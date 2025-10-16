10 best EA FC 26 goalkeepers with Far Reach PlayStyle

The best goalkeepers with the Far Reach PlayStyle in EA FC 26 produce some of the most stunning saves in-game. Thanks to their reaction time and ability to reach the furthest corners of the goal post at full stretch, opponent players can't rest easy even after placing the ball into any of the four corners of the goal post. This list features goalkeepers like Yan Sommer, Jan Oblak, and more.

Ad

Note that certain GKs on the list are placed higher than others despite having lower OVR ratings; this is because they have the Far Reach+ PlayStyle in EA FC 26 rather than the regular non-"+" version. That said, read on to learn about the best goalkeepers with the Far Reach PlayStyle in EA FC 26.

Jan Oblak and nine more of the best players with the Far Reach PlayStyle in EA FC 26

1) Yan Sommer

Ad

Trending

Yan Sommer is still among the best goalkeepers in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Ad

The Swiss guard of Inter Milan's goal is one of the best goalkeepers with the Far Reach PlayStyle in EA FC 26. A crucial player of Inter Milan's team, Sommer has an 83 rating in diving, 85 in kicking, and an 89 rating in reflexes, making him one of the most comfortable goalkeepers to use in matches. His 83-rated reaction and 87-rated positioning help him to quickly react to the opponent's shots, giving him a few extra moments to make the save.

Ad

Also read: Best players with Deflector PlayStyle in EA FC 26

2) Dolores Gallardo Nunez

Lola Gallardo can be a good pick when looking for the best goalkeeper (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 81

Ad

The Spanish goalkeeper of Atletico Madrid's women's team is another top pick, especially if you are looking for a goalkeeper with the Far Reach+ PlayStyle in EA FC 26. Dolores Gallardo has amazing ratings in terms of diving (83) and reflexes (82), along with decent passing (75) and ball handling (77) capabilities. She also has a 77-rated reaction, along with a decent 70-rated jumping reach, 80-rated positioning, and a strength rating of 72.

Also read: Best players with Far Throw PlayStyle

Ad

3) Jan Oblak

Jan Oblak's card in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 88

Ad

The guardian of Atletico Madrid men's team's goal is the third entry on the list. Jan Oblak has an 85 rating in diving, a 90 in shooting and ball handling, and an 87 rating in reflexes. While his passing and kicking ratings (both 78) are not that great, he compensates with his reaction (83), physicality and positioning (both 86), and jumping reach (72).

Also read: How to do Griddy celebration in FC 26

4) Merle Frohms

Frohms guards the goalpost of Real Madrid's women's team (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 84

Ad

Merle Frohms, the German keeper playing for Real Madrid's women's team, is another top pick if you are looking for the best goalkeeper with the Far Reach PlayStyle in EA FC 26. She has an 81 rating in diving, an 82 in ball handling, and an 85 rating in positioning. Frohms also has a quick reaction (80) and impressive reflexes (84), letting her make even incredible saves look easy.

Also read: Best players with Cross Claimer PlayStyle

Ad

5) Pauline Peyraud-Magnin

Pauline's EA FC 26 card (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 83

Ad

Pauline Peyraud-Magnin, the French goalkeeper, is a great pick if you want to see some visually stunning saves during matches. She has an 80 rating in pace, diving, and ball handling, along with an 82 rating in passing and kicking, an 83 rating in physicality, an 84 rating in reflexes, and an 83 rating in positioning. She also has an 80 rating in reaction.

Also read: Best players with Chip Shot PlayStyle

6) Daphne van Domselaar

Domselaar is a great GK with the Far Reach PlayStyle (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 83

Ad

Daphne van Domselaar, the Dutch international, guards the Arsenal women's team's goal. She is an amazing goalkeeper with an 82 rating in pace and diving, and an 81 rating in ball handling and kicking. Domselaar also has an 83 rating each in physicality, reactions, and positioning, along with an 82 rating in reflexes.

Also read: Best half-wingers in FC 26

7) Kailen Sheridan

Sheridan's FC 26 card (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 83

Ad

Sheridan, the 83-rated Canadian keeper, has an 81 rating in both pace and diving, an 85 rating in reflexes, and a decent 79 rating in kicking. She has an 80 rating in both shooting and ball handling, and an 82 rating in both physicality and positioning. Despite having a lower reaction rating (79) compared to others on this list, Sheridan can be a great first-choice goalkeeper in a beginner's team.

Also read: Best Center Half CDMs in EA FC 26

Ad

8) Matz Sels

Matz Sels is a reliable GK in FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 83

Ad

The Belgian goalkeeper playing for Nottingham Forest can also be a great addition to a beginner's team. His 82-rated pace and diving, 80-rated ball handling, and 83-rated positioning and reflexes are quite impressive. Moreover, his 83-rated physicality and 80-rated reaction make him one of the best goalkeepers with the Far Reach PlayStyle in EA FC 26.

Also read: Best deep-lying playmakers in FC 26

9) Constance Picaud

Picaud's FC 26 card (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 82

Ad

This 82-rated French GK has an 82 rating in both passing and diving, meaning that she is comfortable with the ball. She also has an 82 rating in physicality and positioning, a 79 rating in reaction and ball handling, and an 85 rating in reflexes. So, it's evident that she has a strong presence inside the box, and her decent reaction capabilities allow her to make impressive saves.

Also read: Best holding midfielders in FC 26

Ad

10) Bella Bixby

Bixby's EA FC 26 card (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 81

Bella Bixby, the American keeper, has an 81 rating in both pace and diving, as well as decent 79 and 74 ratings in ball handling and kicking, respectively. She also has an 84 rating in reflexes, along with an 80 rating in physicality and positioning, and a decent 75 rating in reaction, making her a strong contender for the goalkeeping spot in EA FC 26 teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subhadip Dey Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.



He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.



Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.



When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.



HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also



Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.