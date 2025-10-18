EA FC 26 v1.1 update preview October 2025: Everything we know so far

The EA FC 26 v1.1 update is in sight. In a recent official blog post, the developer promised the update by the end of October 2025. In this update, they are improving defending, kick-off positioning, marking systems, and other changes to increase competitiveness in matches. Naturally, these prospects have got the community at the edge of their seats.In this article, we will discuss everything we know so far from the EA FC 26 v1.1 update preview. Read on to learn more.EA FC 26 v1.1 update preview: Improved Jockeying, Marking system, and morePer the official post, Jockeying will be improved in the next update. The developer has already addressed cases of players not being able to perform Physical Tackles, especially instances that occurred when the player had specific PlayStyles (eg, Bruiser).Also read: Best Players with Jockey PlayStyle in EA FC 26In the next update, they will make improvements to Jockeying responsiveness and enhance manual defending. The developing team heard the community's concerns about having a balance between attacking and manual defending, and they are looking forward to fixing it without compromising the responsiveness of dribbling.Also read: Best players with Long Ball PlayStyleThe blog post also addressed the issue with scoring from kick-offs, and it stated that the developing team will implement improvements to AI defensive positioning during kick-offs, so that defensive players do not leave much room for opponent attackers, preventing them from scoring from kick-offs. In the EA FC 26 v1.1 update, EA Sports will implement more aggressive man-marking on the defensive side during kick-offs.The next update will also bring some fixes to optimize your gameplay on PC. Many players complained about issues during online matches. According to the official post, in online matches, your PC must stay in sync with the opponent's device. Sometimes, the PC hardware fails to match the demanding performance online play requires, causing these issues. So despite their attempts, the issues might persist.Also read: Best players with Incisive Pass PlayStyleHowever, the team stated that they will continue working on PC optimization with the upcoming updates, including the EA FC 26 v1.1 update.Apart from these changes, the post also provided a short preview of the EA FC 26 v1.1 update in the blog post. Check it out below:A brand new Season, Season Pass, and more Evolutions.Improvements to manual defending and kick-offs.Ultimate Team Objective Tracking, Consumable Evolution Previews, and new SBC sorting filters.Manager Market improvements, including addressing managers switching to teams that don’t seem like a great fit.An increase to the Clubs Archetype max level.Additional PC optimizations.And much more.While the blog post does not reveal a release date for the upcoming update, it states that this update will go live in the final week of October 2025.