  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 26 v1.1 update preview October 2025: Everything we know so far

EA FC 26 v1.1 update preview October 2025: Everything we know so far

By Subhadip Dey
Published Oct 18, 2025 15:04 GMT
EA FC 26 c1.1 update
EA FC 26 v1.1 update preview is live now (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 26 v1.1 update is in sight. In a recent official blog post, the developer promised the update by the end of October 2025. In this update, they are improving defending, kick-off positioning, marking systems, and other changes to increase competitiveness in matches. Naturally, these prospects have got the community at the edge of their seats.

Ad

In this article, we will discuss everything we know so far from the EA FC 26 v1.1 update preview. Read on to learn more.

EA FC 26 v1.1 update preview: Improved Jockeying, Marking system, and more

Per the official post, Jockeying will be improved in the next update. The developer has already addressed cases of players not being able to perform Physical Tackles, especially instances that occurred when the player had specific PlayStyles (eg, Bruiser).

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Also read: Best Players with Jockey PlayStyle in EA FC 26

Ad

In the next update, they will make improvements to Jockeying responsiveness and enhance manual defending. The developing team heard the community's concerns about having a balance between attacking and manual defending, and they are looking forward to fixing it without compromising the responsiveness of dribbling.

Also read: Best players with Long Ball PlayStyle

The blog post also addressed the issue with scoring from kick-offs, and it stated that the developing team will implement improvements to AI defensive positioning during kick-offs, so that defensive players do not leave much room for opponent attackers, preventing them from scoring from kick-offs. In the EA FC 26 v1.1 update, EA Sports will implement more aggressive man-marking on the defensive side during kick-offs.

Ad

The next update will also bring some fixes to optimize your gameplay on PC. Many players complained about issues during online matches. According to the official post, in online matches, your PC must stay in sync with the opponent's device. Sometimes, the PC hardware fails to match the demanding performance online play requires, causing these issues. So despite their attempts, the issues might persist.

Also read: Best players with Incisive Pass PlayStyle

Ad

However, the team stated that they will continue working on PC optimization with the upcoming updates, including the EA FC 26 v1.1 update.

Apart from these changes, the post also provided a short preview of the EA FC 26 v1.1 update in the blog post. Check it out below:

  • A brand new Season, Season Pass, and more Evolutions.
  • Improvements to manual defending and kick-offs.
  • Ultimate Team Objective Tracking, Consumable Evolution Previews, and new SBC sorting filters.
  • Manager Market improvements, including addressing managers switching to teams that don’t seem like a great fit.
  • An increase to the Clubs Archetype max level.
  • Additional PC optimizations.
  • And much more.

While the blog post does not reveal a release date for the upcoming update, it states that this update will go live in the final week of October 2025.

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications