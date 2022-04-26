Mass Miner: Town Hall 12 ground attack strategy in Clash of Clans

Town Hall 12 is one of the most crucial town halls in Clash of Clans, since players gain access to Giga Tesla and other major defenses for the first time. Town Hall 12 players are often a part of clan wars, so learning good attacking strategies is important for winning battles.

There are various Town Hall 12 attacking strategies like GoWipe and BoWiBa, but one of the most popular multiplayer attack strategies in Clash of Clans is Mass Miner. Players may use this attacking strategy in clan wars depending upon their opponent's base and defense.

This article will discuss the army composition of Town Hall 12 Mass Miner, along with a step-by-step guide to using this strong attack.

Mass Miner attack strategy in Clash of Clans

Mass Miner, often used in multiplayer battles, is one of the most effective ground attack strategies in the game. The miners' ability to go underground makes them one of the best troops to use in battle. Players can also combine Mass Miner with Queen Walk or Champion Walk.

Town Hall players can use this attack by changing the army composition according to the opponent's base. Mass Miner requires the use of a large number of Miners who are then divided into three lanes. This way, players can target more buildings safeguarding miners from area-damage defenses like Wizard Tower and Eagle Artillery.

Mass Miner is only an Elixir attack strategy, so players who are saving Dark Elixir for hero upgrades may use this attack in multiplayer battles to gain additional resources. The only drawback of this attack strategy is that players must be able to take down the enemy's clan castle troops using poison spells and Archer Queen, otherwise the attack might get spoiled.

The Army Composition for Town Hall 12 Mass Miner attack strategy is as follows:

45 Miners

2 Archers

2 Wizards

4 Heal Spells

1 Rage Spell

1 Poison Spell

Miners, Siege Barracks and Poison Spells (Clan castle)

Players may use some more Wizards to take down the enemy's clan castle troops or some Minions to take down outside buildings and defensive structures. Replacing a healing spell with a rage spell is also a good way to make this attack strategy even more powerful.

How to use Mass Miners in Clash of Clans?

The Mass Miner is a very effective attacking strategy for Town Hall 11 or higher players, but requires immense practice. Hence, players may first use this strategy in multiplayer battles and then try using it in clan war battles.

The step-by-step guide to using the Mass Miner attacking strategy is as follows:

Decide the side to start the attack, then place three fingers and deploy Miners in three different lanes.

If the clan castle is easy to lure, use Wizards and Poison Spell to take down clan castle troops. If clan castle is in the center of the base, then use multiple Poison Spells and Archer Queen to take down clan castle troops.

Deploy Heal Spells on Miners according to the attack requirements, preferably when near Wizard Tower or other area-damage defensive buildings.

The Miner's unique ability to go underground makes it one of the most powerful ground troops in Clash of Clans. So, using the Mass Miner attack strategy in tandem with Archer Queen, Poison Spells and Wizards is the best way to take down clan castle troops in multiplayer and clan war battles.

Edited by Saman