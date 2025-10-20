How to do the Flair Nutmeg Cancel trick in EA FC 26

By Subhadip Dey
Published Oct 20, 2025 13:25 GMT
Flair Nutmeg Cancel trick in EA FC 26
Here is how to do the Flair Nutmeg Cancel trick in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

The Flair Nutmeg Cancel trick in EA FC 26 is an innovative and unpredictable trick that helps confuse opponent defenders, and you don't need a player with five-star skill moves to pull this off. This move surfaced in the community recently, and it has excited gamers.

In this article, we will provide a complete guide on performing the Flair Nutmeg Cancel trick in FC 26 to help you easily break deadlocks in matches. Read on to learn more.

A guide to execute the Flair Nutmeg Cancel trick in EA FC 26

Here is how to perform the Flair Nutmeg Cancel trick in EA FC 26 using your PlayStation or Xbox:

How to do the Flair Nutmeg Cancel trick in EA FC 26 on PlayStation

  • Start the Flair Nutmeg animation by tapping the L1 and R1 buttons and then move Right Stick towards the direction you want to go.
  • Cancel the skill move midway by tapping the Circle (shoot) button and immediately pressing L2 and R2 together.

How to do the Flair Nutmeg Cancel trick in EA FC 26 on Xbox

  • Start the Flair Nutmeg animation by pressing the LB and RB buttons and move Right Stick in the direction you want to go.
  • Cancel the move midway by pressing the B (shoot) button and immediately tapping LT and RT together.

However, do note that spamming the skill move throughout the match is not a good idea, as at one point, the opponent could crack the code and successfully dispossess you.

You can use the move inside the box against a jockeying defender, on the wing against fullbacks to create space and send in an inviting cross to your striker, or during 1v1 battles in the midfield. But try not to use it during sprinting, when launching a counterattack, or in crowded areas where multiple defenders are marking you.

