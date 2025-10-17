10 best EA FC 26 players with Incisive Pass PlayStyle 

The Incisive Pass PlayStyle in EA FC 26 is often found among the very best midfielders, allowing them to execute faster and more precise through passes. Players like Aitana Bonmati, Vitinha, Yamal, and others feature in this list. Since players with "+" PlayStyle have better in-game animation, they arrive early in the rest, even if they have lower overall ratings than other entries.

That said, let's jump into the article to find more about the best players with Incisive Pass PlayStyle in EA FC 26.

Yamal and nine other best EA FC 26 players with Incisive Pass PlayStyle

Check out the best players with Incisive Pass PlayStyle:

Players Position(s) Overall Passing Vision Short pass Florian Wirtz* CAM/CM/ST 89 88 91 91 Lindsey Heaps* CAM/CM 87 87 88 91 Martin Odegaard* CM/CAM 87 88 90 90 Hakan Calhanoglu* CDM/CM 86 87 89 90 ALexia Putellas CM/CAM/CDM 91 90 92 91 Aitana Bonmati CM/CAM 91 86 90 91 Vitinha CM/CDM/CAM 89 86 90 90 Lamine Yamal RM/RW 89 86 88 88 Pedri CM/CDM/CAM 89 85 91 90 Mariona CM/CDM/CAM/RW 89 86 88 89

*players with Incisive Pass+ PlayStyle

1) Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz's card in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Rated 89, Florian Wirtz is Liverpool's star signing this season. The German talent's efforts were previously crucial in Leverkusen's undefeated domestic double-winning season. Wirtz's repertoire also includes an 88 rating in passing, along with a 91 in vision, 91 in short pass, and 87 in long pass. The midfielder's 92-rated ball control also helps him maintain possession.

2) Lindsey Heaps

Lindsey Heaps' card in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Lindsey Heaps is a star in Olympique Lyon's midfield. The US international boasts an 87 rating in passing, 88 in vision, 91 in short passing, and 90 in long passing. If that wasn't enough, she comes with an 84 rating in dribbling and 87 in ball control. Rated 87 overall, Heaps is a reliable player to dominate the midfield.

3) Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard is the leader in Arsenal's midfield (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard has been one of the most reliable players in his squad. The Norwegian CAM is rated 88 in passing and 87 in dribbling. Odegaard's playmaking arsenal includes an impressive 90 rating in vision and short passes, and 88 in long passes. His 88-rated ball control makes it tougher for opponents to dispossess him.

4) Hakan Calhanoglu

Hakan Calhanoglu is a crucial part of Inter Milan's midfield (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 86

Turkey and Inter's Hakan Calhanoglu is a great player and quite deserving of Incisive Pass+ PlayStyle in EA FC 26. The CDM has an impressive 87 rating in passing, 82 in dribbling, and 87 in ball control. While such dribbling stats are rare in defensive midfielders, Calhanoglu's best aspect is his 89-rated vision and 90-rated short passes.

5) Alexia Putellas

Alexia Putellas is among the highest-rated players in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 91

Alexia Putellas is among the highest-rated players with impressive passing (90), dribbling (91), and other stats. Rated 90 in agility and 92 in ball control, Putellas is one of the best dribblers in the game. If that wasn't enough, the Barca icon also boasts 92 in vision, 91 in short pass, and 90 in long passes.

6) Aitana Bonmati

Aitana Bonmati is a great pick for Incisive Pass PlayStyle (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 91

Aitana Bonmati, Putellas' club and country teammate, also shines as one of the best players with Incisive Pass PlayStyle in EA FC 26. She also has excellent dribbling (91), agility (93), and ball control (91). While her passing (86) is slightly weaker than Putellas, Bonmati's impeccable vision (90), short pass (91), and long pass (90) ratings make her just as devastating.

7) Vitinha

Vitinha is a top-tier midfielder with amazing passing (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Vitinha has been among the best midfielders in football. The 89-rated PSG star boasts a 90 rating in dribbling, 91 in agility, and 88 in ball control. The Portuguese maestro also possesses a 90 rating in both vision and short passing, and 89 in long passing.

8) Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal is a future superstar in the making (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Lamine Yamal is one of the best upcoming stars in world football. The 89-rated Spaniard has a 90 rating in dribbling, 93 in agility, and 90 in ball control. He also has an impressive 86 rating in passing, 88 in vision and short passing, and 84 in long passing.

9) Pedri

Pedri is a top-tier midfielder in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Pedri is one of the leaders in the middle of the park for both Barcelona and Spain's national team. This midfielder has an 85 rating in passing, 91 in vision, and 90 in short and long passing. He combines these stats with a remarkable 91 rating in dribbling and ball control.

10) Mariona

Mariona is a great pick when looking for the best players with Incisive Pass PlayStyles in FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Arsenal's Mariona is a midfield general, bearing an 86 rating in passing, 90 in dribbling, 92 in agility, and 89 in ball control. The Spaniard is also rated 88 in vision and 89 in both short and long passes.

