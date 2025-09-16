10 best crossers in EA FC 26 (Ranked)

With EA Sports announcing the official player ratings, the best crossers in EA FC 26 have also been revealed online. Based on player ratings, some of the most popular names in men's and women's present-day football possess the best crossing attributes. Over time, the crossing technique has gained immense popularity among gamers, making the best crossers highly demanded items.

This article ranks the top 10 best crossers in EA FC 26, helping gamers to grab the cards for their Ultimate Team and Career Mode journeys.

Who are the best crossers in EA FC 26?

Here's a look at the top 10 best crossers in EA FC 26:

10) Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal (Image via EA Sports)

Lamine Yamal is one of the brightest prospects in world football. Following a great season for Barcelona and Spain, Lamine is considered among the favorites to win the Ballon d'Or 2025. With an overall stat of 89 along with the same crossing rating, Lamine will feature as one of the best crossers in EA FC 26.

9) Selma Bacha

Selma Bacha (Image via EA Sports)

At 24, Selma Bacha has already become a great star for the French women's national team. She has been in rich form for Lyon and France in the 24/25 season, outwitting her opponents on the left flank. In EA FC 26, Selma Bacha has a crossing stat of 90, making her an exceptional talent.

8) Caroline Graham Hansen

Caroline Graham Hansen (Image via EA Sports)

A seasoned pro for FC Barcelona Femeni, Caroline Graham Hansen has made it to the list of the best crossers in EA FC 26 with a crossing rating of 90. She has been greatly influential in helping her team win the Liga F title for consecutive years.

7) Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka (Image via EA Sports)

Bukayo Saka is highly regarded as a winger by several football pundits globally. His flair on the wings and a knack for scoring and assisting goals have helped Arsenal compete for the Premier League title in the last few seasons. In EA FC 26, Saka has a crossing stat of 90.

6) Alejandro Grimaldo

Alejandro Grimaldo (Image via EA Sports)

In the last two seasons, Grimaldo's performances have been great for the Spanish men's national team and Bayer Leverkusen. A crossing stat of 91 and an overall rating of 84 make him one of the best left-backs in EA FC 26.

5) Franck Honorat

Franck Honorat (Image via EA Sports)

With an overall rating of 80, Franck Honorat is a surprising entry in this list. However, his performances for Borussia Monchengladbach, along with his ability to play in various positions on the right flank, to produce great crosses, have helped him earn a crossing stat of 92.

4) Lauren Hemp

Lauren Hemp (Image via EA Sports)

Following the high demand for her card in EA FC 25, EA Sports has posited Lauren Hemp among the best crossers in EA FC 26 with a crossing stat of 92. Coupled with an overall rating of 87, Hemp will be a great addition to any team.

3) Guro Reiten

Guro Reiten (Image via EA Sports)

Guro Reiten is a favorite among Chelsea fans as she has contributed to several goals over the last few seasons in the UCL and the English Women's Super League. In EA FC 26, Reiten has a crossing stat of 92.

2) Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich (Image via EA Sports)

A veteran on the pitch for Bayern Munich and the German men's national team, Joshua Kimmich is a symbol of pinpoint passing. With a sniper-like eyesight, Kimmich's crosses help his team's attackers score multiple goals. With a crossing stat of 92, Kimmich has been acknowledged as one of the best crossers in EA FC 26.

1) Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Image via EA Sports)

Trent Alexander-Arnold is undoubtedly one of the most versatile players in world football. After helping Liverpool win the Premier League title in the 24/25 season, Trent has made Real Madrid his new home. A crossing stat of 93, along with an overall rating of 86, highlight his contribution towards his team's goals.

Since the crossing technique leads to a lot of goals, the importance of having at least one of the best crossers in EA FC 26 in an Ultimate Team is massive. Hence, gamers must look to grab the player cards before they sell for high prices in the Market.

