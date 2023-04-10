100 cheapest CS:GO stickers

Stickers in Counter-Strike Global Offensive (CS:GO) can be applied to any weapon in the game except for knives and can be used to customize them. They generally give the weapon a personal touch and make them look more attractive.

Generally, stickers can range from a few cents to thousands of dollars based on their rarity and availability in the market. While there are thousands of stickers to choose from, this article will list hundred stickers that can be grabbed from the community market for a few pennies.

Note: This article contains no player or tournament stickers, as their prices are unstable.

Cheapest CS: GO stickers to grab from the Steam Community Market

Steam Community Market hosts a library of stickers for CS:GO, which the community has opened over the years. However, some of them have been completely extinct from the market since they have been collected by several players and applied to different weapons.

The cheapest stickers of CS: GO currently available on the Steam Community Market are as follows:

Well Played ($0.04) Save Me ($0.04) Noble Steed ($0.04) Chicken Whisperer ($0.04) Fireball ($0.05) Vortigaunt the Painter ($0.05) Aim and Fire ($0.05) Temperance ($0.05) Free Range ($0.05) 360 No Scope ($0.05) Good Sports ($0.05) Choose Wisely ($0.05) Arms Race ($0.05) B-Day ($0.05) Knife's Edge ($0.05) Exo Jumper ($0.05) Mondays ($0.05) Hard Carry ($0.05) Spectators ($0.05) Booth ($0.05) Beaky Decade ($0.05) TV On Mirage ($0.06) C-S On The Go ($0.06) Not For Resale ($0.06) Press Start ($0.06) Explosive Strength ($0.06) Big Hugs ($0.06) Agent Select ($0.06) Dreams And Mimics ($0.06) Greetings ($0.06) Legendary Eagle Master ($0.07) Bombsquad ($0.07) Cursed Penmanship ($0.07) Endless Cycle ($0.07) Last Vance ($0.07) This Is Fine - Holo ($0.07) Come Here Boy ($0.07) Nademan ($0.07) Gnome Mercy ($0.08) Retro Leet ($0.08) Monster ($0.08) Rat Pack ($0.08) Skull Troop ($0.08) Hotpot ($0.08) Badge of Server ($0.08) Sting Like A Butterfly ($0.08) Salute! ($0.09) Rush More ($0.09) Ancient Beast ($0.09) Too Late ($0.09) Kitted Out ($0.09) Clicking Heads ($0.09) Clutch Or Kick ($0.09) Master Guardian ($0.09) Distinguished Master Guardian ($0.10) Run T, Run ($0.10) Aztec ($0.10) Laser Beam ($0.10) Noodles ($0.10) Yellow Bombster ($0.10) Silent Ninja ($0.10) Too Old for This ($0.10) Ready For Battle ($0.10) Martha ($0.11) White Bombster ($0.11) Ancient Protector ($0.11) Master Guardian Elite ($0.11) Yellow Cyclawps ($0.11) Dr. Dazzles ($0.11) Hard Cluck Life ($0.12) This Is Fine - T ($0.12) Don't Worry ($0.12) Combine Helmet ($0.12) This Is Fine - CT ($0.12) The Zombie ($0.12) Stone Scales ($0.12) Enemy Spotted ($0.12) Battlefield Portal ($0.12) The Spartan ($0.12) Green Cyclawps ($0.13) Run CT, Run ($0.13) Black Shark Shooter ($0.13) Pixel Avenger ($0.13) Purple Cyclawps ($0.13) Separate Pixels ($0.13) Shaolin ($0.13) Green's Problem ($0.14) Chief ($0.14) Double Dip ($0.14) The Guru ($0.14) Red Shark Shooter ($0.14) Toy Tiger ($0.14) Little Mischief ($0.14) Wallbang ($0.14) Huaji ($0.15) Green Shark Shooter ($0.15) Heads Up ($0.15) Hippocamp ($0.15) Terrorist-Tech ($0.15) Silver ($0.15)

This concludes with a list of the cheapest stickers in CS: GO that can be purchased from the community market. At the same time, it is essential to note that prices may increase or decrease concerning supply and demand.

