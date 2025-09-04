All Wolves EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

EA FC 26 player ratings have leaked online, leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) fans curious about how their favorite stars will be rated in the game's upcoming version. Under Vitor Pereira, Wolves have had a disappointing start to their 25/26 Premier League Season, but the team is determined to make a comeback and qualify for European tournaments next year.

Ad

The leaked Wolves EA FC 26 player ratings highlight the team's vision to blend experience and youth for a promising season. This could benefit gamers by letting them use the club's players in their Ultimate Team and Career Mode journey.

Note: The EA FC 26 ratings of the Wolverhampton Wanderers players mentioned herein are leaked on futmind.com. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Complete list of Wolves EA FC 26 player ratings

Following the departure of Matheus Cunha (to Manchester United) and Rayan Ait-Nouri (to Manchester City), Wolves fans are building their hopes around new permanent joinees like Jorgen Strand Larsen, Tolu Arokodare, and Fer Lopez.

Ad

Trending

Here's a look at the complete list of leaked Wolves EA FC 26 player ratings, along with their positions and attributes:

Player OVR Position Alternate Position(s) Pace Shooting Passing Dribbling Defending Physical Arokodare 79 ST — 75 80 57 70 31 81 Agbadou 79 CB — 80 48 63 66 78 83 João Gomes 78 CDM CM 54 68 72 75 77 74 André 78 CDM CM 58 58 74 77 75 72 Arias 78 RW CAM, LW, RM 85 75 74 79 42 68 Larsen 78 ST — 75 79 62 70 32 83 Krejčí 78 CB CDM 72 68 68 69 76 84 José Sá 77 GK — 77 75 70 77 52 76 Munetsi 76 CM CAM, RW 67 69 71 72 74 79 Bueno (CB) 76 CB — 50 31 56 56 77 77 Johnstone 76 GK — 77 76 69 77 41 74 Bellegarde 75 CAM CM 78 63 72 78 70 72 Hwang Hee Chan 75 ST LW, CAM 81 75 70 75 39 68 Toti 75 CB — 77 47 65 66 75 76 Doherty 74 CB RB, RM 66 63 69 69 74 75 Hugo Bueno 74 LB LM 74 52 73 78 68 67 Hoever 74 RB RM 73 55 69 71 70 71 Kalajdžić 74 ST — 50 72 67 68 45 64 Tchatchoua 74 RB RM 89 59 63 74 66 78 Wolfe 73 LB LM 78 53 65 69 67 77 Fer López 73 RW RM 66 68 73 74 39 52 Rodrigo Gomes 72 RW LW, RM 79 67 64 75 52 50 Mosquera 72 CB RB 80 30 50 52 71 73 Bentley 71 GK — 71 67 69 72 46 70 Chirewa 64 LM CAM, RM, LB 82 56 58 68 39 56 González 63 LW RW, CAM, LM 80 52 58 69 35 40

Ad

Seasoned pros like Emmanuel Agbadou (79) and Ladislav Krejci (78) would solidify the team's defense, discarding the threats from the opponent's attack.

Meanwhile, in the midfield, Andre (78), Joao Gomez (78), and Jhon Arias (78) are expected to provide structure to the team creating more chances for goals.

Also Read: Top 50 Uruguay EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

Up front, the duo of Tolu Arokodare (79) and Jorgen Strand Larsen (78) could help score a lot of goals in your Career Mode journey.

Ad

In conclusion, the leaked EA FC 26 player ratings for Wolverhampton Wanderers potentially show the club's focus on the rise of talented prodigies supported by experienced veterans. While the players seem to be not as highly rated as the best clubs in world football, Wolves' players could be beneficial in the Career Mode and Ultimate Team modes as they could gradually grow based on their potential.

Check out our other articles on EA FC 26:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samarjit Paul Samarjit is an esports writer at Sportskeeda. The Kolkata resident is a postgraduate in English literature and language, and plays PUBG Mobile and BGMI in his free time. Aside from esports, he is also an avid fan of cricket, football, and wrestling. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.