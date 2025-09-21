10 best False 9s in EA FC 26

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Sep 21, 2025 05:48 GMT
Ranking the best False 9s in EA FC 26 (Image via EA Sports)

With EA Sports releasing the official player ratings, the craze to learn the best False 9s in EA FC 26 has risen among millions of gamers worldwide. The False 9 is a position that has gained popularity over time due to a striker dropping to the midfield and exploiting the spaces upfront, setting up goals for the wingers and other forwards in their team.

With the False 9++ player role available in EA FC 26, certain players have mastery over the False 9 role, introducing realism to the title.

Which players are the best False 9s in EA FC 26?

You can depend on these False 9s in EA FC 26 while playing various modes. Equipped with the False 9++ player role, these players are great at shooting, passing, and dribbling, proving their versatile nature on the virtual football pitch.

Here's a look at the best False 9s in EA FC 26:

PlayerRatingPaceShootingPassingDribblingPhysicality
Ousmane Dembélé909183839369
Florian Wirtz898088829067
Vinícius Jr.899581819169
Lionel Messi867885859064
Paulo Dybala868084858764
Antoine Griezmann857785868873
Kadidiatou Diani889281858879
Heung Min Son858481848373
Sophia Wilson889279878981
Mallory Swanson878881828570
10) Mallory Swanson

Mallory Swanson (Image via EA Sports)
Mallory Swanson (Image via EA Sports)

For the last few years, Mallory Swanson has been a pillar for the US women's national team. In EA FC 26, Swanson has 85 Dribbling and 82 Passing, coupled with 88 Pace, which helps her create and score goals for her country and her club (Chicago Stars).

9) Sophia Wilson

Sophia Wilson (Image via EA Sports)
Sophia Wilson (Image via EA Sports)

Sophia Wilson has been named among the best False 9s in EA FC 26. She is one of the fastest women's players with 92 pace, and has 89 Dribbling and 87 Passing, making her a great option to use in your Ultimate Team's attacking line. She also boasts 81 Physicality, which will be beneficial in one-on-one situations.

8) Heung Min Son

Heung Min Son (Image via EA Sports)
Heung Min Son (Image via EA Sports)

After several years at Tottenham Hotspur, Son finally made the switch to LAFC. The South Korean has a knack for dropping down to the midfield and creating chances for his team, perfecting the False 9 role.

With 84 Pace, 84 Passing, and 83 Dribbling, Son can prove to be a viable option for your Ultimate Team and Career Mode journeys.

7) Kadidiatou Diani

Kadidiatou Diani (Image via EA Sports)
Kadidiatou Diani (Image via EA Sports)

Kadidiatou Diani often plays as a False 9 for Lyon and the French women's national team. In EA FC 26, Diani has a 92 pace, which enables her to switch roles seamlessly between forward and midfielder. She also has 88 Dribbling and 85 Passing, making her a rare card in the popular title.

6) Antoine Griezmann

Antoine Griezmann (Image via EA Sports)
Antoine Griezmann (Image via EA Sports)

In EA FC 25, Griezmann's cards were highly sought after. This time around, his base card with a False 9++ role will also sell for high prices, as it is among the best False 9s in EA FC 26.

Griezmann has 88 Dribbling, 86 Passing, and 85 Shooting, making him an important player for any lineup.

5) Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala (Image via EA Sports)
Paulo Dybala (Image via EA Sports)

While Paulo Dybala is generally a CAM, he can also perfectly fit as a False 9, helping his team create and score plenty of goals. With 87 Dribbling, 85 Passing, and 84 Shooting, Dybala is one of the finest False 9s in EA FC 26. Adding him to your team can help you win matches easily.

4) Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi (Image via EA Sports)
Lionel Messi (Image via EA Sports)

Despite receiving a downgrade, Lionel Messi is still one of the best forwards in EA FC 26. The Argentine can play as a Right Winger, Striker, and as a False 9. In the game, the stalwart has 90 Pace, 85 Dribbling, and 85 Shooting, highlighting how he is lethal while creating chances and scoring goals for his team.

3) Vinicius Jr.

Vinicius Jr. (Image via EA Sports)
Vinicius Jr. (Image via EA Sports)

Besides being one of the best wingers, Vinicius Jr. is also among the best False 9s in EA FC 26. With 95 Pace and 91 Dribbling, Vinicius Jr. can create and score from counter-attacks, changing the dynamics of any match.

2) Florian Wirtz

Florian Wirtz (Image via EA Sports)
Florian Wirtz (Image via EA Sports)

Following two great seasons at Bayer Leverkusen, Wirtz became a high-profile signing for Liverpool this season. He is expected to play the role of a creative playmaker and a False 9 at times. With 90 Dribbling and 88 Shooting, the German can help you massively in your attack.

1) Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele (Image via EA Sports)
Ousmane Dembele (Image via EA Sports)

The strongest contender to win the Ballon d'Or 2025 is also among the best False 9s in EA FC 26. The French striker has performed brilliantly in the 24/25 season for PSG, winning the treble.

With 93 Dribbling, 91 Pace, 83 Shooting, and 83 Passing, Ousmane Dembele can be a nightmare for the opponent's defence and help you create plenty of goals.

Honorable mentions have to be made about Karim Benzema, Vivianne Miedema, and Kylian Mbappe, who missed out on making the list by a whisker. However, if you have any player from the list mentioned above in your Ultimate Team, you can largely benefit and enjoy scoring multiple goals in every match.

