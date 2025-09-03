Top 50 Uruguay EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

The long-awaited Uruguay EA FC 26 player ratings have surfaced online, featuring a blend of some of the most experienced veterans and talented prodigies in both men's and women's football. In the upcoming variant of EA FC, gamers and fans of Uruguayan football will get to play with sturdy defenders, crafty midfielders, and sharp finishers, which should make for an enriched gaming experience.
For decades, Uruguay has been one of the top nations in world football, having won two FIFA World Cups and 16 Copa América titles. Naturally, the leaked Uruguay EA FC 26 player ratings have sparked quite a buzz among fans and EA FC enthusiasts worldwide.
Note: The player ratings mentioned in this article are unofficial. They are leaked on Futmind.com. The official ratings may vary once the title launches in September 2025.
Leaked 50 highest-rated Uruguay EA FC 26 player ratings
According to the latest leaks, popular superstars like Federico Valverde, Ronald Araujo, Edinson Cavani, Darwin Nunez, Luis Suarez, and Lucas Torreira will feature in EA FC 26; all of them can be great options for your Ultimate Team and Career Mode journey.
Here's a look at the leaked Top 50 Uruguay EA FC 26 player ratings along with their attributes and positions:
In terms of defense, the nation boasts strong options like Ronald Araujo (83), Jose Maria Gimenez (83), and Mathias Olivera (78). These stars can eliminate the threats towards your goal from the opponent's offensive line, helping you keep more clean sheets.
Meanwhile, seasoned stars like Lucas Torreira (83), Rodrigo Bentancur (80), and Mauro Arambarri (80) provide solidity in midfield. Manuel Ugarte (79), one of the most talented rising CDMs in the world, also gets a special mention in this regard. Choosing any of the above options can help you win multiple matches in different in-game modes.
While superstars like Edinson Cavani (76) and Luis Suarez (79) will feature in many players' starting lineups, strikers like Darwin Nunez (79) and Cristhian Stuani (77) can also be great attacking options for your team.
In conclusion, the leaked Uruguay EA FC 26 player ratings highlight the nation's vision of maintaining great lineups for both men's and women's football. While the veterans will continue to shine and help you win more matches for your Ultimate Team, the young prodigies will massively benefit you while playing Career Mode.
