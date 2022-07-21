3 best air attack strategies to complete the Ice Ice Baby Challenge in Clash of Clans

The Ice Ice Baby challenge in Clash of Clans is the latest troop challenge in the game. Players must use the required number of Baby Dragons in multiplayer battles to win rewards like magic items, experience, and resources. The challenge extends till July 22, and players must win ten multiplayer battles to complete it.

Players can use various attack strategies like GoWipe with Baby Dragons or Mass Dragons with Baby Dragons to win multiplayer battles. It is advised to use powerful air attack strategies since they can help earn three stars and star bonuses as well as all the resources.

This article discusses the three best air attack strategies to complete the Ice Ice Baby challenge in Clash of Clans.

How to perform the three most powerful air attack strategies in Clash of Clans

3. DragLoon

The Army Composition for the Town Hall 11 DragLoon attack strategy is as follows:

5 Baby Dragons

9 Dragons

6 Balloons

4 Lightning Spells

2 Earthquake Spells

1 Rage Spell

1 Heal Spell

1 Poison Spell

Balloons, Stone Slammer, and Rage Spell (Clan castle)

DragLoon is one of the most widely employed assault strategies and can be applied at any Town Hall level. To defeat formidable defenses like Inferno Towers, Scatter Shot, and Eagle Artillery, players must use Freeze or Rage Spells with DragLoon. Players need to switch out a few Dragons and Balloons for Baby Dragons to complete the Ice Ice Baby challenge.

Players must first deploy Balloons to help Siege Machines destroy defensive structures. Depending on where their base and defense are located, players can also deploy troops and spells. Baby dragons aid in constructing clearance and disorienting defenses.

2. Queen Charge LavaLoon

The Army Composition for Town Hall 11 Queen Charge LavaLoon attack strategy is as follows:

17 Balloons

4 Minions

4 Healers

1 Lava Hound

5 Baby Dragons

5 Archers

2 Freeze Spells

4 Rage Spells

1 Haste Spell

Balloons, Stone Slammer, and Freeze Spells (Clan castle)

It takes a lot of practice to perfect this air assault method, but it is a reliable enough attack strategy to fulfill the Clash of Clans Ice Ice Baby challenge. The strategy is also effective enough to score three stars in multiplayer strikes.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans youtu.be/6hEc2P9FIU8 Queen Charge LavaLoon, DragBat and more! Check out these five strong attack strategies for Town Hall 11 - by @JudoSloth Queen Charge LavaLoon, DragBat and more! Check out these five strong attack strategies for Town Hall 11 - by @JudoSloth youtu.be/6hEc2P9FIU8

A high-level Archer Queen is necessary for this attack tactic since she aids in the formation of the initial funnel. Enemy clan castle forces may harm lava Hounds and Balloons. Therefore, players should try to clear them soon. To complete the challenge, players can use Baby Dragons in place of Lava Hounds and Balloons.

1. Electro DragLoon

The Army Composition for Town Hall 11 Electro DragLoon attack strategy is as follows:

6 Electro Dragons

6 Balloons

5 Baby Dragons

3 Rage Spells

5 Freeze Spells

Balloons, Stone Slammer, and Rage Spell (Clan castle)

The Electro Dragon is Clash of Clans' most potent soldier since it has the ability to damage buildings in chains. One of the finest air assault techniques to win multiplayer fights and the Ice Ice Baby challenge is the combination of Electro Dragons and Balloons.

Electro DragLoon should be used on multiplayer bases with numerous closely spaced buildings and structures to gain the maximum benefit of chain damage. Additionally, Baby Dragons can be used to clean out external constructions and buildings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far