10 best EA FC 26 players with Power Shot PlayStyle

The best players with Power Shot PlayStyle in EA FC 26 are great at long-range shooting, and their shots usually catch the goalkeeper by surprise. In the case of Power Shot+ PlayStyle players, these shots are executed with increased speed. This list features players like Valverde, Raphinha, and Alexander Isak, among others.

This article discusses the best Power Shot+ and Power Shot PlayStyle players in EA FC 26. Read on to learn more.

Erling Haaland and nine other of the best Power Shot PlayStyle players in EA FC 26

Check out the list of players with the Power Shot PlayStyle in EA FC 26:

Players Position(s) Overall Shooting Shot Power Long Shot Cristiano Ronaldo* ST 85 88 91 84 Rodri CDM/CM 90 80 92 89 Erling Haaland ST 90 91 94 83 Federico Valverde CM/RB/CDM 89 84 91 91 Raphinha LM/LW 89 84 83 82 Alexander Isak ST 88 89 91 83 Lautaro Martinez ST 88 88 87 80 Robert Lewandowski ST 88 89 89 82 Lindsey Heaps CAM/CM 87 84 89 86 Alexis Mac Allister CM/CDM 87 82 88 85

*players with Power Shot+ PlayStyle

1) Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is still the best player with Power Shot PlayStyle in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 85

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players in EA FC 26 with the Power Shot+ PlayStyle. One of the greatest ever to play the game, the Portuguese legend has always boasted his power shots throughout his career. He has an 88 rating in shooting, which includes 89-rated attacking positioning and 88-rated finishing. However, his 91 rating in shot power is what's still allowing him to score those screamers.

2) Rodri

Rodri EA FC 26 card (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 90

Rodri, the Ballon d'Or-winning CDM from Manchester City, is also a great long-range shooter. The Spaniard has 80-rated shooting, 76-rated attacking positioning, and impressive ratings in shot power (92) and long-range shooting (89). His 86-rated defense and 91-rated stamina allow him to constantly help in defense and reach the scoring positioning outside the box throughout the matches.

3) Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is an incredible power shooter in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 90

Erling Haaland, the Norwegian superstar leading Manchester City's attacks, also has amazing long shots. The young striker has 91-rated shooting, 95-rated attacking positioning, and 94-rated finishing. These ratings, combined with his amazing long shots (83) and shot power (94), make him one of the most dangerous players anywhere inside or around the box.

4) Federico Valverde

Valverde card in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

The versatile CDM from Real Madrid is also among the top picks in the list of the best players with Power Shot PlayStyle in EA FC 26. The Uruguayan player has a name for scoring long-range shots. He has an 84 rating in shooting, an 86 rating in attacking positioning, and an 80 rating in finishing. However, Valverde's 91 rating in both shot power and long shot is what helps him score these amazing long rangers.

5) Raphinha

Raphinha card in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 89

Raphinha, the Brazilian star playing for Barcelona, was a top Ballon d'Or contender in 2025. The winger is rated 84 in shooting, 89 in attacking positioning, and 87 in finishing. Raphinha's 83 rating in shot power and an 82 rating in long shots help him score those stunning long rangers.

6) Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak is Liverpool's star signing this season (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 88

Alexander Isak, Liverpool's star signing of the season, has an 89 rating in shooting, along with an 89 rating in shooting, and a 91 rating in finishing. However, his 91 rating in shot power and an 83 rating in long shots are what earn him a spot on the list of the best players with the Power Shot PlayStyle in EA FC 26.

7) Lautaro Martinez

Lautaro Martinez FC 26 card (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 88

Lautaro Martinez is a top-tier Argentine striker with impressive shooting, finishing, and long shot ratings. The Inter Milan captain has an 88 rating in shooting, along with a 93 rating in attacking positioning and finishing. Martinez also has an 87 rating in shot power and an 80 rating in long shots, making him a reliable pick to spearhead your team's attacks.

8) Robert Lewandowski

Lewandowski is Barcelona's goal machine now (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 88

Robert Lewandowski, the main man of Barcelona's attack, has an impressive 89 rating in shooting, a 90 rating in attacking positioning, and a 92 rating in finishing. The Polish striker also has an impressive 89 rating in shot power and an 82 in long shots.

9) Lindsey Heaps

Lindsey Heaps is a great power shooter in the game (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

American CAM Lindsey Heaps is also known for her power shooting ability. She has an 87 rating in passing, along with an 84 rating in both shooting and dribbling. The Olympique Lyon midfielder has impressive ratings in attacking positioning (87), finishing (83), shot power (89), and long shots (86).

10) Alexis Mac Allister

Mac Allister can score from long-range shooting (Image via EA Sports)

OVR: 87

Alexis Mac Allister is another Argentine with impressive power shooting in FC 26. The Liverpool star has an 82 rating in shooting, along with a decent attacking positioning (79) and finishing (78) rating. However, Mac Allister also has a respectable 88 rating in shot power and an 85 rating in long shots.

