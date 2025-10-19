10 best EA FC 26 players with Long Throw PlayStyle

The best players with Long Throw PlayStyle in EA FC 26 do not have high overall ratings. Still, everyone on the list has a high physicality rating, which helps them turn throw-ins into set-piece situations for opponent defenders. The list features Ellie Carpenter, Giulia Gwinn, Denzel Dumfries, and more.

This article discusses the best EA FC 26 players with Long Throw PlayStyle in EA FC 26.

Denzel Dumfries and nine other best EA FC 26 players with Long Throw PlayStyle

Check the list for the best players with Long Throw PlayStyle in EA FC 26:

Players Overall Position(s) Defense Physicality Strength Lucy Bronze 87 RB/RM 87 87 93 Katie McCabe 87 LB/LM/LW 83 82 73 Nico Schlotterbeck 85 CB 85 82 85 Giulia Gwinn 84 RB/LB/RM 80 72 62 Ellie Carpenter 84 RB/RM 82 79 81 Denzel Dumfries 84 RB/RM 79 84 81 Thomas Partey 83 CDM/RB/CM 80 82 84 John Stones 82 CB/RB 84 72 78 Carolin Simons 82 LB/LM 80 73 67 Niamh Charles 81 LB/RB/RM/LM 78 70 68

Read on to learn more about the players.

1) Lucy Bronze

Lucy Bronze is the best player with Long Throw PlayStyle in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Like most fullbacks, Lucy Bronze is a great pick if you are looking for someone to take long throw-ins in EA FC 26. The English player has an 87 rating in both defending and physicality. While Bronze also has great short passing (86), long passing (81), and stamina (82) ratings, her 92-rated strength takes the limelight.

2) Katie McCabe

Katie McCabe EA FC 26 card (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Irish defender Katie McCabe is a top pick if you are looking for a strong player to send in long throw-ins into the opponent's box. The Arsenal player has an 82 rating in passing, along with an 87 rating in short passing and a decent 79 rating in long passing. However, the best aspect of her gameplay is her 92-rated stamina and 82-rated physicality.

3) Nico Schlotterbeck

Nico Schlotterbeck is a great CB with Long Throws (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 85

Borussia Dortmund center-back Nico Schlotterbeck is also one of the best players with Long Throw PlayStyle in EA FC 26. The German defender has decent short passing (78) and stamina (74) ratings. Apart from defending, his physicality (82), long pass (86), and strength (85) ratings make him unique.

4) Giulia Gwinn

Giulia Gwinn card in FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 84

Giulia Gwinn, the German international playing for Bayern Munich, has an 84 rating in dribbling and an 82 rating in defense, which allows her to resist opponents' pressing with the ball. While her physicality (70) and strength (62) ratings are not that great, Gwinn still has a Long Throw PlayStyle in the game, which helps her to throw the ball straight into the opponent's box from nearby areas.

5) Ellie Carpenter

Ellie Carpenter is a reliable player at Chelsea women's defense (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 84

The 84-rated Australian right-back also has impressive throwing ability. The Chelsea fullback has an 82 rating in defense, and while she only has a decent physicality (79) rating, she has great strength (81) along with the Long Throw PlayStyle in EA FC 26, making her a great pick during throw-ins. The player also has an 84 rating in short passing and an 86 rating in long passing.

6) Denzel Dumfries

Denzel Dumfries is a crucial part of current Inter Milan (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 84

The Inter Milan player has been crucial in his club team's recent UCL final qualification. Dumfries has a decent 79 rating in both dribbling and defending. The right-back also has an 84 rating in physicality, an 88 rating in stamina, and an 81 rating in strength, making him a suitable RB pick in EA FC 26 with great throw-ins.

7) Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey is a reliable CDM with long throwing ability (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 83

Thomas Partey, the Ghanaian CDM playing for Villarreal, is also one of the best players with Long Throws in PlayStyle. Partey has an 80 rating in defending and an 82 rating in physicality. This player also has 85-rated short passing, 84-rated long passing, and 84-rated strength, helping him with his throw-ins.

8) John Stones

John Stones is a reliable CB at the Man City defense (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 82

Stones has a decent 74 rating in passing and a 75 rating in dribbling. He also has a 70+ rating in physicality (72). However, the best aspect of his gameplay is his defending (84) and short passing (82). The English defender also has a decent 78 rating in strength, along with the Long Throw PlayStyle, helping him to send in impressive, amazing throw-ins.

9) Carolin Simon

Carolin Simon guards the left flank of Bayern Munich's women's team (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 82

Carolin Simon is a German international player defending Bayern Munich's left flank. The player has a 75 rating in passing and a 79 rating in dribbling. However, Simon's 80-rated defense, a decent 73 rating in physicality, a 79 rating in short passing, and a 75 rating in long passes make her a great defender, especially in a beginner's team. While she does not have a great strength (67) rating, she can send in amazing throw-ins with her Long Throw PlayStyle.

10) Niamh Charles

Niamh Charles card in FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 82

Chelasea's Niamh Charles is the last entry on the list. She has a 79 rating in passing, a 76 rating in shooting, and a 78 rating in defending. The English fullback also has an 80 rating in vision, an 84 rating in short passing, but her 70-rated physicality and only a 68 rating in strength are minor disadvantages.

