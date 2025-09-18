All Newcastle United EA FC 26 player ratings

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Sep 18, 2025 16:30 GMT
Newcastle United EA FC 26 player ratings show Nick Woltemade as a star player (Image via EA Sports)
Newcastle United EA FC 26 player ratings show Nick Woltemade as a star player (Image via EA Sports)

EA Sports has announced the Newcastle United EA FC 26 player ratings online. This has created considerable buzz amongst millions of Newcastle United fans who were eager to learn how their favorite footballers have been rated in the upcoming edition of EA FC. With many stars rated more than 80, gamers can choose the club's players and largely benefit in their Ultimate Team and Career Mode journeys.

Ad

The Newcastle United EA FC 26 player ratings highlight the club's vision to carry on with a mixture of youth and experience to build on its great form in the last few years.

Complete list of Newcastle United EA FC 26 player ratings

Following the departures of their star players, such as Alexander Isak (to Liverpool) and Lloyd Kelly (to Juventus), Newcastle United fans are hopeful about a better future with new permanent signings, including Nick Woltemade (from Stuttgart), Yoane Wissa (from Brentford), and Anthony Elanga (from Nottingham Forest).

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Here's an overview of the complete list of Newcastle United EA FC 26 player ratings:

NameOVRPositionAlternate Position(s)PlaystylePaceShootingPassingDribblingDefendingPhysical
Bruno Guimarães Moura86CMCDMControlled667584847981
Sandro Tonali86CDMCMControlled797482808183
Anthony Gordon83LWLM, RWControlled917978835071
Sven Botman82CB-Lengthy563762658382
Joelinton Apolinário de Lira82CMLM, LWLengthy747377818290
Fabian Schär82CB-Lengthy516876738480
Yoane Wissa82ST-Explosive858270803171
Anthony Elanga81RWRMExplosive927276823970
Jacob Murphy81RWRMControlled827778806170
Nick Pope81GK-Lengthy818168824978
Lewis Hall80LB-Controlled776278797764
Tino Livramento80RBLB, RMControlled825172787674
Harvey Barnes80LWLMControlled838075814368
Kieran Trippier80RBRMControlled666583778071
Dan Burn79CB-Controlled423667647985
Nick Woltemade79STCAMLengthy677865794174
Jacob Ramsey78LMLWControlled777573806872
Malick Thiaw78CB-Lengthy724769727880
Aaron Ramsdale77GK-Controlled777680794874
Joe Willock76CMCAMControlled757273797268
Jamaal Lascelles73CB-Controlled373551507471
Emil Krafth73CBRB, RMLengthy535969707467
Lewis Miley72CM-Controlled656172736466
Matt Targett71LBLMControlled624770697259
John Ruddy68GK-Controlled666966673568
William Osula68ST-Lengthy736653682463
Harrison Ashby64RBLB, RMControlled754456605762
Alex Murphy64LBCB, LMLengthy644153576371
Mark Gillespie62GK-Controlled636160643261
Ad

While Isak's transfer to Liverpool, Newcastle were in search of replacements until they found Nick Woltemade (79). Although Woltemade is not as highly rated as Isak, his meteoric rise in performance in the past few seasons makes him a great option to use in EA FC 26. To partner him in attack, Yoanne Wisse (82) will also be a great option.

Also Read: 10 best crossers in EA FC 26 (Ranked).

Newcastle United has a great midfield with popular stars such as Sandro Tonali (86), Bruno Guimaraes (86), Joelinton (82), and newcomer Jacob Ramsey (78). They can help in finding decisive passes for goals and starting quick counter-attacks.

Ad

Meanwhile, Sven Botman (82), Fabian Schar (82), Lewis Hall (80), and Kieran Trippier (80) form a formidable defense. Additionally, new signing Malick Thiaw (78) will also be helpful in the long run.

In conclusion, the announced Newcastle United EA FC 26 player ratings show the club's focus on nurturing talented young footballers, braced by veterans. Despite Newcastle failing to have 90+ OVR players like many other Premier League clubs, it features several promising stars who can be used to win multiple matches in Ultimate Team and Career mode as they will considerably grow over time.

Ad

Check out more of our coverage on EA FC 26:

About the author
Samarjit Paul

Samarjit Paul

Twitter icon

Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Samarjit Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications