10 best horror and spooky games to buy at the Steam Halloween Sale

It’s Halloween, and playing video games to celebrate the occasion is an amazing idea. Steam is giving away some amazing discounts on horror, spooky, as well as non-horror titles. Horror games give players a thrill and adrenaline rush.

Playing a horror game alone in the dark while having some Halloween candies is truly a surreal experience. Alternatively, rushing through a zombie apocalypse or trying to survive a pyscopathic killer with friends can also be fun.

Let’s take a look at some of the best deals on Horror games on Steam.

10 best horror and spooky games that players can pick up at the Steam Halloween Sale

1) Friday the 13th: The Game

Price: ₹114/-

Inspired by the cinematic horror series Friday the 13th, the game puts an interesting spin on the survival horror genre. Developed by IllFonic, and published by Gun Media, players take on the role of teenagers trying to survive. Alternatively, they can also take on the role of the iconic Jason Voorhees and hunt them down.

2) The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

Price: ₹362/-

Developed by SuperMassive Games and published by Bandai Namco, Man of Medan is the first game of The Dark Pictures Anthology series. It’s an interactive survival horror game series, that takes players through an interesting story.

3) Resident Evil VII Biohazard Gold Edition

Price: ₹1,354/-

The seventh installment of the horror classic Resident Evil series is in many ways a soft reboot of the series. Previous entries have taken the series into campy action-heavy focus. Resident Evil VII took the series back to its roots, shifting the camera to a first-person perspective.

4) State of Decay 1 + 2 Bundle

Price: ₹891/-

State of Decay 1 + 2 Bundle packs State of Decay Year One Survival Edition and State of Decay 2 Juggernaut Edition in a single pack. Developed by Undead Labs and published by Xbox, it’s arguably one of the best multiplayer zombie survival series.

5) Outlast Trinity

Price: ₹114/-

Developed by Red Barrels, Outlast is a series of first-person survival horror games set in an asylum. Outlast Trinity bundles Outlast, Outlast - Whistleblower, and Outlast 2 in a single package.

6) Dying Light Platinum Edition

Price: ₹749/-

Dying Light is a first-person-narrative survival game with an emphasis on parkour. The Platinum Edition bundles all of the numerous DLCs to present the most complete experience. It's a great time to catch up on Dying Light before the sequel releases next year.

7) Killing Floor 2 Digital Deluxe Edition

Price: ₹212/-

Killing Floor 2 is pure chaotic fun where players have to mow down waves after waves of zombies and complete a level. Co-op increases the fun of the game multiple times over.

8) A Plague’s Tale: Innocence

Price: ₹424/-

A Plague’s Tale: Innocence is an action-adventure stealth game developed by Asobo Studio and published by Focus Home Interactive. The game is a grim tale of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo, on a heart-rending journey through the darkest hours of history.

9) The Evil Within Bundle

Price: ₹623/-

Developed by veteran horror-developer Shinji Mikami, The Evil Within is one of the best horror games of the modern era. The Evil Within Bundle consists of the base game and its 3 DLCs, The Assignment, The Execution, and the Consequence.

10) STALKER Bundle

Price: ₹288/-

The Stalker Bundle packs Call of Pripyat, Clear Sky, and Shadow of Chernobyl in a single pack. It’s a must-play horror series that players can purchase during the Steam Halloween Sale.

Disclaimer: The above games are not in any particular order of ranking, and the article reflects the personal views of the writer.

