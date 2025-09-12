Top 30 Liga F EA FC 26 player ratings

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Sep 12, 2025 17:51 GMT
Liga F EA FC 26 player ratings show Putellas and Bonmati amongst top stars (Image via EA Sports)
Liga F EA FC 26 player ratings show Putellas and Bonmati amongst top stars (Image via EA Sports)

EA Sports has officially released the EA FC 26 player ratings, sparking excitement amongst millions of Liga F enthusiasts and gamers worldwide. The league boasts some of the most popular women's stars in present-day football. Their skills and charisma on the pitch make it one of the most-watched women's leagues in the world, and thankfully, fans can now finally learn the ratings of their favorite stars.

A mix of youth and experience, the Liga F 2025-26 season will be filled with intense rivalry on the pitch. The EA FC 26 player ratings highlight how the top stars will be great options for any user's Ultimate Team or Career Mode journey.

Official Liga F EA FC 26 player ratings

Here's a look at the official list of top 30 Liga F EA FC 26 player ratings:

  1. Alexia Putellas (FC Barcelona) - 91
  2. Aitana Bonmatí (FC Barcelona) - 91
  3. Caroline Graham Hansen (FC Barcelona) - 90
  4. Patri Guijarro (FC Barcelona) - 89
  5. Mapi León (FC Barcelona) - 89
  6. Ewa Pajor (FC Barcelona) - 88
  7. Irene Paredes (FC Barcelona) - 88
  8. Claudia Pina (FC Barcelona) - 86
  9. Ona Batlle (FC Barcelona) - 86
  10. Caroline Weir (Real Madrid) - 85
  11. Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid) - 85
  12. Cata Coll (FC Barcelona) - 84
  13. Salma Paralluelo (FC Barcelona) - 84
  14. Alba Redondo (Real Madrid) - 84
  15. Sara Däbritz (FC Barcelona) - 84
  16. Merle Frohms (FC Barcelona) - 84
  17. Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid) - 83
  18. Maëlle Lakrar (FC Barcelona) - 82
  19. Maria Méndez (Real Madrid) - 82
  20. Signe Bruun (Real Madrid) - 82
  21. Gabriela García (Atlético Madrid) - 82
  22. Misa Rodríguez (Real Madrid) - 82
  23. Laia Aleixandri (FC Barcelona) - 81
  24. Filippa Angeldahl (Real Madrid)- 81
  25. Teresa Abelleira (Real Madrid) - 81
  26. Lola Gallardo (Atlético Madrid) - 81
  27. Paula Fernández (Levante UD) - 81
  28. Antônia Silva (Levante UD) - 81
  29. Sandie Toletti (Real Madrid) - 81
  30. Nerea Nevado (Athletic Club) - 80
As seen, FC Barcelona has the strongest lineup in Liga F, followed closely by their archrivals, Real Madrid. Meanwhile, other teams like Atletico Madrid and Levante also feature some of the most talented women footballers.

With so many high-rated women players from the Liga F featured in EA FC 26, you will find plenty of reasons to use them for your Career Mode and Ultimate Team journeys.

