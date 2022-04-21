BoWiBa: Best Town Hall 11 or higher attack strategy in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans is a multiplayer attack game in which players attack their opponents with a unified army of troops. In battle, players can employ whatever troop and attack strategy they like, but ideally, they should aim to utilize one that is effective and will help them achieve three stars and resources quickly.

Top players and content providers have established a number of tried and true attack techniques. The same can be used to help players win battles. In this article, we'll go over "BoWiBa," one of the finest Clash of Clans mixed-attack strategies to include both air and ground troops.

BoWiBa attack strategy in Clash of Clans

BoWiBa is a simple three-star attacking tactic that is extremely effective for players with Town Hall 11 or higher. Bowlers, Witches, and Bats are the key three troops in the attack tactic. As army composition is a wonderful blend of ground and air troops, it is frequently used by content creators and professional players.

Depending on the base, it can be used in both clan wars and multiplayer engagements. Players can alter their offensive tactics by combining Queen Walk with BoWiBa, which will help clear significant defenses such as Eagle Artillery, Inferno Towers, and Xbows. The attack technique is not too expensive for players since it requires both Elixir and Dark Elixir resources, and it may easily be compensated for by looting from the attack.

Ice Golems serve as tanks in the BoWiBa attack plan, helping eat damage and protect other soldiers. Bowlers and Witches are support troops who assist heroes in taking down the central base. Bat Spells aid in the destruction of powerful defenses such as Eagle Artillery and Inferno Tower. According to the attack criteria, rage, healing, freezing, and poison spells are used. The army composition for Town Hall 12's BoWiBa attack strategy is as follows:

5 Ice Golems

12 Bowlers

9 Witches

1 Wizard

1 Archer

4 Freeze Spells

4 Bat Spells

1 Rage Spell

1 Poison Spell

Ice Golem, Yeti, Bat Spells and Log Launcher (Clan castle)

How to use the BoWiBa attack strategy in Clash of Clans?

Although the BoWiBa assault technique is simple to deploy, players should experiment with different combinations and train extensively before using it in clan warfare. To use the BoWiBa attack strategy in multiplayer and clan war battles, use the following guide:

Deploy Ice Golems in one of the base's corners to draw attention away from the base's defenses and allow other forces to strike. Create an opening for Ice Golems and other support troops using the Log Launcher. To destroy the main base and create a funnel for heroes, use Witches, Wizards, and Bowlers. Once the troops have reached the base's core, use the heroes' abilities to assist them. Finish the defense using Bats Spells on a single-target Inferno Tower or Eagle Artillery. Depending on the attack requirements, utilize Rage and Poison Spells.

Finally, BoWiBa is a popular Clash of Clans offensive strategy that may be applied in a variety of ways. It should be used in clan wars to obtain a quick three stars. You can adjust the army composition as needed while keeping the basic troops the same.

