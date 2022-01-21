All new KK slider songs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and how to get them

K.K. Slider is Animal Crossing: New Horizons' very own musical dog and is one of the most loved characters in the game. The massive 2.0 update to Nintendo's fifth AC title added a plethora of features and items to the game, including 12 new songs by the talented K.K. Slider.

Fans have been extremely excited about these songs and naturally want to get more information about how they can obtain them within Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Here's everything players need to know about K.K. Slider's new songs and how they can get their hands on them.

K.K. Slider has 12 new songs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

K.K. Slider is the traveling musician villager in the Animal Crossing franchise. He visits ACNH players' islands once a week, performing for them and other villagers present on the island.

The 12 new songs that K.K. Slider will bring to New Horizons now are as follows:

Chillwave

K.K. Break

K.K. Chorinho

K.K. Bashment

K.K. Dub

K.K. Fugue

K.K. Lovers

K.K. Polka

K.K. Hop

K.K. Khoomei

K.K. Robot Synth

K.K. Slack-Key

Before the 2.0 update, K.K. Slider had 98 songs to his name, and the number had gone up to 110 after the update arrived in the game.

How to obtain K.K. Slider's new songs in New Horizons

The method to obtain these new songs remains the same as the previous ones. There are two primary ways in which players can obtain K.K. Slider's songs in New Horizons, namely, buying them from the Nook Stop terminal or requesting K.K. Slider for the song when he visits.

At the Nook Stop terminal, players can get their hands on any randomly selected song after paying 3,200 Bells. However, they must bear in mind that the random selection occurs from a list of 110 songs, making the chance of obtaining one of the 12 new songs rather low.

On the other hand, players can directly request K.K. Slider himself for his songs. When the musician arrives on the player's Animal Crossing island, they can put in a request for any specific song. After he finishes performing for the villagers, K.K. Slider will gift the first requested song to the player.

Although this method of collecting songs will take up to 12 weeks to obtain all the new tracks, it is more reliable than players trying out their luck at Nook's Cranny.

Version 2.0 has added a lot of cool new features and items that players are still discovering and exploring every day in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and K.K. Slider's new songs are among these items.

