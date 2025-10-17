10 best EA FC 26 players with Finesse Shot PlayStyle

The best players in EA FC 26 with Finesse Shot PlayStyle are some of the top forwards in the game. This playstyle indicates these players have the skill to curve the ball into the net, making the goals harder to save and more visually stunning. In FC 26, players like Alexander Isak, Caroline Hansen, and Mohamed Salah, among others, are some of the highest-rated players who can pull off this trick.
Note that some players with a lower overall rating are placed early on the list since they possess the Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle.
Alexander Isak and nine other best players with the Finesse Shot PlayStyle in EA FC 26
Check out the list of the best players with Finesse Shot PlayStyle in EA FC 26:
*players with Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle
1) Mohamed Salah
OVR: 91
Liverpool's star and one of EA FC 26's highest-rated footballers, Mohamed Salah, is an amazing trickster with an 88 rating in curve shots. Salah is rated 94 in finishing, 84 in volley, and 83 in shot power. With 89-rated pace and 90-rated dribbling, Salah can move past opponent defenders swiftly and then cut inside to curve the ball into the furthest corner of the goal.
2) Harry Kane
OVR: 89
England's captain, Harry Kane, boasts a 92 rating in shooting and a 93 rating in finishing, making him a lethal scorer. He also has 82-rated dribbling, 83-rated passing, 89-rated volleys, and 82-rated curve shots. With these ratings, Kane can easily go past defenders and place the ball into the net.
3) Alexander Isak
OVR: 88
Alexander Isak, Liverpool's star signing this season, is also a great player, with the Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle in EA FC 26. Isak has an 83 rating in pace, along with an 89 rating in shooting. He also has 85-rated dribbling, 91-rated finishing, 91-rated shot power, and 81-rated volleys. The Swedish striker only has a decent curve shot rating (75), so while finishing won't be a problem, curls might not be a regular occurrence.
4) Ewa Pajor
OVR: 88
Ewa Pajor, the Barcelona women's team's striker, has an 87 rating in pace, an 88 rating in shooting, and an impressive 92 rating in finishing. Pajor's 88 rating in dribbling helps her cut past defenders, and with her 87-rated shot power and 89-rated volleys, she can then score goals effortlessly.
5) Kadidiatou Diani
OVR: 88
Kadidiatou Diani is a French midfielder playing for Olympique Lyon's women's team. She has an impressive 92 rating in pace and an 88 rating in dribbling. Furthermore, her 85-rated shooting, 90-rated finishing, and 74 rating in volleys and curve help her place the ball into the furthest corner from the goalkeeper.
6) Serhou Guirassy
OVR: 87
Serhou Guirassy leads Borussia Dortmund's attack. The 87-rated forward is rated 88 in shooting, 83 in dribbling, and 90 in finishing. With a physicality rating of 83, Guirassy can win duels inside the opponent's box. These qualities, combined with his 91-rated shot power, 87-rated volley, and decent 76-rated curve shots, make him a constant goal threat for opponents.
7) Heung Min Son
OVR: 85
Heung Min Son, the South Korean icon, is also great at scoring with finesse shots in EA FC 26. The 85-rated left winger has an 84 rating in pace and shooting. He also has 84-rated finishing, 88-rated shot power, 83-rated volleys, and an impressive 87 rating in curve shots, making him a great pick to attempt curling long rangers from outside the box.
8) Kylian Mbappe
OVR: 91
Kylian Mbappe is another of the highest-rated players in EA FC 26 with the Finesse Shot PlayStyle. Similar to Salah, Mbappe has impressive pace (97) and dribbling (92) ratings, which help him dribble past defenders and position himself correctly, waiting for the right ball. He also possesses a 90 rating in shooting, a 92 rating in finishing, an 87 rating in volleys, and an 80 rating in curve.
9) Alexia Putellas
OVR: 91
Alexia Putellas is also a 91-rated player with amazing shooting (89), finishing (91), and curve (89) ratings. She has impressive pace (82), dribbling (91), and passing (90), making her one of the most crucial players on the field. The Spaniard can score with finesse shots to change the flow of the game anytime.
10) Caroline Graham Hansen
OVR: 90
This 90-rated teammate of Alexia Putellas and Ewa Pajor is among the best players with the Finesse Shot PlayStyle in EA FC 26. Hansen is rated 89 in pace, 87 in shooting, 88 in passing, and 90 in dribbling. She also has 86-rated finishing, 89-rated volleys, and an impeccable 92 rating in curve shots.
You can also opt for players like Vitinha, Vinicius Jr., Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, and others if you are looking for the best players with Finesse Shot PlayStyle in EA FC 26.
