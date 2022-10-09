Phasmophobia “Keeps Crashing” error: How to fix, possible reasons, and more

Phasmophobia has been a cult classic for horror enthusiasts ever since its launch in 2020. The title has garnered a fair bit of popularity over the years and there are a lot of players enjoying the game even today.

However, even with the growing player base, the title has seen a fair bit of issues with performance since day one. Bugs and error codes have been a part of the game, and even to this date, Phasmophobia seems to be crashing for a lot of players after the Halloween update.

The “Keeps Crashing” error is quite annoying to deal with that many in the community are facing at the moment, and it’s not exactly an easy bug to identify and root out. However, there are certain fixes that players will be able to try out to deal with the problem.

Today’s guide will, therefore, go over some of the viable solutions that Phasmophobia fans will be able to employ to fix the crash issue in the horror game.

Fixing the “Keeps Crashing” error in Phasmophobia

Crashes in Phasmophobia usually occurs for a variety of reason, the more prominent ones being outdated GPU drivers, corrupted game files, as well as, system requirements that do not support the game optimally anymore.

Hence, to be able to fix the crashing issue in Phasmophobia, here are a few things that players will be required to do:

1) Verify game files and download the updated version

Players on PC will be required to launch the Steam client, head over to Library, and then right-click on Phasmophobia. Then clicking on properties they will need to head over to the Local Files tab and then verify the game integrity.

Steam will then start a process that will take a couple of minutes to verify the integrity of the files that have been installed in their systems.

Players will then be required to check for the game’s latest version and update it to the latest patch.

Doing this will more often than not solve the crashing issue that many are facing in Phasmophobia.

2) Update GPU drivers

Updating the GPU drivers to the latest version has indeed helped many in the community deal with the crashing issues in the title. Players will be able to use apps like the NVIDIA Geforce Experience and the Radeon Software for AMD to very easily upgrade their GPU drivers.

Updating the drivers for the graphics processors fixes a majority of crash issues for almost all modern-day titles.

3) Reducing the visual graphics

This solution is for the older systems that struggle to run modern-day titles that are a bit graphics intensive. While Phasmophobia might look good at higher settings, players with outdated systems will unnecessarily stress out their systems, which will often lead to the game crashing.

Lowering the graphics for the game will definitely help those out with older machines to make the most of the game.

4) Avoid Overclocking CPU/GPU

Overclocking one GPU and CPU can also lead to a game as well as system crashes. Hence, if players are frequently seeing crashes in the horror game after overclocking their system, then it’s important that they revert it to standard so that it does not continue.

Overclocking a machine puts additional stress on them just like putting the graphics on ultra, hence, it’s something that players with older systems are advised to avoid doing.

5) Re-installing the game

One of the more drastic steps that one will be able to take in fixing the issue in the game will be to uninstall the game and then re-install it from scratch. This will usually weed out every single issue that players have been facing in the game, including the game crashes.

