10 best EA FC 26 players with Far Throw PlayStyle

The best players with the Far Throw+ and Far Throw PlayStyle in EA FC 26 are mostly goalkeepers, and they are hailed for their ability to quickly claim the ball and re-distribute it as soon as possible to launch counterattacks. If you have a goalkeeper with Cross Claimer and Far Throw PlayStyle, the deadly crosses that the attackers send in will be taken care of every time.

In this list, we will discuss the best goalkeepers with the Far Throw PlayStyle in EA FC 26. You may notice some with lower overalls placed higher than others on the list. Those players are in said position because they have the "+" PlayStyle enabled, which makes them better than the rest.

That said, read on to learn more about the best goalkeepers in EA FC 26 with Far Throw PlayStyle.

Thibaut Courtois and nine other of the best players with the Far Throw PlayStyle in EA FC 26

Check out the list of the best players with Far Throw PlayStyle in EA FC 26:

Players Position Overall Pace Physicality Strength Mike Maignan* GK 87 84 84 83 Thibaut Courtois GK 89 85 88 70 Alisson Becker GK 89 86 90 78 Jan Oblak GK 88 85 86 78 Gregor Kobel GK 86 87 86 81 David De Gea GK 85 85 84 38 Giorgi Mamardashvili GK 84 84 84 74 Manuel Neuer GK 84 81 86 80 Jordan Pickford GK 84 84 81 72 Wojciech Szczesny GK 84 82 84 65

*players with Far Throw+ PlayStyle

1) Mike Maignan

Mike Maignan can be a reliable guard in front of your goal post (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Mike Maignan plays for AC Milan and is one of the best goalkeepers in EA FC 26. The Frenchman has impressive pace (84), passing (85), and dribbling (88) ratings. So, it is evident that Maignan is comfortable on the ball. Moreover, with an 84 rating in physicality and an 83 rating in strength, his ball throwing is among the most hailed aspects of his gameplay.

2) Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois is among the highest-rated goalkeepers in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Thibaut Courtois, the Belgian international, is among the highest-rated goalkeepers in the game. Courtois has an 88 rating in physicality, along with a decent 70 in strength, which helps him to send in long throws quickly during counterattacks. The Real Madrid star also boasts an impressive 90 rating in dribbling, an 85 in pace, and an 89 in shooting.

3) Alisson Becker

Alisson Becker is a great pick in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Liverpool and Brazil's first-choice goalkeeper is also among the best players with Far Throw PlayStyle in EA FC 26. Alisson Becker has an 86 rating in pace and an 89 in dribbling. With a 90 in physicality and a decent 78 in strength, Becker is often praised for his ability to quickly distribute the ball with a long throw during counterattacks.

4) Jan Oblak

Jan Oblak card in FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 88

The Slovenian goalkeeper is another top player with both Cross Claimer and Far Throw PlayStyles enabled in EA FC 26. So, with his 85 rating in reaction and a decent 72 in jumping reach, Oblak can claim crosses. Then, with an 86 rating in physicality and a decent 78 in strength, he can quickly distribute the ball to his teammates.

5) Gregor Kobel

Gregor Kobel guards Dortmund's goalpost (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 86

Gregor Kobel is another top-tier goalkeeper with the Far Throw PlayStyle in EA FC 26. The Swiss international plays for Dortmund and has a 90 rating in shooting and an 87 in dribbling. Moreover, with an 86 rating in physicality and an 81 in strength, his long throws often create problems for the opponents, especially during counterattacks.

6) David De Gea

David De Gea is a top goalkeeper in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 85

Once considered one of the best goalkeepers in football, David De Gea is among the best goalkeepers with the Far Throw PlayStyle in EA FC 26. The Spaniard plays for Fiorentina and has an 85 rating in pace, a decent 78 in shooting, a 71 in passing, and an 87 in dribbling. With an 84 rating in physicality, De Gea can send in long throws to help teammates kickstart counterattacks.

7) Giorgi Mamardashvili

Giorgi Mamardashvili is a great Cross Claimer and Far Throw specialist (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 84

Giorgi Mamardashvili is the deputy of Alisson Becker in Liverpool. The Georgian goalkeeper has an 84 rating in pace, dribbling, and physicality, along with an 81 in shooting. With a decent 74 rating in reaction and a 74 in strength, he can throw long balls to the attacking players to help them launch fast counters.

8) Manuel Neuer

Manuel Neuer is among the greatest goalkeepers of all time (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 84

Manuel Neuer is among the best goalkeepers of this generation. The German international and Bayern Munich star has an 81 rating in pace, shooting, and dribbling, along with an impeccable 90 rating in passing. Neuer also has an 86 in physicality, along with an 80 in strength in FC 26.

9) Jordan Pickford

Jordan Pickford guards the English goal in international games (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 84

Jordan Pickford, the English goalkeeper, has an 84 rating in pace, an 88 in passing, and an 87 in dribbling. While these ratings speak about how comfortable he is on the ball, his impressive physicality (81) and decent strength (72) ratings make him a great thrower.

10) Wojciech Szczesny

Szczesny returned from retirement and is still among the top goalkeepers in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 84

The current Barcelona star is another top goalkeeper in the list of the best EA FC 26 players with far Throw PlayStyle. Szczesny has an 82 rating in pace, along with an 83 in shooting, and an 84 in both dribbling and physicality, making it hard for opponents' attackers to win duels inside the box.

