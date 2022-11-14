Top 3 attack combinations for Town Hall 9 in Clash of Clans

When players reach Town Hall 9, battles in Clash of Clans begin to get more challenging. At this point, they receive access to the Archer Queen and a number of powerful unique troops, such as the Baby Dragon, Witch, and Lava Hound.

At the same time, base defenses get more complicated with the unlocking of the X-Bow, preventing them from using the usual attack combinations they could in lower Town Halls. This encourages fans to search for the best troop combinations to attack more effectively in Multiplayer and Clan Wars.

If you are looking for solutions, you have found the right place. Three of the most effective attack combinations in Town Hall 9 are detailed below.

Note: The Clash of Clans attack combinations listed below are based on the writer's opinion, and the user's choice may vary depending on their preferences.

3) Witch Slap

Troops for the attack: 9 Witches + 1 Golem + 4 Healers + 4 Wizards + 5 Wall Breakers

9 Witches + 1 Golem + 4 Healers + 4 Wizards + 5 Wall Breakers Spells for the attack: 2 Rage + 1 Heal + 1 Jump + 1 Poison

2 Rage + 1 Heal + 1 Jump + 1 Poison Clan Castle: 1 Golem / 5 Bowlers + 1 Poison Spell

Witch Slap is a viable attacking strategy in Clash of Clans and is fairly popular within the game's community. Many users prefer this during Clan Wars as it's highly effective.

For this combination, players should first deploy the Golem and then evenly distribute the Witches behind it. They should subsequently position the Healers behind the Witches while placing the Heroes appropriately.

Wall Breakers may be used to break through the first layer of the base, after which the Jump Spell must be utilized correctly to reach the base's center. Individuals must cautiously use other spells to be successful and get a 3-star attack.

2) LavaLoon

Troops for the attack: 3 Lava Hounds + 24 Balloons + 10 Archers

3 Lava Hounds + 24 Balloons + 10 Archers Spells for the attack: 4 Rage + 1 Poison

4 Rage + 1 Poison Clan Castle: 6 Balloons +1 Poison Spell

LavaLoon is yet another excellent option available to players in Clash of Clans. It is a fantastic air attack combination that works well in Town Hall 9.

This particular strategy starts with players deploying the Lava Hounds first, which target the Air Defenses. Balloons must then be strategically positioned behind them to sweep away the other defenses.

It is worth noting that this attacking strategy will only work effectively if gamers use the Rage Spells correctly. Improper placements could cause problems and lead to an unsuccessful attack.

1) GoWiPe

Troops for the attack: 2 Golems + 3 Pekkas + 15 Wizards + 5 Wall Breakers + 10 Archers + 1 Hog Rider

2 Golems + 3 Pekkas + 15 Wizards + 5 Wall Breakers + 10 Archers + 1 Hog Rider Spells for the attack: 2 Heal + 1 Rage + 1 Jump + 1 Poison

2 Heal + 1 Rage + 1 Jump + 1 Poison Clan Castle: 1 Pekka + Filler troops (Archers/Wizard) + 1 Poison Spell

The GoWiPe combination is at the top of the list and is probably the best ground attack combination that users can utilize in Town Hall 9. It is fairly risk-free and almost never fails, with the exception of situations where players completely botch the attack.

To begin, players must drop their Golems and utilize Wall Breakers to drive them towards the center of their base. Players must then deploy Pekkas, Wizards, and Heroes behind these Golems, which will act as a tank and absorb damage.

In the meantime, one Hog Rider has been added to the mix for War Attacks in Clash of Clans as they can help lure out the enemy's Clan Castle troops.

In addition to the combinations listed above, Clash of Clans players can employ other popular options such as Mass Dragons and GoVaHo for a successful attack. These also work well and can assist them in both Multiplayer and Clan Wars.

