5 most expensive games on Steam

Steam is known for having some of the best deals in PC gaming. Players eagerly wait for sales to save as much as 90% on their favorite games. While many games tend to slash their prices to the bare minimum, some games are so ridiculously expensive that even discounts don’t do them justice.

In most cases, it's the base version of the game that secures the Steam store in terms of what is most expensive. However, the store can be unpredictable, as many DLC packs are known to be significantly more expensive than base games.

Take a look at some of the most expensive non-bundled games on Steam.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s views.

Dexerto @Dexerto A game called “The Hidden and Unknown” is $2000 on Steam… A game called “The Hidden and Unknown” is $2000 on Steam… https://t.co/llvsrADz1z

5 Steam games that’ll burn a hole in your pocket

5) The Hidden and Unknown

The "visual novel" genre is becoming increasingly popular on Steam. Some of the games that are a part of it are either extremely expensive or have had their prices increased to staggering amounts. One such game is The Hidden and Unknown, a story-rich visual novel that has a ton of mystery elements in it.

The game is comprised of several short stories that revolve around the themes of psychology, artificial intelligence, philosophy, and more.

Players are free to take their time with it, as the entire game is text-based and presents its messages in many different layouts and configurations to keep the player engrossed.

Undiscounted price: $1999.90

4) Ascent Free-Roaming VR Experience

VR games are another category of games gaining popularity on Steam. One of the best things about VR gaming for PCs is that many pre-existing games tend to get VR ports. The Forest has one, and so does Phasmophobia. A lesser-known VR title, however, is "Ascent Free-Roaming VR Experience.

Termed a "VR experience", this game puts players in a research facility known as FuriCorp, with their objective being to clear the infestation of zombie-like creatures inside.

While a single-player option is available, it is highly recommended that players experience this game with friends. Up to four people can play together.

Since this is a VR-specific title, players can experience the wonders of haptic feedback with additional features like rumbling floors, body suits, and climate control.

Undiscounted price: $999

3) The King’s Castle

The King's Castle is a tower defense game (Image via Steam/TITA Studio)

The King’s Castle is an indie tower defense game where players are given control of a kingdom and its army. The objective of the game is to protect the kingdom against hordes of incoming enemies.

Players must build and expand their armies and strengthen defenses around their castle while battling orcs and other enemies. Almost every feature in the game can be upgraded, from castles to armies and more.

Undiscounted price: $199

2) Mystery Gates

Mystery Gates is an educational game (Image via Steam/Giant Lazer)

Mystery Gates is a VR title that focuses on education and history. The game is set in a region of Poland known as Lower Silesia, which is widely known for its cultural heritage and historical attractions.

Players can move around and visit different locations within the area while reading about them on the signs and dialogue boxes that pop up.

Throughout their journey, players will come across a ton of different puzzles that will need to be solved to progress.

If a player gets stuck along the way, all they have to do is seek out one of the many ghosts in the area. These friendly ghosts are designed to help the player rather than harm them.

Undiscounted price: $199

1) Chandrayaan VR

As players might have guessed, Chandrayaan VR is a game based on the Chandrayaan moon missions undertaken by ISRO.

Another VR title that is more of a simulated experience than a game, Chandrayaan VR takes players through the various stages of the probe’s launch.

Aside from looking around and eventually traveling in a rocket, players also get to tour the science lab, plan the mission, and eventually launch the rocket. Once on the Moon, players can freely explore the lunar surface on foot or in Moon buggies.

Undiscounted price: $199

Steam has one of the most expansive game collections on the internet, arguably making it the best place to get PC games. With almost 11,000 new releases in 2022, it’s obvious that Steam’s popularity is increasing by the day.

The PC versions of the recent Call of Duty games and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla that were previously listed on their respective online stores have now expanded to Steam. This makes them a lot more accessible.

Note: The following games are the most highly priced games in the US Steam store. Prices in other countries can vary.

Poll : 0 votes