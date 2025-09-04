All Wolves EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

By Samarjit Paul
Published Sep 04, 2025 05:41 GMT
Wolves EA FC 26 player ratings feature Larsen as a great club prospect (Image via EA Sports)

EA FC 26 player ratings have leaked online, leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers (Wolves) fans curious about how their favorite stars will be rated in the game's upcoming version. Under Vitor Pereira, Wolves have had a disappointing start to their 25/26 Premier League Season, but the team is determined to make a comeback and qualify for European tournaments next year.

The leaked Wolves EA FC 26 player ratings highlight the team's vision to blend experience and youth for a promising season. This could benefit gamers by letting them use the club's players in their Ultimate Team and Career Mode journey.

Note: The EA FC 26 ratings of the Wolverhampton Wanderers players mentioned herein are leaked on futmind.com. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Complete list of Wolves EA FC 26 player ratings

Following the departure of Matheus Cunha (to Manchester United) and Rayan Ait-Nouri (to Manchester City), Wolves fans are building their hopes around new permanent joinees like Jorgen Strand Larsen, Tolu Arokodare, and Fer Lopez.

Here's a look at the complete list of leaked Wolves EA FC 26 player ratings, along with their positions and attributes:

PlayerOVRPositionAlternate Position(s)PaceShootingPassingDribblingDefendingPhysical
Arokodare79ST758057703181
Agbadou79CB804863667883
João Gomes78CDMCM546872757774
André78CDMCM585874777572
Arias78RWCAM, LW, RM857574794268
Larsen78ST757962703283
Krejčí78CBCDM726868697684
José Sá77GK777570775276
Munetsi76CMCAM, RW676971727479
Bueno (CB)76CB503156567777
Johnstone76GK777669774174
Bellegarde75CAMCM786372787072
Hwang Hee Chan75STLW, CAM817570753968
Toti75CB774765667576
Doherty74CBRB, RM666369697475
Hugo Bueno74LBLM745273786867
Hoever74RBRM735569717071
Kalajdžić74ST507267684564
Tchatchoua74RBRM895963746678
Wolfe73LBLM785365696777
Fer López73RWRM666873743952
Rodrigo Gomes72RWLW, RM796764755250
Mosquera72CBRB803050527173
Bentley71GK716769724670
Chirewa64LMCAM, RM, LB825658683956
González63LWRW, CAM, LM805258693540
Seasoned pros like Emmanuel Agbadou (79) and Ladislav Krejci (78) would solidify the team's defense, discarding the threats from the opponent's attack.

Meanwhile, in the midfield, Andre (78), Joao Gomez (78), and Jhon Arias (78) are expected to provide structure to the team creating more chances for goals.

Up front, the duo of Tolu Arokodare (79) and Jorgen Strand Larsen (78) could help score a lot of goals in your Career Mode journey.

In conclusion, the leaked EA FC 26 player ratings for Wolverhampton Wanderers potentially show the club's focus on the rise of talented prodigies supported by experienced veterans. While the players seem to be not as highly rated as the best clubs in world football, Wolves' players could be beneficial in the Career Mode and Ultimate Team modes as they could gradually grow based on their potential.

