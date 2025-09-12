EA Sports has officially released the EA FC 26 player ratings, sparking excitement amongst millions of Liga F enthusiasts and gamers worldwide. The league boasts some of the most popular women's stars in present-day football. Their skills and charisma on the pitch make it one of the most-watched women's leagues in the world, and thankfully, fans can now finally learn the ratings of their favorite stars.A mix of youth and experience, the Liga F 2025-26 season will be filled with intense rivalry on the pitch. The EA FC 26 player ratings highlight how the top stars will be great options for any user's Ultimate Team or Career Mode journey.Official Liga F EA FC 26 player ratingsHere's a look at the official list of top 30 Liga F EA FC 26 player ratings:Alexia Putellas (FC Barcelona) - 91Aitana Bonmatí (FC Barcelona) - 91Caroline Graham Hansen (FC Barcelona) - 90Patri Guijarro (FC Barcelona) - 89Mapi León (FC Barcelona) - 89Ewa Pajor (FC Barcelona) - 88Irene Paredes (FC Barcelona) - 88Claudia Pina (FC Barcelona) - 86Ona Batlle (FC Barcelona) - 86Caroline Weir (Real Madrid) - 85Linda Caicedo (Real Madrid) - 85Cata Coll (FC Barcelona) - 84Salma Paralluelo (FC Barcelona) - 84Alba Redondo (Real Madrid) - 84Sara Däbritz (FC Barcelona) - 84Merle Frohms (FC Barcelona) - 84Athenea del Castillo (Real Madrid) - 83Maëlle Lakrar (FC Barcelona) - 82Maria Méndez (Real Madrid) - 82Signe Bruun (Real Madrid) - 82Gabriela García (Atlético Madrid) - 82Misa Rodríguez (Real Madrid) - 82Laia Aleixandri (FC Barcelona) - 81Filippa Angeldahl (Real Madrid)- 81Teresa Abelleira (Real Madrid) - 81Lola Gallardo (Atlético Madrid) - 81Paula Fernández (Levante UD) - 81Antônia Silva (Levante UD) - 81Sandie Toletti (Real Madrid) - 81Nerea Nevado (Athletic Club) - 80Also Read: All Wolves EA FC 26 player ratings (Leaked).As seen, FC Barcelona has the strongest lineup in Liga F, followed closely by their archrivals, Real Madrid. Meanwhile, other teams like Atletico Madrid and Levante also feature some of the most talented women footballers.With so many high-rated women players from the Liga F featured in EA FC 26, you will find plenty of reasons to use them for your Career Mode and Ultimate Team journeys. Check out more of our coverage on EA FC 26:EA FC 26 Soundtrack: Full song list, featuring Bad Bunny, Djo, and more10 fastest players in EA FC 2610 Best dribblers in EA FC 26