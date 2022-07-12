5 best attacking strategies for Town Hall 9 in Clash of Clans (2022)

Clash of Clans, SuperCell's online multiplayer game, is all about attacking enemy bases to earn resources, medals, and stars that will help players move up the leaderboard. Therefore, creating an army composition that works effectively in attacks during multiplayer and clan wars is crucial.

Army compositions are essential during Town Hall 9 (TH9) when players start receiving X-bows. This article will cover the five best Town Hall 9 attack methods for Clash of Clans players.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 most powerful and easy Town Hall 9 Attack Strategies in Clash of Clans

5. Mass Dragons

Army composition:

11 Dragons

6 Lightning Spells

1 Rage Spell

1 Poison Spell

Balloons (Clan castle)

Players with Town Hall 8 and higher can deploy Mass Dragons on both multiplayer and clan war bases, making it the simplest and most common air attack tactic in Clash of Clans.

The bases with air sweepers and low-level air defenses respond best to this attacking tactic. Players can increase the effectiveness of this technique by adding soldiers like minions and balloons. Super Minions are good troops to clear outside buildings while defenses are directly hit by balloons, making it simple for dragons to destroy the base.

4. Witch Slap

Army composition:

2 Golems

11 Witches

5 Wizards

4 Wall Breakers

2 Jump Spells

1 Rage Spell

1 Heal Spell

1 Poison Spell

Golem (Clan castle)

One of the most well-liked Town Hall 9 clan war attacking techniques is called Witch Slap, and it works best against open clan war bases. To build a funnel and clear the base, the Witch Slap offensive plan employs soldiers including Witches, Golems, and Wizards.

Witch skeletons serve to divert defenses, allowing other forces to take out the base. Players must consistently practice this attacking technique in order to earn three stars in clan war attacks. To assist Witches in building an early funnel, players can add a Pekka to their army composition.

3. GoHo

Army composition:

2 Golems

21 Hogs

10 Wizards

4 Wall Breakers

2 Minions

3 Archers

2 Heal Spells

1 Rage Spell

1 Jump Spell

1 Poison Spell

Hogs and Poison Spell (Clan castle)

GoHo is one of the most effective TH9 attack techniques in Clash of Clans for clan war and multiplayer attacks. As the name suggests, this attacking strategy uses Hog Riders and Golems to create a funnel and destroy the base.

Hog Riders directly attack defensive buildings and therefore help clear various defenses, allowing Wizards and other support troops to clear the remaining base.

2. LavaLoon

Army composition:

3 Lava Hounds

25 Balloons

5 Archers

4 Rage Spells

1 Poison Spell

Balloons and Poison Spell (Clan castle)

Lavaloon is one of the game's most traditional and effective air attack strategies. This attack method uses balloons and lava hounds, as the name implies.

With the right army deployment in Clash of Clans, a player who has a strong understanding of when to deploy troops should have no issue winning a battle. To clear outer structures like army camps and builder huts, players can add troops like dragons and minions. Prior to adopting this attack method in clan war attacks, players should rehearse it in multiplayer fights.

1. GoWipe

Army composition:

1 Golem

15 Hogs

2 Pekkas

13 Wizards

5 Wall Breakers

3 Archers

1 Rage Spell

1 Jump Spell

2 Heal Spells

1 Poison Spell

Hogs (Clan castle)

One of the most popular and effective attack types in Clash of Clans, GoWipe is great for clan war attacks. With consistent practice, players can become experts in this attacking strategy and deploy troops flawlessly.

To destroy the enemy's base, this offensive strategy employs Golems, Wizards, and Pekkas. Players can add armies like Minions, Barbarians, and Archers to clear the area surrounding the buildings. Witches and Valkyries may also be included in the army composition to build the attack funnel quickly.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far