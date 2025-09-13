Top 30 Saudi Pro League EA FC 26 player ratings

EA Sports has announced the EA FC 26 player ratings, generating significant buzz among Saudi Pro League enthusiasts and EA FC gamers globally. With renowned superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Inigo Martinez, Karim Benzema, and Kante playing, the SPL has become one of the most-watched non-European football leagues worldwide in the last few seasons. The official EA FC 26 player ratings show how the Saudi Pro League is a mix of talented youngsters and experienced football stars. Official Saudi Pro League EA FC 26 player ratingsWith a plethora of talent on display, the 25/26 season of the Saudi Pro League has recently begun and will build on the standards of previous seasons. The same is expected to reflect in the game as well.Here's a look at the official list of the top 30 Saudi Pro League EA FC 26 player ratingsCristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr) – 85Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad) – 85N’Golo Kanté (Al-Ittihad) – 85Iñigo Martínez(Al-Nassr) – 85Theo Hernández (Al-Hilal) – 84Moussa Diaby (Al-Ittihad) – 84Sergej Milinković-Savić (Al-Hilal) – 84Rúben Neves (Al-Hilal) – 84João Cancelo (Al-Hilal) – 84Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli, Saudi) – 84Kingsley Coman (Al-Nassr) – 83Mateo Retegui (Al-Qadisiah) – 83Sadio Mané (Al-Nassr) – 83Roger Ibañez (Al-Ahli, Saudi) – 82Salem Al Dawsari (Al-Hilal) – 82Malcom Filipe Silva de Oliveira (Al-Hilal) – 82Koen Casteels (Al-Qadsiah) – 82Yassine Bounou (Al-Hilal) – 82Fabinho (Al-Ittihad) – 82Nacho (Al-Qadsiah, Saudi) – 82Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Hilal) – 82Aymeric Laporte (Al-Nassr) – 82Otávio Edmilson (Al-Nassr) – 82Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli) – 81Danilo Pereira (Al-Ittihad) – 81Mohamed Simakan (Al Nassr) – 81Yannick Carrasco (Al-Shabab, Saudi) – 81Marcelo Brozović (Al-Nassr) – 81Wenderson Galeno (Al-Ahli) – 81Aleksandar Mitrović (Al-Hilal) – 81Also Read: Top 30 Liga F EA FC 26 player ratings.As seen, popular teams like Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal, and Al-Ahli have the best-rated players in their lineups, which will make it interesting for gamers to choose players for their team in EA FC 26.Overall, the Saudi Pro League boasts some of the most prominent names in present-day football, which justifies its popularity. The EA FC 26 player ratings highlight that many players from the league will be in high demand among users for their Career Mode and Ultimate Team journeys.Check out more of our coverage on EA FC 26:EA FC 26 Soundtrack: Full song list, featuring Bad Bunny, Djo, and more10 fastest players in EA FC 26All Wolves EA FC 26 leaked player ratings