3 Animal Crossing: New Horizon ideas for empty spaces

Decorating and designing islands is one of the primary things that Animal Crossing: New Horizons requires its players to do. Players can strive to achieve a 5-star island by decorating their islands properly.

However, sometimes New Horizons players are left with lots of empty spaces on their islands after they have decorated the essential areas on their island, such as Resident Services and other buildings.

Here's how players can decorate the empty spaces on their Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands.

Ideas to decorate empty spaces on Animal Crossing: New Horizons islands

1) Playground

Players can decorate empty spaces on their islands by adding a playground area, which also provides an element of fun on the island. By simply adding some swing sets and a slide, players can have a fun playground on their New Horizons island, allowing villagers and the players themselves to enjoy themselves on the island.

2) Outdoor disco

If players would like their island to have a party zone, they could add an outdoor disco near the beach where villagers can enjoy themselves while dancing to some K.K. Slider tunes.

Some lights, a decorative dance floor set up, and a music system are all players need to turn up the coolness by adding an outdoor disco on their Animal Crossing island.

3) Rest stop

After an exciting day on a New Horizons island, players will need a spot where they can relax. Therefore, it would be a great idea to have a rest stop in the empty spaces on a player's New Horizons island.

Players only need to add a few park benches and some visually pleasing items in the area to help themselves, and other villagers on their island unwind after a long day.

There are many different ways players can decorate empty spaces on their New Horizons island. However, they must remember that sometimes less is more, so there is no pressure to ensure that every nook and corner of their New Horizons island is home to something or the other. They must take their time to carefully plan out what suits their aesthetic when it comes to decorating their island.

