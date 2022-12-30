3 best 8-card decks for December's Grand Challenge in Clash Royale

Every month, Clash Royale hosts the Grand Challenge, which gives players a chance to win prizes like cards, battle flag tokens, chests, gold, and magic items. The cost to enter the challenge is 100 Gems.

The Grand Challenge either ends at 12 wins or three losses. This means players must build a strong deck and triumph in as many matches as possible.

Here is how the challenge is described in the game:

"Each win in a Challenge will increase your final prize. The Challenge is over at 12 wins or 3 losses!"

Players should create a strong eight-card tournament deck, with cards ranging in rarity from Common to Champion, to win multiple battles and complete the Grand Challenge. They should have an appropriate number of attacking and defending cards in the deck.

This article examines the three best decks for Clash Royale's Grand Challenge this month.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Mega Knight Miner Zap Bait and other effective decks for December's Grand Challenge in Clash Royale

1) Double Prince

The various cards in the Double Prince deck are listed below:

Prince

Dark Prince

Miner

Giant

Fireball

Zap

Mega Minion

Electro Wizard

Double Prince is frequently used as an attacking deck in Clash Royale. Despite it being an aggressive eight-card deck, many players pack cards to counter both Prince and Dark Prince due to their popularity. The Giant can serve as a tank with the help of the Electro Wizard, Mega Minion, and Spells.

Bailey @TREbolaBailey



Enjoy youtube.com/watch?v=YxR4vp… Top 50 global double prince deck strategy guideEnjoy Top 50 global double prince deck strategy guide 😳 @ClashRoyale Enjoy ➡️ youtube.com/watch?v=YxR4vp… https://t.co/g279SLVywE

Due to their enormous hitpoints, giant towers are simpler for the Prince and Dark Prince to destroy. Depending on their plan, players can alter the deck in a number of ways, such as substituting Mega Knight for Giant.

Using low-elixir cards with Double Prince is another way to effectively put pressure on opponents, allowing Prince to take down towers.

2) Miner Loon Cycle

The various cards in the Miner Loon Cycle deck are listed below:

Balloon

Miner

Inferno Dragon

Ice Golem

Barbarian Barrel

Zap

Bats

Mini Pekka

Miner Loon Cycle is another popular Grand Challenge deck that is aggressive. Inferno Dragons, Mini Pekkas, and Balloons are the cards with the highest DPS in this deck. Zap and Bats provide them with help.

RoyaleAPI @RoyaleAPI



⚔️ 56% WR

7113 Season Best:

2/2 wins by

At least 35 GC wins in the last 7 days



#ClashRoyale #クラロワ #DeckSpotlight This LavaLoon Miner deck continues to dominate in the meta! on.royaleapi.com/laln41 ⚔️ 56% WR7113 Season Best: @LavaRakan (#4)2/2 wins by @Javi14__ in #CRLWest in the crucial set vs DignitasAt least 35 GC wins in the last 7 days This LavaLoon Miner deck continues to dominate in the meta! on.royaleapi.com/laln41⚔️ 56% WR🏆 7113 Season Best: @LavaRakan (#4)🎉 2/2 wins by @Javi14__ in #CRLWest in the crucial set vs Dignitas✅ At least 35 GC wins in the last 7 days#ClashRoyale #クラロワ #DeckSpotlight https://t.co/8WbkORqJHe

Opposing towers can be immediately attacked with the Barbarian Barrel and Miner, while the Ice Golem can serve as a modest tank. If needed, players can alter the deck in a few ways, such as switching out the Barbarian Barrel for Baby Dragon.

Players can also switch from Electro Wizard to Inferno Dragon to deal with both air and single-target cards like Inferno Tower.

3) Mega Knight-Miner-Zap Bait

The cards in the Mega Knight-Miner-Zap Bait deck are listed below:

Mega Knight

Miner

Zap

Inferno Tower

Skeleton Barrel

Spear Goblins

Goblin Gang

Bats

Mega Knight-Miner-Zap Bait is one of the most effective Grand Challenge decks in Clash Royale. It contains cards that can help players win battles on both the offensive and defensive ends.

With the perfect plan, Mega Knight, one of Clash Royale's Legendary cards, can completely destroy an Archer Tower. Zap, Bats, and the Goblin Gang can all support Mega Knight in combat.

Spear Goblins and Inferno Tower can be utilized as defensive buildings to thwart an onslaught of enemy troops. Miners and Skeleton Barrels can be used to launch direct attacks on the King and Archer Towers.

The Grand Challenge in Clash Royale is one of the best ways to earn gold, cards, and magic items. Players can also try out new attacking strategies and decks in the challenge to win maximum battles.

