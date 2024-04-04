20 best faces for Content Warning

You can choose from a variety of faces for Content Warning, which allows you to fully customize your character’s face with ASCII characters. These faces can be swapped out at any time, and be further enhanced by the use of unofficial mods that add a whole layer of much-needed functionality (in general) to the base game.

20 of the best, easy-to-use faces for Content Warning are provided below, along with instructions to input special characters.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author’s opinions.

The best faces for Content Warning

You can use a variety of faces for Content Warning (Image via Landfall Publishing)

To input these faces for Content Warning, you will have to interact with the large TV in the room before you begin a session of multiplayer. You can refer to our guide linked here for a detailed breakdown of the same.

@_@ : Used to convey dizziness or confusion.

O_O : Used to convey shock and awe.

-_- : Used to convey indifference and annoyance.

o7 : Salute

X_X : Represents being dead inside.

>_> : Another expression for annoyance.

^_^ : Used to convey happiness.

:O : Another expression for awe.

>:( : Used to convey anger

O_o : Used to convey a rather surprised reaction.

:3 : Pouting face.

:D : Used to convey joy and happiness.

UwU : Can be used to make the UwU face.

OwO : Used to make an OwO face.

:/ : Can be used to convey awkwardness.

:| : Used to convey boredom.

$$Þ : Reveal your true intention of racking up those views (and money) on SpookTube.

:( : Used to convey unhappiness.

ಠ_ಠ : Used to convey a sense of "Really?"

:_:: Crying emoji look-alike.

How to input special characters for faces in Content Warning?

Changing faces for Content Warning is easy (Image via YouTube/MonkeyKingHero)

To add special characters, you will have to follow the series of steps below:

Load a game of Content Warning, and head to the TV screen.

Interact with the TV to open up the face editor.

To input special characters, hold down the Alt key on your keyboard and make the requisite combination of inputs to output the character.

Add in other characters or change the base color, along with other minuscule adjustments as per your liking.

Hit the Apply button to confirm your face emote and save the changes.

A list of popular special characters and their codes is listed below for reference:

Tongue (Þ) : Alt + P

Small round circle (°) : Alt + 248

Paragraph icon (¶) : Alt + 0182

Theta (Θ) : Alt + 233

Double forward arrow (») : Alt + 175

Double backward arrow («) : Alt + 174

Hollow Square (¤) : Alt + 0164

Centered Circle Bullet (·): Alt + 250

Content Warning was released on April 1, 2024, exclusively for PC via Steam. It quickly hit the top of the charts, owing to its initial promotional period where the game could be grabbed for free. Stay tuned for more updates on Sportskeeda.