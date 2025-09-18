All Newcastle United EA FC 26 player ratings

EA Sports has announced the Newcastle United EA FC 26 player ratings online. This has created considerable buzz amongst millions of Newcastle United fans who were eager to learn how their favorite footballers have been rated in the upcoming edition of EA FC. With many stars rated more than 80, gamers can choose the club's players and largely benefit in their Ultimate Team and Career Mode journeys.
The Newcastle United EA FC 26 player ratings highlight the club's vision to carry on with a mixture of youth and experience to build on its great form in the last few years.
Complete list of Newcastle United EA FC 26 player ratings
Following the departures of their star players, such as Alexander Isak (to Liverpool) and Lloyd Kelly (to Juventus), Newcastle United fans are hopeful about a better future with new permanent signings, including Nick Woltemade (from Stuttgart), Yoane Wissa (from Brentford), and Anthony Elanga (from Nottingham Forest).
Here's an overview of the complete list of Newcastle United EA FC 26 player ratings:
While Isak's transfer to Liverpool, Newcastle were in search of replacements until they found Nick Woltemade (79). Although Woltemade is not as highly rated as Isak, his meteoric rise in performance in the past few seasons makes him a great option to use in EA FC 26. To partner him in attack, Yoanne Wisse (82) will also be a great option.
Newcastle United has a great midfield with popular stars such as Sandro Tonali (86), Bruno Guimaraes (86), Joelinton (82), and newcomer Jacob Ramsey (78). They can help in finding decisive passes for goals and starting quick counter-attacks.
Meanwhile, Sven Botman (82), Fabian Schar (82), Lewis Hall (80), and Kieran Trippier (80) form a formidable defense. Additionally, new signing Malick Thiaw (78) will also be helpful in the long run.
In conclusion, the announced Newcastle United EA FC 26 player ratings show the club's focus on nurturing talented young footballers, braced by veterans. Despite Newcastle failing to have 90+ OVR players like many other Premier League clubs, it features several promising stars who can be used to win multiple matches in Ultimate Team and Career mode as they will considerably grow over time.
