Team 33 signs 8-year-old esports player Joseph Deen

Team 33 just signed an 8-year-old Fortnite player named Joseph Deen.

Joseph Deen, also known as 33 Gosu, was picked up by Team 33 and was offered a $33,000 signing bonus. The signing was discussed in detail on the site PR Newswire, which published an interview with Deen along with the news of his signing.

According to PR Newswire, Deen also received a gaming set-up worth near $5,000 on top of the signing bonus.

8-year-old Joseph Deen signs with Team 33

Joseph Deen spent much of his time playing Fortnite and working to improve his skills. When Deen was six years old, he began to train with Team 33 in order to hone his Fortnite gameplay.

The training has clearly paid off as Joseph Deen is now one of the youngest players ever to sign to an esports org of any kind.

When being interviewed, Deen mentioned that many orgs looked past him because of his age. Team 33 was one of the few orgs to give him a chance and hone his skills.

Of course, signing a young player is a risky venture considering many esports and teams require players to be of a certain age. Incidents such as players being temporarily dropped due to age restrictions are not unheard of. Nonetheless, Team 33 clearly sees potential in Joseph Dean, and the major offer could be beneficial.

Team 33 stated in the article that they have been scouting for some time, and Joseph Deen happened to be one of the young players that they see great potential in. Their philosophy seems to be based on the idea that young players are the future of esports.

After two years of training with Team 33 and its players, Joseph Deen was sent to the Team 33 headquarters to officially sign his contract. The headquarters are a house in Hollywood known as House 33. Deen's major signing took place in the house, which has had all kinds of guests such as Post Malone and Drake.

Joseph Deen is likely still too young to participate in major esports events. He'll have to keep training with Team 33, and only time will tell if the contract pays off.