100Thieves' CS: GO coach, Chet Singh, might be planning a move to Valorant, crippling the NA scene even further

Riot Games' latest fps, Valorant, has been slowly crippling the North American CS: GO scene, more and more with every passing day.

Not only has Valorant been successfully able to stow away some of the best players from Valve's shooter, but it has also started to fish for coaches off-late.

With Could9's JamesIRL joining the org's Valorant team as a coach, there have been some rumors surfacing that 100Thieves' head coach Chet Singh might be next.

According to Jarek "Dekay" Lewis from DBLTAP, "Professional Counter-Strike coach Chet Singh is exploring a move to coaching professional Valorant, according to multiple sources. It is not expected that he would remain with 100 Thieves should the move occur."

Sources: 100 Thieves Coach Chet Exploring a Move to Professional Valoranthttps://t.co/M1tYu0KFaM — DeKay (@dekay) September 22, 2020

Chet Singh leaving 100Thieves and the North American CS: GO scene will put the shooter's future in the region in jeopardy. We don't feel that CS: GO will ever be able to recover from this level of exodus anytime soon.

Valorant is crippling North American CS: GO

Putting the latest MDL match-fixing scandals aside (where NA is just ruining CS: GO all by themselves), we see that a bucket load of professional players along with in-game leaders have left CS: GO for Valorant.

100Thieves' Chet Singh was one of the first coaches who noticed that Valorant is genuinely hurting the CS: GO scene in NA.

Lots of NA talent going to Valorant, two NA IGLs going to Valorant as well is going to hurt this scene so much long term. There can be a world where we can see complacency in the top of the NA scene since no one to develop players to challenge them. — 100T Chet Singh (@chetsingh) May 10, 2020

In some of the other competitive esports IPs, League of Legends, Dota 2, and even Overwatch, we get to see older players pass on the torch of knowledge and experience to the younger generation.

The future of CSGO coaching jobs is no longer guaranteed



100T Chet will not be the last to explore an Esport with an actual locked in future job for himself, he's a smart guy, people will follow suit. — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) September 22, 2020

And now with the older players and the in-game leaders leaving the scene, there is a vacuum created, where the CS: GO pro stage will not be able to cultivate reliable young talents, as there really will be no one left to lead them.

The standard of North American CS: GO will fall dramatically, and lead to a lot of 'complacency' from the top teams.