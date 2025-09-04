All Wolves EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

EA FC 26 player ratings have leaked online, leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) fans curious about how their favorite stars will be rated in the game's upcoming version. Under Vitor Pereira, Wolves have had a disappointing start to their 25/26 Premier League Season, but the team is determined to make a comeback and qualify for European tournaments next year.
The leaked Wolves EA FC 26 player ratings highlight the team's vision to blend experience and youth for a promising season. This could benefit gamers by letting them use the club's players in their Ultimate Team and Career Mode journey.
Note: The EA FC 26 ratings of the Wolverhampton Wanderers players mentioned herein are leaked on futmind.com. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Complete list of Wolves EA FC 26 player ratings
Following the departure of Matheus Cunha (to Manchester United) and Rayan Ait-Nouri (to Manchester City), Wolves fans are building their hopes around new permanent joinees like Jorgen Strand Larsen, Tolu Arokodare, and Fer Lopez.
Here's a look at the complete list of leaked Wolves EA FC 26 player ratings, along with their positions and attributes:
Seasoned pros like Emmanuel Agbadou (79) and Ladislav Krejci (78) would solidify the team's defense, discarding the threats from the opponent's attack.
Meanwhile, in the midfield, Andre (78), Joao Gomez (78), and Jhon Arias (78) are expected to provide structure to the team creating more chances for goals.
Also Read: Top 50 Uruguay EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)
Up front, the duo of Tolu Arokodare (79) and Jorgen Strand Larsen (78) could help score a lot of goals in your Career Mode journey.
In conclusion, the leaked EA FC 26 player ratings for Wolverhampton Wanderers potentially show the club's focus on the rise of talented prodigies supported by experienced veterans. While the players seem to be not as highly rated as the best clubs in world football, Wolves' players could be beneficial in the Career Mode and Ultimate Team modes as they could gradually grow based on their potential.
Check out our other articles on EA FC 26:
- All Bayern Munich EA FC 26 leaked player ratings
- All PSG EA FC 26 leaked player ratings
- All Real Madrid EA FC 26 leaked player ratings
- All Barcelona EA FC 26 leaked player ratings
- Top 30 Bundesliga EA FC 26 leaked player ratings
- Top 30 Ligue 1 EA FC 26 leaked player ratings
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.