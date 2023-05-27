10 best paraglider designs in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom offers a variety of modes to traverse the vast open world of Hyrule. One can use a horse, a Wing Zonai Device, or the trusty paraglider acquired in the game's early stages. Players will meet a character named Purah, who hands over the paraglider. This acquainted them with the basics of gliding across the sky in the latest title.

There are a variety of paraglider designs in the form of fabrics that players can acquire by completing certain in-game activities or scanning Amiibo figurines. Once received, players can interact with Sayge in Hateno Village to change the fabric design at the cost of 20 Rupees.

Gleeok Fabric, Demon King Fabric, and 8 other fantastic paraglider designs in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

1) Horse Fabric

This design is easiest to obtain (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Horse Fabric is not only visually appealing but also easy to acquire. Players only need to capture a photograph of a horse and hand it over to Sayge in Hateno Village. It has two horses facing the opposite direction and is studded with a light blue-colored border that oozes a relaxing vibe.

2) Stalnox Fabric

Those inclined to check out a dark-colored fabric design can opt for the Stalnox Fabric. Stalnox is one of the challenging enemies in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and players must be cautious while capturing its photograph using the Camera.

Players can give the picture to Sayge and obtain the Stalnox Fabric in return. Using this design will provide players with a sense of victory over one of the formidable foes.

3) Majora’s Mask Fabric

This fabric design is based on Majora's Mask (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Majora’s Mask is one of the most beloved Zelda titles, and fans of that game can relive the memories by acquiring the Majora’s Mask Fabric. It faithfully recreates the popular design of the mask, with glowing yellow eyes being the major highlight. Avid fans can obtain this fabric by scanning Majora’s Mask Link Amiibo.

4) Chuchu Fabric

Players must take a photograph of Chuchu to get this design (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Chuchu is a blue slime-like creature found in Hyrule Field and East Necluda regions. Chuchu Fabric resembles the creature and is ideal for those looking for an adorable design for their paraglider. The majority of the fabric is blue in color, and the googly eyes at the center of the paraglider are a unique addition.

5) Korok Fabric

Koroks make a return in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and players can help them in a variety of ways, like reuniting Korok friends.

They can get the Korok Fabric by completing The Secret Room side quest encountered in the Korok Forest area. This design has a set of leaves on the top portion and a simplistic design on the bottom. It is ideal for those looking for a pleasant color scheme.

6) Champion’s Leather Fabric

Acquiring this fabric involves scanning an Amiibo (Image via Nintendo)

Fans of Breath of the Wild, the previous Zelda game, can opt for the Champion’s Leather Fabric that resembles Link’s armor.

One can obtain this blue fabric by scanning the Tears of the Kingdom Link Amiibo. Gliding across Hyrule with this fabric is liable to induce a feeling of nostalgia and is a great homage to the previous title.

7) Lynel Fabric

One must capture a Lynel's photograph to get this design (Image via Nintendo)

Lynels are some of the most challenging enemies in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, and players can refer to this guide on how to defeat them easily.

To celebrate their victory over these formidable foes, players can capture a photograph of them and hand it over to Sayge to obtain the Lynel Fabric. It has two of these creatures crossing their weapons, which adds a royal look to the paraglider.

8) Ordinary Fabric

The Ordinary Fabric is the default design that players will start out with. Despite being so, it has a cool design that complements the dark color palette. It also jives well with the themes of the game and is ideal for players who don’t wish to partake in quests or scan Amiibos specifically.

9) Demon King Fabric

Players must scan Ganondorf Amiibo to obtain this design (Image via The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom)

Ganondorf is Link’s arch nemesis who returns in the latest title. Players can equip their paragliders with the Demon King Fabric and traverse Hyrule triumphantly, which induces a feeling of victory over evil.

This design has a black background along with a Gerudo Crest. It can be acquired by scanning a Ganondorf Amiibo.

10) Gleeok Fabric

Gleeok Fabric is one of the best-looking designs in the game, and players must complete the daunting task of capturing the photograph of the formidable creature.

Players can refer to this guide on defeating Gleeok in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. This fabric has three heads of this creature at the forefront with a sunset in the backdrop that makes for a visually stunning design for the paraglider.

The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom offers a plethora of gameplay mechanics to experiment with, including myriad abilities for Link. Players can use abilities like Recall, Ascend, and more in various ways to rejuvenate their experience.

