All Newcastle United EA FC 26 player ratings

EA Sports has announced the Newcastle United EA FC 26 player ratings online. This has created considerable buzz amongst millions of Newcastle United fans who were eager to learn how their favorite footballers have been rated in the upcoming edition of EA FC. With many stars rated more than 80, gamers can choose the club's players and largely benefit in their Ultimate Team and Career Mode journeys.

The Newcastle United EA FC 26 player ratings highlight the club's vision to carry on with a mixture of youth and experience to build on its great form in the last few years.

Complete list of Newcastle United EA FC 26 player ratings

Following the departures of their star players, such as Alexander Isak (to Liverpool) and Lloyd Kelly (to Juventus), Newcastle United fans are hopeful about a better future with new permanent signings, including Nick Woltemade (from Stuttgart), Yoane Wissa (from Brentford), and Anthony Elanga (from Nottingham Forest).

Here's an overview of the complete list of Newcastle United EA FC 26 player ratings:

Name OVR Position Alternate Position(s) Playstyle Pace Shooting Passing Dribbling Defending Physical Bruno Guimarães Moura 86 CM CDM Controlled 66 75 84 84 79 81 Sandro Tonali 86 CDM CM Controlled 79 74 82 80 81 83 Anthony Gordon 83 LW LM, RW Controlled 91 79 78 83 50 71 Sven Botman 82 CB - Lengthy 56 37 62 65 83 82 Joelinton Apolinário de Lira 82 CM LM, LW Lengthy 74 73 77 81 82 90 Fabian Schär 82 CB - Lengthy 51 68 76 73 84 80 Yoane Wissa 82 ST - Explosive 85 82 70 80 31 71 Anthony Elanga 81 RW RM Explosive 92 72 76 82 39 70 Jacob Murphy 81 RW RM Controlled 82 77 78 80 61 70 Nick Pope 81 GK - Lengthy 81 81 68 82 49 78 Lewis Hall 80 LB - Controlled 77 62 78 79 77 64 Tino Livramento 80 RB LB, RM Controlled 82 51 72 78 76 74 Harvey Barnes 80 LW LM Controlled 83 80 75 81 43 68 Kieran Trippier 80 RB RM Controlled 66 65 83 77 80 71 Dan Burn 79 CB - Controlled 42 36 67 64 79 85 Nick Woltemade 79 ST CAM Lengthy 67 78 65 79 41 74 Jacob Ramsey 78 LM LW Controlled 77 75 73 80 68 72 Malick Thiaw 78 CB - Lengthy 72 47 69 72 78 80 Aaron Ramsdale 77 GK - Controlled 77 76 80 79 48 74 Joe Willock 76 CM CAM Controlled 75 72 73 79 72 68 Jamaal Lascelles 73 CB - Controlled 37 35 51 50 74 71 Emil Krafth 73 CB RB, RM Lengthy 53 59 69 70 74 67 Lewis Miley 72 CM - Controlled 65 61 72 73 64 66 Matt Targett 71 LB LM Controlled 62 47 70 69 72 59 John Ruddy 68 GK - Controlled 66 69 66 67 35 68 William Osula 68 ST - Lengthy 73 66 53 68 24 63 Harrison Ashby 64 RB LB, RM Controlled 75 44 56 60 57 62 Alex Murphy 64 LB CB, LM Lengthy 64 41 53 57 63 71 Mark Gillespie 62 GK - Controlled 63 61 60 64 32 61

While Isak's transfer to Liverpool, Newcastle were in search of replacements until they found Nick Woltemade (79). Although Woltemade is not as highly rated as Isak, his meteoric rise in performance in the past few seasons makes him a great option to use in EA FC 26. To partner him in attack, Yoanne Wisse (82) will also be a great option.

Newcastle United has a great midfield with popular stars such as Sandro Tonali (86), Bruno Guimaraes (86), Joelinton (82), and newcomer Jacob Ramsey (78). They can help in finding decisive passes for goals and starting quick counter-attacks.

Meanwhile, Sven Botman (82), Fabian Schar (82), Lewis Hall (80), and Kieran Trippier (80) form a formidable defense. Additionally, new signing Malick Thiaw (78) will also be helpful in the long run.

In conclusion, the announced Newcastle United EA FC 26 player ratings show the club's focus on nurturing talented young footballers, braced by veterans. Despite Newcastle failing to have 90+ OVR players like many other Premier League clubs, it features several promising stars who can be used to win multiple matches in Ultimate Team and Career mode as they will considerably grow over time.

