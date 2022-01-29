3 best Android games like Far Cry 3

Developed by Ubisoft, Far Cry 3 is a first-person shooter game that takes place in a tropical backdrop. The game has elements of role-playing and action-adventure games that players thoroughly enjoy.

The survival-based action game is available on PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Xbox 360, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows, but not on mobile gaming platforms. Android games inspired by Far Cry 3 are pretty limited and the ones listed below are the best ones available.

Best Android games like Far Cry 3

1) Evil Lands: Online Action RPG

The game is not as realistic as Far Cry 3, but there are certainly a few elements that players will find similar. From graphics to immersive quests, the game is a must try for all mobile gamers who are into real-time multiplayer RPGs.

Players can choose their character from the three classes available–sorceress, assassin, and warrior. They can tap here to download the game that has a rating of 4.3 stars on the Google Play Store.

2) Survival Island: EVO raft

This title is a lot like its Ubisoft counterpart due to the backdrop and survival mechanics. Gamers have the option to craft their own weapons like axe, spear, and more from the materials that the game provides.

From hunting to taming animals, there are a lot of activities that players can engage with in Survival Island. The game has 3D graphics and players can tap here to get redirected to the Google Play Store page, where they can download it for free.

3) Modern Combat 4: Zero Hour

One of the best aspects of Modern Combat 4 is that players can choose between playing the hero or the villain. Despite console-like graphics and smooth gameplay, the game takes up a storage space of around 2 GB.

The game has a completely different background compared to the Ubisoft title, but the shooting mechanics of both the titles are pretty similar. Tap here to download it.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the author's opinion.

