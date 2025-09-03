Top 50 Uruguay EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked)

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Sep 03, 2025 15:10 GMT
Leaked Uruguay EA FC 26 player ratings feature Valverde and Torreira as the top players (Image via EA Sports)
The long-awaited Uruguay EA FC 26 player ratings have surfaced online, featuring a blend of some of the most experienced veterans and talented prodigies in both men's and women's football. In the upcoming variant of EA FC, gamers and fans of Uruguayan football will get to play with sturdy defenders, crafty midfielders, and sharp finishers, which should make for an enriched gaming experience.

For decades, Uruguay has been one of the top nations in world football, having won two FIFA World Cups and 16 Copa América titles. Naturally, the leaked Uruguay EA FC 26 player ratings have sparked quite a buzz among fans and EA FC enthusiasts worldwide.

Note: The player ratings mentioned in this article are unofficial. They are leaked on Futmind.com. The official ratings may vary once the title launches in September 2025.

Leaked 50 highest-rated Uruguay EA FC 26 player ratings

According to the latest leaks, popular superstars like Federico Valverde, Ronald Araujo, Edinson Cavani, Darwin Nunez, Luis Suarez, and Lucas Torreira will feature in EA FC 26; all of them can be great options for your Ultimate Team and Career Mode journey.

Here's a look at the leaked Top 50 Uruguay EA FC 26 player ratings along with their attributes and positions:

NameRatingRareMain PositionAlternate Position(s)PaceShootingPassingDribblingDefendingPhysical
Valverde89RareCMCDM, RB888484848385
Torreira83RareCDMCM767278818179
Araujo83RareCBRB805363618183
Giménez83RareCB734660628582
Arambarri80RareCMCDM657976777979
Bentancur80RareCDMCM646878797872
Zalazar79RareCAMCM, RM808179786774
Núñez79RareST887972764982
Ugarte79RareCDMCM626572767775
Suárez79RareSTCAM538274764175
Coates79RareCB604954618184
Muslera79RareGK818066774378
Fernández78RareCAMST788178774464
Olivera78RareLB705169727773
Vecino77RareCMCDM537375767975
Araújo (LM)77RareLMLB, LW856370796868
Stuani77RareST617969704876
Nández76RareCMRB, RM, CAM816174787181
Rodríguez76RareLMST, LW857667773875
Cavani76RareST527968715171
López76RareSTRW, CAM718175792557
Merentiel76RareSTRW, RM807556733779
Bueno76RareCB503156567777
Martirena75RareRBRM847269697165
Neves75RareCDMCM706474737265
Palacios75RareRMCAM, RW857070764657
Cauteruccio75RareST647763703871
Rossi75RareCAMST887271783456
Cabrera (CB)75RareCBLB494558547679
Álvarez75RareCBLB, LM762759657677
Israel75RareGK797171803174
Espino74RareLB846067686981
Lozano74RareRBRM845868696875
Satriano74RareSTCAM637462723469
Mouriño74RareCBRB, RM673656647377
Campaña74RareGK717272744574
Olveira74RareGK727765751970
Brugman73RareCMCDM706873736972
Pizarro73RareCMST, CAM697474726069
Boggio73RareCMCDM726773716270
Boselli73RareCBRB795265677183
Pintado73RareRBRM884464726761
Pellistri73RareRMLM, RW826466753863
Protesoni73RareCDMCM654966697371
Mallo73RareCB603144487379
De Arruabarrena73RareGK717272743773
Saracchi72RareLBLM796369736570
Waller72RareLMCM, LB, LW766871726763
Cabrera (RM)72RareRMRW, LM776669725370
Oliva72RareCDMCM616267677073
In terms of defense, the nation boasts strong options like Ronald Araujo (83), Jose Maria Gimenez (83), and Mathias Olivera (78). These stars can eliminate the threats towards your goal from the opponent's offensive line, helping you keep more clean sheets.

Meanwhile, seasoned stars like Lucas Torreira (83), Rodrigo Bentancur (80), and Mauro Arambarri (80) provide solidity in midfield. Manuel Ugarte (79), one of the most talented rising CDMs in the world, also gets a special mention in this regard. Choosing any of the above options can help you win multiple matches in different in-game modes.

While superstars like Edinson Cavani (76) and Luis Suarez (79) will feature in many players' starting lineups, strikers like Darwin Nunez (79) and Cristhian Stuani (77) can also be great attacking options for your team.

In conclusion, the leaked Uruguay EA FC 26 player ratings highlight the nation's vision of maintaining great lineups for both men's and women's football. While the veterans will continue to shine and help you win more matches for your Ultimate Team, the young prodigies will massively benefit you while playing Career Mode.

