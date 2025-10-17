10 best EA FC 26 players with Dead Ball PlayStyle

The best players with the Dead Ball PlayStyle in EA FC 26 possess an enhanced ability to take set pieces, thanks to the addition of extra speed, curve, and accuracy to their shots. These players usually have great long-range scoring and ball distribution, and the set pieces they take often find their forwards or the back of the net.

This list features the best players with Dead Ball PlayStyle in EA FC 26, such as Kevin De Bruyne, Declan Rice, Chloe Kelly, and Bruno Fernandes, among others. Note that players with the Dead Ball+ PlayStyle are better at the job than those with higher overalls.

Kevin De Bruyne and nine other players with Dead Ball PlayStyle in EA FC 26

Check the table below for the list of the best players with Dead Ball PlayStyle in FC 26:

Players Overall Position(s) Shot Power Free-kick accuracy Curve Dani Parejo* 82 CM/CDM 78 90 88 Vincenzo Grifo* 80 LM/CAM/LW 73 88 89 Mapi Leon 89 CB 78 85 82 Guro Reiten 88 LM/CAM/LW 81 80 80 Chloe Kelly 87 RM/RW 92 81 86 Lindsey Heaps 87 CAM/CM 89 87 68 Kevin De Bruyne 87 CM/CAM 90 83 90 Declan Rice 87 CDM/CM 87 75 86 Bruno Fernandes 87 CAM/CM 86 85 85 Alexis Mac Allister 87 CM/CDM 88 82 83

*players with Dead Ball+ PlayStyle

1) Dani Parejo

Dani Parejo is a top pick during dead ball situation (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 82

Dani Parejo is among the best players with Dead Ball+ PlayStyle. The Spaniard playing for Villarreal CF has an 80 rating in shooting and an 87 rating in passing. However, his most hailed gameplay aspects are his 80 rating in shot power, 90 rating in free-kick accuracy, and an 88 rating in curve. With an 85 rating in long shots, Parejo is great at scoring long rangers as well.

2) Vincenzo Grifo

Grifo has the lowest overall rating in the list (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 80

Vincenzo Grifo is a versatile left midfielder playing in the Bundesliga. The Italian has a decent 76 rating in shooting, along with 82-rated passing and 85-rated shot power. Despite having a lower overall rating than other players on the list, his Dead Ball+ PlayStyle, 88-rated free-kick accuracy, and 89-rated curve help him excel in his role.

3) Mapi Leon

Mapi Leon's EA FC 26 card (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Mapi Leon, the 89-rated Barcelona women's team's center back, is a great free-kick taker. While she has only a 68 rating in shooting, she is rated 85 in free-kick accuracy and 82 in curving the ball. She also has a decent 78 rating in shot power and scoring long rangers.

4) Guro Reiten

Guro Reiten is a reliable Dead Ball specialist (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 88

The Chelsea left midfielder is a top pick if you are looking for someone with impressive free-kick accuracy and familiarity with dead-ball situations. Reiten has an 88 rating in pace, an 82 rating in shooting, and an 85 rating in passing. The Norwegian takes powerful shots (shot power 81) and has 80-rated free-kick accuracy.

5) Chloe Kelly

Kelly is a reliable free-kick taker (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Arsenal star Chloe Kelly is also among the best players with Dead Ball PlayStyle in EA FC 26. The English right midfielder has 88-rated pace, 84-rated shooting, and 85-rated passing. She has an impeccable 92 rating in shot power, an 81 rating in free-kick accuracy, and an 86 rating in curving shots.

6) Lindsey Heaps

Lindsey Heaps EA FC 26 card (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Lindsey Heaps, who plays for Lyon's women's team, has an 84 rating in shooting and an impressive 87 rating in passing. The American CAM has an 89 rating in shot power, along with 86-rated long shots and 87-rated free-kick accuracy. However, the only problem with choosing Heaps as a set-piece taker is that she only has a 68 rating in curve shots.

7) Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne is a reliable midfielder (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Belgian CM Kevin De Bruyne is among the greatest midfielders of this generation. KDB has a 92 rating in passing, an 83 rating in shooting, and an 84 rating in dribbling, along with 90-rated shot power and 87-rated long shots. Furthermore, he is rated 83 in free-kick accuracy and 93 in curve shots.

8) Declan Rice

Declan Rice's EA FC 26 card (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Arsenal star Declan Rice is also a great pick if you are looking for players with expertise in the Dead Ball PlayStyle in EA FC 26. Rice has a decent 73 rating in shooting, along with an 87 rating in shot power, an 83 rating in long shots, and an 86 rating in curve. The English midfielder also has 84-rated passing, 80-rated dribbling, and 75-rated free-kick accuracy.

9) Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes is an amazing set-piece taker (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

The list of the best players with Dead Ball PlayStyle in EA FC 26 remains incomplete without Bruno Fernandes. The Portuguese midfielder has an 83 rating in shooting and dribbling and an 89 rating in passing. He also has an 85 rating in long shots, free kick accuracy, and curve shots, and an 86 rating in shot power.

10) Alexis Mac Allister

Mac Allister card in FC 26 (image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister is also a great player with Dead Ball PlayStyle in EA FC 26. The Argentine midfielder has an 82 rating in shooting and an 85 rating in passing and dribbling. He also has 88-rated shot power, 85-rated long shots, 82-rated free kick accuracy, and 83-rated curve shots.

