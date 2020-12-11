14-year-old Fortnite pro Moqii fired over offensive tweet

Moqii, a 14-year-old Fortnite pro, was dropped from Gen.G after tweeting out an offensive joke.

Out of the blue, Moqii tweeted a joke centered around cutting that many immediately found offensive. Within minutes of tweeting, she was let go from Gen.G in what was a lightning-fast reaction from the organization.

After posting the now-deleted tweet, Moqii made the announcement that she was let go from the org.

Parted ways with @GenG.

Much love for them, a really good org, i screwed up big time. — Moqii (@MoqiiZK) December 10, 2020

Even with the instant termination, Moqii has maintained that Gen.G is a fantastic org, adding that the mistake was on her.

Gen.G is apparently also honoring the rest of the contract, according to Esports Talk, but the deal is nearly up.

Moqii and young players in esports and Fortnite

Moqii is one of the best players in Fortnite and has stood out as a top female player in Fortnite Esports. Back in August, she won her first Fortnite event and claimed to be the first female player to win an entire event in Fortnite. According to her Twitter, she has also earned $10,680 in total winnings for Fortnite esports.

So far, Moqii has proven that she belongs on a great esports org and has made a name for herself on the platform. However, the situation brings to light the potential mishaps of signing young players to esports teams. As time goes on, more and more young players are signed to orgs. Even an 8-year old was signed to Team 33 just a couple of weeks ago.

Even though these players have a ton of potential and will likely only get better with time, their development is clear. Young kids, in general, are susceptible to saying ridiculous things as they learn and grow. Even Moqii acknowledged this fact, which is a great sign.

Another aspect of that is the fact that parents also have the final say in what happens to a potentially expensive player in an org. One of Moqii's last tweets stated that she would be taking a break from social media at the request of her parents.

My parents have decided that im not allowed to be on twitter for a while due to my mental health and that its recently getting worse. I apologize to anyone i offended yesterday. — Moqii (@MoqiiZK) December 10, 2020

This situation brings up an important conversation surrounding kids and teens on social media in general, especially in the spotlight.

It's clear that Moqii may have learned from the situation, and she's still a fantastic player with a lot of potential. It's likely she'll be signed to a new org in the near future after the situation blows over.