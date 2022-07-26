5 best attacking strategies for Town Hall 11 in Clash of Clans (2022)

Players must utilize different army combinations to attack opposing bases in the online multiplayer battle game Clash of Clans, which is owned by Supercell. To maximize stars and loot, each Town Hall level requires a different army mix and attack tactic.

They should adopt unique attacking strategies for multiplayer and clan war attacks. This is especially important in Town Hall 11, where players routinely engage in clan wars while also saving enough loot from multiplayer battles to enhance their base.

In this article, we will explore the five best attacking strategies for Town Hall 11 to win multiplayer and clan war battles in Clash of Clans.

Ranking 5 powerful Town Hall 11 attacking strategies in Clash of Clans

5) Queen Walk LavaLoon

Army composition:

17 Balloons

14 Minions

5 Healers

1 Lava Hound

1 Baby Dragon

3 Wall Breakers

5 Archers

2 Freeze Spells

4 Rage Spells

1 Haste Spell

Balloons, Stone Slammer and Freeze Spells (Clan castle)

It takes a lot of practice to master this air assault technique in Clash of Clans, but once mastered, the attacking tactic is effective enough to earn three stars in multiplayer and clan battles. It is important to note that this strategy needs a powerful Archer Queen who is at least level 40.

The base is funneled using Queen Walk, and the remaining base is cleared using the LavaLoon attacking technique. A few balloons can be swapped out for dragons and minions by players to make the attacking tactic even simpler.

4) DragLoon

Army composition:

17 Balloons

14 Minions

5 Healers

1 Lava Hound

1 Baby Dragon

3 Wall Breakers

5 Archers

2 Freeze Spells

4 Rage Spells

1 Haste Spell

Balloons, Stone Slammer and Freeze Spells (Clan castle)

One of the most well-liked attack techniques in Clash of Clans, if used properly, can succeed easily at any Town Hall level. Players must use either Rage or Freeze Spells to defeat the Inferno Towers and Eagle Artillery.

Depending on where the base and defense are located, players can deploy troops and spells. To clear the base and surrounding buildings, they should swap out a few Dragons for Electro Dragons and Minions, respectively. Players should employ offensive tactics against bases with weak air defenses.

3) BoWiBa

Army composition:

5 Ice Golems

12 Bowlers

9 Witches

1 Wizard

1 Archer

4 Freeze Spells

4 Bat Spells

1 Rage Spell

1 Poison Spell

Ice Golem, Yeti, Bat Spells and Log Launcher (Clan castle)

This is one of the top ground attack strategies in the Clash of Clans for TH11, and it may be strengthened by using Bat Spells to take down Inferno Towers. In BoWiBa, the enemy's fortifications are attacked by Witches, Bowlers, Wizards, and Bats while Ice Golems act as tanks.

To start out with a funnel at the base, players can add units like Valkyrie and Pekka to their BoWiBa attacking strategy army composition. Before adopting the attacking technique in clan war fights, players should practice it in multiplayer matches.

2) Mass Miners

Army composition:

42 Miners

2 Wizards

5 Heal Spells

1 Poison Spell

Miners, Siege Barracks and Poison Spells (Clan castle)

Miner troops in Clash of Clans are the most distinctive since they can go underground until they are near a building, avoiding defenses. Mass Miner is a feasible attacking tactic for TH11 that can assist players in obtaining three stars if the enemy's clan castle troops are simple to lure.

Players should practice this attacking tactic in multiplayer matches before applying it in clan war encounters because it takes a lot of practice. To clear the bases, players should switch out a few miners for the Wizards and Valkyries.

1) Electro DragLoon

Army composition:

7 Electro Dragons

10 Balloons

3 Rage Spells

5 Freeze Spells

Balloons, Stone Slammer and Rage Spell (Clan castle)

The Electro Dragon, which can cause chain damage to buildings, is without a doubt the most potent army in Clash of Clans. Combining Electro Dragons with Balloons is one of Town Hall 11's best attacking strategies.

It should be used on bases with numerous closely spaced structures in order to benefit from chain damage. Before Eagle Artillery is activated, players first need to employ two or three Electro Dragons to destroy it.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far