3 best air attacking strategies for Town Hall 9 in Clash of Clans

Air attacking strategies for Town Hall 9 are one of the best ways to three-star bases in Clash of Clans. Air troops are safe from ground defenses like Mortars and Cannons. For Town Hall 9 players, air attacking strategies are even more important since players get access to X-Bows, one of the strongest defensive buildings in the game.

Analyzing the base is very important before using the air attacking strategy in clan wars and multiplayer battles. Preferring bases with ground X-Bows further makes it easy for air troops to win the battle. In this article, we will explore the best air attacking strategies for Town Hall 9 players in Clash of Clans.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer’s opinions.

Best air attacking strategies for Town Hall 9 in Clash of Clans

1) Queen Charge LavaLoon

Queen Charge LavaLoon in Clash of Clans (Image via SuperCell)

Queen Charge LavaLoon is one of the best air attacking strategies for Town Hall 9 in Clash of Clans. It works perfectly for almost all Town Hall 9 bases. This attacking strategy requires a strong level Archer Queen, preferably more than level 25 as she along with Healers helps clear most of the base.

Queen Walk attack strategy is started from one end of the base with regular Rage and Poison spells to help her clear enemy clan castle troops and heroes. Then LavaLoon air attacking strategy is started from the other end. It involves dropping two early Lava Hounds with all the Balloons at the back.

Since Lava Hound distracts Air Defenses, Balloons are able to take down other defenses. Minions are used to clear outside buildings to complete the attack. Haste and Rage spells are used to assist air troops.

Players may take some additional troops to clear outside buildings or use tips to improve the Queen Charge LavaLoon attacking strategy. Following is the army composition for Queen Charge LavaLoon attacking strategy in Clash of Clans:

4 Healers

16 Balloons

1 Lava Hound

25 Minions

4 Archers

3 Rage spells

2 Haste spells

1 Poison spell

Lava Hound (clan castle)

2) DragLoon

DragLoon in Clash of Clans (Image via SuperCell)

DragLoon is one of the best air attacking strategies for Town Hall 9 in Clash of Clans. As the name suggests, it focuses on using Dragons and Balloons. Players must drop three initial Dragons to clear outside buildings. This will help create a funnel for the remaining Dragons, allowing them to reach the core of the base.

Once the funnel is created, all remaining Dragons along with Balloons and clan castle troops are dropped. They clear the core of the base quickly with the help of spells. Then heroes are used on the other end of the base to distract the remaining defenses.

Players may use DragLoon attacking strategy with Zap spells or Rage spells depending upon the base design. Using Archer Queen to clear one Air Defense initially is another way of performing this attack strategy. Following is the army composition of DragLoon attacking strategy for Town Hall 9 in Clash of Clans:

9 Dragons

8 Balloons

2 Rage spells

3 Zap spells

1 Earthquake spell

1 Poison spell

Balloons (clan castle)

3) LavaLoon

LavaLoon in Clash of Clans is one of the best air attacking strategies for Town Hall 9. (Image via SuperCell)

LavaLoon is a simpler version of Queen Charge LavaLoon attacking strategy. It is good for players with low-level Archer Queen. This attacking strategy focuses on using Lava Hounds to distract Air Defenses with groups of Balloons to clear other defenses.

LavaLoon should preferably be used on ring bases where all defenses are kept close to each other. Players may or may not clear the enemy clan castle troops initially. If they are easily accessible then prefer to clear them using Minions and Poison spells.

Players may make certain changes to LavaLoon air attacking strategy like taking a few Dragons to help make a funnel. Replacing Rage spells with a few Zap spells is another way to take down one Air Defense initially and save Lava Hounds. The army composition of the LavaHound air attacking strategies for Town Hall 9 is as follows:

2 Lava Hounds

23 Balloons

22 Minions

1 Archer

2 Rage spells

4 Haste spells

1 Poison spell

Lava Hound (clan castle)

These are some of the best air attacking strategies for Town Hall 9 in Clash of Clans. Players may change some troops in every attacking strategy as per the base demands. Using some Hog Riders to clear corner Air Defenses is one such example.

