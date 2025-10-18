10 Best EA FC 26 players with Long Ball Pass playstyle

The best players with Long Ball Pass PlayStyle in EA FC 26 can help you send perfect long balls to your attackers. These passes can help you quickly launch counterattacks to unlock your opponent's defense and score. This list features players like Patricia Guijarro, Vitinha, and Valverde, among others. Note that players who come early in the list possess the Long Ball Pass+ PlayStyle.

That said, this article lists the highest-rated players with Long Ball Pass+ and Long Ball Pass PlayStyle in EA FC 26. Read on for more.

Harry Kane and nine other best EA FC 26 players with Long Ball Pass PlayStyle

Check the list of the best EA FC 26 players with Long Ball Pass PlayStyle:

Players Position(s) Overall Passing Vision Long Passes Joshua Kimmich* CDM/RB/CM 89 89 86 92 Patri Guijarro* CDM/CM 89 83 84 92 Granit Xhaka* CDM/CM 85 85 85 90 Ederson Moares* 85 GK 91 70 91 (GK Kicking) Enzo Fernandez* CM/CDM/CAM 84 85 86 89 Rodri CDM/CM 90 86 84 91 Caroline Graham Hansen RW/RM 90 88 89 84 Federico Valverde CM/RB/CDM 89 84 86 88 Vitinha CM/CDM/CAM 89 85 90 89 Harry Kane ST 89 83 86 79

*players with Long Ball Pass+ PlayStyle

1) Joshua Kimmich

Kimmich is a top player in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has a keen eye for defense-breaking passes, as reflected in his passing (89), short passing (89), and vision (86) ratings. The German CDM's highlight, however, is his 92-rated long passing. This, paired with his 84-rated dribbling and 83-rated defense, makes him one of the best defensive midfielders in the game.

2) Patricia Guijarro

Patri Guijarro is one of the leaders in Barcelona's women's team's attacks (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Patricia Guijarro has 83-rated passing, 87-rated dribbling, 84-rated vision, and 90-rated short passing. The CDM also has an impressive long passing (92) rating, helping her instantly launch counterattacks from deep inside her own half.

3) Granit Xhaka

Granit Xhaka can be a good CDM to help you send defense-breaking long passes (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 85

One of Switzerland's football icons, Granit Xhaka, is among the best players with the Long Pass Pass+ PlayStyle in EA FC 26. The former Arsenal captain is rated 85 in passing, 87 in vision, and 89 in short passing. However, his incredible 90 rating in ball control and 92 rating in long pass make him a great pick for long-ball or counterattack tactics.

4) Ederson Moares

Ederson can assist with his long kicks (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 85

Ederson Moares, the Brazilian keeper, is known for his incredible long passes. He has provided numerous assists with his accurate goal kicks during his time in Manchester City, helping him earn a spot on this list. Ederson has a 91 rating in passing and a 91 rating in GK Kicking, which helps him drop the ball behind the opponent's backline from goal kicks.

5) Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez is a great player with Long Ball Pass+ PlayStyle in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 84

Enzo Fernandez, the 84-rated Argentine, is one of the best players with Long Pass+ PlayStyle in EA FC 26. The right-footed player has an 81 rating in dribbling and an 85 rating in passing. His 85-rated vision, 88-rated short passing, and 89-rated long passing help him deliver inch-perfect passes and crosses to teammates.

6) Rodri

Rodri is a great CDm who can help in both defense and ball distribution (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 90

Rodi is another CDM with impressive passing (86) and dribbling (84) ratings. The Spaniard has an 84 rating in vision, along with a 93 rating in short passes. But he is mostly known for his 90-rated ball control and 91-rated long passes. With high dribbling and ball control ratings, it's almost impossible to dispossess Rodi, and his deadly long passes to attacking players can finish the game for your opponents within moments.

7) Caroline Graham Hansen

Caroline Hansen can help you with incredible long passes (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 90

The 90-rated Barcelona women's team's star dominates the right flank with her impressive pace (89), dribbling (90), and ball control (90) ratings. However, she is also known for great passing (86), vision (89), short pass (89), and long passes (84). Hansen is a great choice to keep delivering balls to your forwards from the right flank.

8) Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde card in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Federico Valverde is among the most versatile midfielders in FC 26. The Real Madrid midfielder has an impressive 84 rating in passing and dribbling, along with an 86 rating in vision and an 88 rating in short passing. The player is also hailed for his impeccable 88 rating in long passing.

9) Vitinha

Vitinha is a reliable midfielder (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Portuguese midfielder Vitinha is a crucial part of Luis Enrique's PSG team. The 89-rated CM has incredible passing (86) and dribbling (90) stats. However, the PSG coach trusts him more because of his 90-rated vision and short passes, and 89-rated long passing.

10) Harry Kane

Harry Kane card in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Harry Kane has an 83 rating in passing and an 82 rating in dribbling. The English striker has an impressive 86 rating in vision, along with an 86 rating in short passes. Although his long pass rating (79) is only decent at best, Kane can help other attackers with his passes during counterattacks.

