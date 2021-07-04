Songs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons- List and how to obtain them

Music is a very common hobby in the Animal Crossing franchise. However, there is only one villager who has made a profession out of music. In fact, most villagers who have music as a hobby in Animal Crossing are fans of this one villager's music. This villager is K. K. Slider, the musical dog in Animal Crossing.

K. K. Slider has appeared in 5 Animal Crossing titles till date: Animal Crossing, Wild World, City Folk, New Leaf, and finally, New Horizons.

Who is K. K. Slider in Animal Crossing?

K. K. Slider is a visiting villager in Animal Crossing. He is a traveling dog who is a musician. He appears on every player's Animal Crossing island on Saturdays and performs live.

K. K. Slider presents himself as a liberal hippie. He is vehemently against putting a price on his albums, but they still sell for an amount of Bells in Animal Crossing.

K. K. Slider in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via GameSpot)

Till date, he has played a total of 55 in Animal Crossing, 70 in Wild World, 75 in City Folk, 91 in New Leaf, and finally, 95 songs in New Horizons.

Here are all the songs that K. K. Slider has performed in Animal Crossing: New Horizons so far.

Agent K.K. Aloha K.K. Animal City Bubblegum K.K. Café K.K. Comrade K.K. DJ K.K. Drivin’ Farewell Forest Life Go K.K. Rider Hypno K.K. I Love You Imperial K.K. K.K. Adventure K.K. Aria K.K. Ballad K.K. Bazaar K.K. Birthday K.K. Blues K.K. Bossa K.K. Calypso K.K. Casbah K.K. Chorale K.K. Condor K.K. Country K.K. Cruisin’ K.K. D&B K.K. Dirge K.K. Disco K.K. Dixie K.K. Étude K.K. Faire K.K. Flamenco K.K. Folk K.K. Fusion K.K. Groove K.K. Gumbo K.K. House K.K. Island K.K. Jazz K.K. Jongara K.K. Lament K.K. Love Song K.K. Lullaby K.K. Mambo K.K. Marathon K.K. March K.K. Mariachi K.K. Metal K.K. Milonga K.K. Moody K.K. Oasis K.K. Parade K.K. Ragtime K.K. Rally K.K. Reggae K.K. Rock K.K. Rockabilly K.K. Safari K.K. Salsa K.K. Samba K.K. Ska K.K. Sonata K.K. Song K.K. Soul K.K. Steppe K.K. Stroll K.K. Swing K.K. Synth K.K. Tango K.K. Technopop K.K. Waltz K.K. Western King K.K. Lucky K.K. Marine Song 2001 Mountain Song Mr. K.K. My Place Neapolitan Only Me Pondering Rockin’ K.K. Soulful K.K. Space K.K. Spring Blossoms Stale Cupcakes Steep Hill Surfin’ K.K. The K. Funk To the Edge Two Days Ago Wandering Welcome Horizons

How to obtain songs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There are two methods by which players can obtain songs in New Horizons. First, players can obtain songs via the Nook Store. Second, players can request songs from K. K. Slider after he performs them live on Saturdays.

K. K. Slider performing in Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image via Eurogamer)

Players must remember, however, that there are some songs that are unobtainable. These are Hazure01, Hazure02, and Hazure03.

