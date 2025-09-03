Top 50 Uruguay EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

The long-awaited Uruguay EA FC 26 player ratings have surfaced online, featuring a blend of some of the most experienced veterans and talented prodigies in both men's and women's football. In the upcoming variant of EA FC, gamers and fans of Uruguayan football will get to play with sturdy defenders, crafty midfielders, and sharp finishers, which should make for an enriched gaming experience.

For decades, Uruguay has been one of the top nations in world football, having won two FIFA World Cups and 16 Copa América titles. Naturally, the leaked Uruguay EA FC 26 player ratings have sparked quite a buzz among fans and EA FC enthusiasts worldwide.

Note: The player ratings mentioned in this article are unofficial. They are leaked on Futmind.com. The official ratings may vary once the title launches in September 2025.

Leaked 50 highest-rated Uruguay EA FC 26 player ratings

According to the latest leaks, popular superstars like Federico Valverde, Ronald Araujo, Edinson Cavani, Darwin Nunez, Luis Suarez, and Lucas Torreira will feature in EA FC 26; all of them can be great options for your Ultimate Team and Career Mode journey.

Here's a look at the leaked Top 50 Uruguay EA FC 26 player ratings along with their attributes and positions:

Name Rating Rare Main Position Alternate Position(s) Pace Shooting Passing Dribbling Defending Physical Valverde 89 Rare CM CDM, RB 88 84 84 84 83 85 Torreira 83 Rare CDM CM 76 72 78 81 81 79 Araujo 83 Rare CB RB 80 53 63 61 81 83 Giménez 83 Rare CB 73 46 60 62 85 82 Arambarri 80 Rare CM CDM 65 79 76 77 79 79 Bentancur 80 Rare CDM CM 64 68 78 79 78 72 Zalazar 79 Rare CAM CM, RM 80 81 79 78 67 74 Núñez 79 Rare ST 88 79 72 76 49 82 Ugarte 79 Rare CDM CM 62 65 72 76 77 75 Suárez 79 Rare ST CAM 53 82 74 76 41 75 Coates 79 Rare CB 60 49 54 61 81 84 Muslera 79 Rare GK 81 80 66 77 43 78 Fernández 78 Rare CAM ST 78 81 78 77 44 64 Olivera 78 Rare LB 70 51 69 72 77 73 Vecino 77 Rare CM CDM 53 73 75 76 79 75 Araújo (LM) 77 Rare LM LB, LW 85 63 70 79 68 68 Stuani 77 Rare ST 61 79 69 70 48 76 Nández 76 Rare CM RB, RM, CAM 81 61 74 78 71 81 Rodríguez 76 Rare LM ST, LW 85 76 67 77 38 75 Cavani 76 Rare ST 52 79 68 71 51 71 López 76 Rare ST RW, CAM 71 81 75 79 25 57 Merentiel 76 Rare ST RW, RM 80 75 56 73 37 79 Bueno 76 Rare CB 50 31 56 56 77 77 Martirena 75 Rare RB RM 84 72 69 69 71 65 Neves 75 Rare CDM CM 70 64 74 73 72 65 Palacios 75 Rare RM CAM, RW 85 70 70 76 46 57 Cauteruccio 75 Rare ST 64 77 63 70 38 71 Rossi 75 Rare CAM ST 88 72 71 78 34 56 Cabrera (CB) 75 Rare CB LB 49 45 58 54 76 79 Álvarez 75 Rare CB LB, LM 76 27 59 65 76 77 Israel 75 Rare GK 79 71 71 80 31 74 Espino 74 Rare LB 84 60 67 68 69 81 Lozano 74 Rare RB RM 84 58 68 69 68 75 Satriano 74 Rare ST CAM 63 74 62 72 34 69 Mouriño 74 Rare CB RB, RM 67 36 56 64 73 77 Campaña 74 Rare GK 71 72 72 74 45 74 Olveira 74 Rare GK 72 77 65 75 19 70 Brugman 73 Rare CM CDM 70 68 73 73 69 72 Pizarro 73 Rare CM ST, CAM 69 74 74 72 60 69 Boggio 73 Rare CM CDM 72 67 73 71 62 70 Boselli 73 Rare CB RB 79 52 65 67 71 83 Pintado 73 Rare RB RM 88 44 64 72 67 61 Pellistri 73 Rare RM LM, RW 82 64 66 75 38 63 Protesoni 73 Rare CDM CM 65 49 66 69 73 71 Mallo 73 Rare CB 60 31 44 48 73 79 De Arruabarrena 73 Rare GK 71 72 72 74 37 73 Saracchi 72 Rare LB LM 79 63 69 73 65 70 Waller 72 Rare LM CM, LB, LW 76 68 71 72 67 63 Cabrera (RM) 72 Rare RM RW, LM 77 66 69 72 53 70 Oliva 72 Rare CDM CM 61 62 67 67 70 73

In terms of defense, the nation boasts strong options like Ronald Araujo (83), Jose Maria Gimenez (83), and Mathias Olivera (78). These stars can eliminate the threats towards your goal from the opponent's offensive line, helping you keep more clean sheets.

Meanwhile, seasoned stars like Lucas Torreira (83), Rodrigo Bentancur (80), and Mauro Arambarri (80) provide solidity in midfield. Manuel Ugarte (79), one of the most talented rising CDMs in the world, also gets a special mention in this regard. Choosing any of the above options can help you win multiple matches in different in-game modes.

While superstars like Edinson Cavani (76) and Luis Suarez (79) will feature in many players' starting lineups, strikers like Darwin Nunez (79) and Cristhian Stuani (77) can also be great attacking options for your team.

Also read: Top 50 Belgium EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

In conclusion, the leaked Uruguay EA FC 26 player ratings highlight the nation's vision of maintaining great lineups for both men's and women's football. While the veterans will continue to shine and help you win more matches for your Ultimate Team, the young prodigies will massively benefit you while playing Career Mode.

