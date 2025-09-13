Top 30 Saudi Pro League EA FC 26 player ratings

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Sep 13, 2025 16:39 GMT
Cristiano Ronaldo leads the Saudi Pro League EA FC 26 player ratings (Image via EA Sports)
Cristiano Ronaldo leads the Saudi Pro League EA FC 26 player ratings (Image via EA Sports)

EA Sports has announced the EA FC 26 player ratings, generating significant buzz among Saudi Pro League enthusiasts and EA FC gamers globally. With renowned superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Inigo Martinez, Karim Benzema, and Kante playing, the SPL has become one of the most-watched non-European football leagues worldwide in the last few seasons.

The official EA FC 26 player ratings show how the Saudi Pro League is a mix of talented youngsters and experienced football stars.

Official Saudi Pro League EA FC 26 player ratings

With a plethora of talent on display, the 25/26 season of the Saudi Pro League has recently begun and will build on the standards of previous seasons. The same is expected to reflect in the game as well.

Here's a look at the official list of the top 30 Saudi Pro League EA FC 26 player ratings

  1. Cristiano Ronaldo (Al-Nassr) – 85
  2. Karim Benzema (Al-Ittihad) – 85
  3. N’Golo Kanté (Al-Ittihad) – 85
  4. Iñigo Martínez(Al-Nassr) – 85
  5. Theo Hernández (Al-Hilal) – 84
  6. Moussa Diaby (Al-Ittihad) – 84
  7. Sergej Milinković-Savić (Al-Hilal) – 84
  8. Rúben Neves (Al-Hilal) – 84
  9. João Cancelo (Al-Hilal) – 84
  10. Riyad Mahrez (Al-Ahli, Saudi) – 84
  11. Kingsley Coman (Al-Nassr) – 83
  12. Mateo Retegui (Al-Qadisiah) – 83
  13. Sadio Mané (Al-Nassr) – 83
  14. Roger Ibañez (Al-Ahli, Saudi) – 82
  15. Salem Al Dawsari (Al-Hilal) – 82
  16. Malcom Filipe Silva de Oliveira (Al-Hilal) – 82
  17. Koen Casteels (Al-Qadsiah) – 82
  18. Yassine Bounou (Al-Hilal) – 82
  19. Fabinho (Al-Ittihad) – 82
  20. Nacho (Al-Qadsiah, Saudi) – 82
  21. Kalidou Koulibaly (Al-Hilal) – 82
  22. Aymeric Laporte (Al-Nassr) – 82
  23. Otávio Edmilson (Al-Nassr) – 82
  24. Ivan Toney (Al-Ahli) – 81
  25. Danilo Pereira (Al-Ittihad) – 81
  26. Mohamed Simakan (Al Nassr) – 81
  27. Yannick Carrasco (Al-Shabab, Saudi) – 81
  28. Marcelo Brozović (Al-Nassr) – 81
  29. Wenderson Galeno (Al-Ahli) – 81
  30. Aleksandar Mitrović (Al-Hilal) – 81
Also Read: Top 30 Liga F EA FC 26 player ratings.

As seen, popular teams like Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal, and Al-Ahli have the best-rated players in their lineups, which will make it interesting for gamers to choose players for their team in EA FC 26.

Overall, the Saudi Pro League boasts some of the most prominent names in present-day football, which justifies its popularity. The EA FC 26 player ratings highlight that many players from the league will be in high demand among users for their Career Mode and Ultimate Team journeys.

Edited by Samarjit Paul
