10 best Free Fire character abilities in June 2021

Characters play a significant role in Free Fire as their unique abilities aid players on the virtual battleground. There are 39 characters in Free Fire, except Nulla and Primis. Every character has their skills (active and passive).

Every player has their own gameplay style, but playing with the characters will significantly benefit them on the ground. This article lists the ten best Free Fire character abilities that players may find helpful on the ground.

The best character abilities in Free Fire

1) Drop the Beat

DJ Alok in Free Fire

Drop the Beat is DJ Alok's active ability. It generates a 5m aura that boosts ally movement speed by 10% and heals 5 HP/s for five seconds.

2) Camouflage

Wukong in Free Fire

Camouflage, Wukong's active ability, transforms the players into the bush for 10 seconds with a cooldown of 300 seconds. During combat, the transformation stops, and the cooldown resets when an enemy is defeated.

3) Riptide Rhythm

Skyler's active ability, Riptide Rhythm, generates a sonic wave that can damage five gloo walls within 50m, having a cooldown of 60 seconds. With each gloo wall deployed, the HP recovery improves, starting with four points.

4) Master of All

K in Free Fire

K's active ability is Master of All. In jiu-jitsu mode, allies within 6 meters get a 500% boost in EP conversion rate. While in psychology mode, the ability heals two EP every three seconds, up to a maximum of 100 EP.

5) Xtreme Encounter

Xtreme Encounter, Xayne's active ability, provides the players with 80 HP for a limited time. It improves 40% damage to the gloo wall and shield, and the results last for 10 seconds with a cooldown of 150 seconds.

6) Time Turner

Chrono in Free Fire

Chrono's active ability, Time Turner, generates a force field that prevents 600 damages from the opponents. When within the force field, the players can fire the opponents. The player's movement speed improves by 5%, and the allies' movement pace boosts by 10% inside the force field.

7) Thrill of Battle

A124 in Free Fire

Thrill of Battle is A124's active ability. This ability helps players convert 20 EP into HP within four seconds with a cooldown period of 10 seconds.

8) Bushido

Hayato in Free Fire

Hayato's passive ability is Bushido. It enhances armor penetration by 7.5% for every 10% decrease in the player's maximum HP.

9) Painted Refuge

Steffie in Free Fire

Painted Refuge is Steffie's active ability. This skill generates graffiti that decreases explosive damage by 15% and bullet damage by 5% for five seconds.

10) Falcon Fervor

Maro in Free Fire

Maro's passive ability Falcon Fervor increases damage over distance by up to 5%. The damage caused to marked enemies increases by 1% with Maro's skill.

Disclaimer: This list is not in any particular order and only expresses the author's opinion. Readers' points of view may differ.

