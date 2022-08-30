3 best attacking strategies for the Witch Slap challenge in Clash of Clans

The Witch Slap challenge in Clash of Clans is an in-game troop challenge where players must use Witches in multiplayer battles. They must win 10 multiplayer battles before September 2 to unlock all the rewards from the challenge.

The in-game description of the Witch Slap challenge in Clash of Clans is as follows:

"Earn great rewards during this absolutely spellbinding event when you use Witches!"

Players can access the Witch Slap challenge by clicking on the in-game events section, which will also specify the number of Witches that must be used in multiplayer battles. The rewards for completing the challenge include a Research Potion and 400 experience points.

In this article, we will explore the top three attacking strategies for the Witch Slap challenge in Clash of Clans.

Witch Slap and 2 other attacking strategies for the Witch Slap challenge in Clash of Clans

1) BoWitch

The Army Composition for the Town Hall 12 BoWitch attacking strategy is as follows:

5 Ice Golems

12 Bowlers

9 Witches

1 Wizard

1 Archer

4 Freeze Spells

4 Bat Spells

1 Rage Spell

1 Poison Spell

Ice Golem, Yeti, Bat Spells, and Log Launcher (Clan castle)

For players with Town Hall 11 or higher, BoWitch is one of the most powerful attacking strategies in Clash of Clans. It is a popular choice among content creators and seasoned players since it has a fantastic balance of ground and air troops. It can be utilized in both clan wars and multiplayer encounters, depending on the base.

By combining Queen Walk with BoWitch, players can change their offensive strategies and overcome tough defenses like Xbows and Eagle Artillery.

Ice Golems can act as tanks to take damage and shield other troops. Supporting troops like Bowlers, Bats, and Witches can help heroes destroy their core.

2) Witch Slap

The Army Composition for the Town Hall 9 Witch Slap attack strategy is as follows:

2 Golems

11 Witches

5 Wizards

4 Wall Breakers

2 Jump Spells

1 Rage Spell

1 Heal Spell

1 Poison Spell

Golem (Clan castle)

Witch Slap is an effective ground tactic that performs well in bases with Town Hall 9 and Town Hall 10. Swarms of troops can be employed to divert an Xbow defense and make it simpler to destroy. Cash of Clans players can use this attacking strategy in both multiplayer and clan war battles.

When Xbows and other defenders are distracted by Skeletons released by Witches, Wizards and other soldiers can strike.

Golems can act as tanks in the Witch Slap offensive attack tactic, while Wizards and Witches can provide support for troops to break down walls.

3) Witch GoWipe

The Army Composition for Town Hall 10 Witch GoWipe attacking strategy is as follows:

2 Golems

2 Pekkas

15 Wizards

4 Wall Breakers

5 Witches

1 Archer

1 Poison spell

2 Rage spells

2 Freeze spells

1 Jump spell

1 Pekka, 1 Wizard, and 1 Archer (clan castle)

GoWipe is one of the most traditional attacking strategies that Clash of Clans players can use to complete the Witch Slap challenge by September 2.

Players can use a variety of troops with GoWipe, such as Golems, Wizards, Pekkas, Witches, and Valkyries.

The Witches are one of the strongest additions to the GoWipe attack since they can help Pekkas and Wizards get to the center of the base.

Wizards, Pekkas, and Witches can destroy defenses and other structures by using Golems as tanks. Spells, on the other hand, are employed in accordance with the demands of the attack.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh