDM 87 85 87 88 Alexis Mac Allister* CM/CDM 87 85 85 86 Hakan Calhanoglu* CDM/CM 86 87 82 89 Exequiel Palacios* CM/CDM 84 80 82 83 Federico Valverde CM/RB/CDM 89 84 84 86 Vitinha CM/CDM/CAM 89 86 90 90 Manuela Giugliano CM/CDM/CAM 85 84 86 86 Youri Tielemans CM/CDM/CAM 85 85 80 87 Joao Neves CM/CDM 85 80 84 84 Fabian Ruiz CM/CDM 85 80 81 84

*players with "++" role familiarity

1) Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong is a versatile playmaker (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

The Barcelona and Netherlands star has an 85 rating in passing and an 87 in dribbling. Frenkie comes with an 88-rated vision, a 90-rated short passing, and a 90-rated composure. The player has amazing long passing (87) and interception (82) skills as well, making him a solid pick for the CDM position.

2) Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister was a big find of the FIFA World Cup 2022 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Alexis Mac Allister, the Argentine playing for Liverpool, is rated 78 in defense, 76 in physicality, and 78 in defensive awareness. However, with his interceptions (80), passing (85), dribbling (85), short passing (88), and vision (86) ratings, Mac Allister manages to control the game from the midfield for the Merseyside giants.

3) Hakan Calhanoglu

Hakan Clahanoglu is a great pick for a deep-lying playmaker (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 86

Turkish international Hakan Calhanoglu is one of the best CDMs in FC 26, and unlike most traditional CDMs, he has high ratings in passing (87) and dribbling (82). These stats, combined with his 89-rated vision and long passing, and 90-rated vision, make him a top holding midfielder in EA FC 26.

4) Exequiel Palacios

Palacios is a promising deep-lying playmaker (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 84

The Argentine playing for Bayer Leverkusen is another good pick, especially due to his "++" role familiarity. Palacios has an 80 rating in passing, along with an 82 rating in dribbling. He also has an 81-rated defense, 82-rated interceptions, and a decent 80 in defensive awareness.

5) Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde card in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Real Madrid star Federico Valverde is rated 84 in passing and dribbling, 83 in defense, and 85 in physicality. The Uruguayan's versatility makes him a crucial player during attacking build-ups as well as defensive transitions. He has 86-rated vision, along with 88-rated short and long passing. He also possesses an impressive long-range shooting ability.

6) Vitinha

Vitinha was a crucial piece of PSG's CL-winning team (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Ever since the 2024-25 season, Vitinha has been one of the best midfielders in the game. The 89-rated center midfielder is rated 86 in passing and 90 in dribbling, vision, and short passing. These stats speak volumes about his ability to create chances. However, Vitinha also has a decent 75 in defense and an 85 in making interceptions, which helps him disrupt opponent attacks.

7) Manuela Giugliano

Manuela Giugliano is among the best midfielders in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 85

Manuela Giugliano is among the best midfielders in the game. She is rated 84 in passing and 86 in dribbling. The Italian also has great vision (86), short passing (87), and long passing (84) ratings, which prove her quality as a midfield option. Furthermore, she has a 77 rating in interceptions, along with a 75 rating in defense.

8) Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans EA FC 26 card (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 85

Youri Tielesmans has an 85 rating in passing, along with an 80 rating in dribbling. The Belgian international playing for Aston Villa has an 86 rating in vision, an 87 rating in short passing, and an 84 rating in long passing. While his defense (75), interception (75), and defensive awareness (74) ratings are decent at best, his ability to change or maintain the flow of the game makes him an amazing playmaker, giving a certain type of freedom to other midfielders.

9) Joao Neves

Joao Neves is also a great deep-lying playmaker (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 85

Joao Neves is the second Portuguese player on the list. The 85-rated PSG man has an 80 rating in passing, an 84 rating in vision, and an 86 rating in both short and long passes. He is also great defensively, thanks to his 82-rated defense, 83-rated physicality, 84-rated interception, and 83-rated defensive awareness.

10) Fabian Ruiz

Fabian Ruiz is a regular starter for Spain (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 85

PSG's Fabian Ruiz is another top pick when looking for the best deep-lying playmakers in FC 26. Ruiz comes with an 80 rating in passing and an 81 rating in dribbling. He has 84-rated vision, 85-rated short passing, and 83-rated long passing, which makes him a great ball distributor.

Players like Manuel Locatelli, Janina Minge, Leandro Parades, etc., also deserve a mention on the topic of the best deep-lying playmakers in EA FC 26.

