Songs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons- List and how to obtain them

A list of all K.K. Slider songs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Digital Trends)
A list of all K.K. Slider songs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Digital Trends)
Modified 2021-07-04T20:40:12+05:30

Music is a very common hobby in the Animal Crossing franchise. However, there is only one villager who has made a profession out of music. In fact, most villagers who have music as a hobby in Animal Crossing are fans of this one villager's music. This villager is K. K. Slider, the musical dog in Animal Crossing.

K. K. Slider has appeared in 5 Animal Crossing titles till date: Animal Crossing, Wild World, City Folk, New Leaf, and finally, New Horizons.

Who is K. K. Slider in Animal Crossing?

K. K. Slider is a visiting villager in Animal Crossing. He is a traveling dog who is a musician. He appears on every player's Animal Crossing island on Saturdays and performs live.

K. K. Slider presents himself as a liberal hippie. He is vehemently against putting a price on his albums, but they still sell for an amount of Bells in Animal Crossing.

K. K. Slider in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via GameSpot)
K. K. Slider in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via GameSpot)

Till date, he has played a total of 55 in Animal Crossing, 70 in Wild World, 75 in City Folk, 91 in New Leaf, and finally, 95 songs in New Horizons.

Here are all the songs that K. K. Slider has performed in Animal Crossing: New Horizons so far.

  1. Agent K.K.
  2. Aloha K.K.
  3. Animal City
  4. Bubblegum K.K.
  5. Café K.K.
  6. Comrade K.K.
  7. DJ K.K.
  8. Drivin’
  9. Farewell
  10. Forest Life
  11. Go K.K. Rider
  12. Hypno K.K.
  13. I Love You
  14. Imperial K.K.
  15. K.K. Adventure
  16. K.K. Aria
  17. K.K. Ballad
  18. K.K. Bazaar
  19. K.K. Birthday
  20. K.K. Blues
  21. K.K. Bossa
  22. K.K. Calypso
  23. K.K. Casbah
  24. K.K. Chorale
  25. K.K. Condor
  26. K.K. Country
  27. K.K. Cruisin’
  28. K.K. D&B
  29. K.K. Dirge
  30. K.K. Disco
  31. K.K. Dixie
  32. K.K. Étude
  33. K.K. Faire
  34. K.K. Flamenco
  35. K.K. Folk
  36. K.K. Fusion
  37. K.K. Groove
  38. K.K. Gumbo
  39. K.K. House
  40. K.K. Island
  41. K.K. Jazz
  42. K.K. Jongara
  43. K.K. Lament
  44. K.K. Love Song
  45. K.K. Lullaby
  46. K.K. Mambo
  47. K.K. Marathon
  48. K.K. March
  49. K.K. Mariachi
  50. K.K. Metal
  51. K.K. Milonga
  52. K.K. Moody
  53. K.K. Oasis
  54. K.K. Parade
  55. K.K. Ragtime
  56. K.K. Rally
  57. K.K. Reggae
  58. K.K. Rock
  59. K.K. Rockabilly
  60. K.K. Safari
  61. K.K. Salsa
  62. K.K. Samba
  63. K.K. Ska
  64. K.K. Sonata
  65. K.K. Song
  66. K.K. Soul
  67. K.K. Steppe
  68. K.K. Stroll
  69. K.K. Swing
  70. K.K. Synth
  71. K.K. Tango
  72. K.K. Technopop
  73. K.K. Waltz
  74. K.K. Western
  75. King K.K.
  76. Lucky K.K.
  77. Marine Song 2001
  78. Mountain Song
  79. Mr. K.K.
  80. My Place
  81. Neapolitan
  82. Only Me
  83. Pondering
  84. Rockin’ K.K.
  85. Soulful K.K.
  86. Space K.K.
  87. Spring Blossoms
  88. Stale Cupcakes
  89. Steep Hill
  90. Surfin’ K.K.
  91. The K. Funk
  92. To the Edge
  93. Two Days Ago
  94. Wandering
  95. Welcome Horizons

How to obtain songs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There are two methods by which players can obtain songs in New Horizons. First, players can obtain songs via the Nook Store. Second, players can request songs from K. K. Slider after he performs them live on Saturdays.

K. K. Slider performing in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Eurogamer)
K. K. Slider performing in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Eurogamer)

Players must remember, however, that there are some songs that are unobtainable. These are Hazure01, Hazure02, and Hazure03.

