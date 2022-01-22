5 best games like BGMI for Android devices in 2022

The Battle Royale mobile gaming world in India is incomplete without BGMI. The game developers encourage a thriving Esports ecosystem all over the country.

Many Android games have been inspired by PUBG Mobile, the OG version of BGMI. Hence, these are a few games that players can enjoy if they want to try out titles with similar gameplay.

Android games like BGMI to try in 2022

1) Call of Duty Mobile

COD: Mobile has two main modes: Battle Royale and Multiplayer. The game mechanics and realistic aspects of the Battle Royale mode will surely remind players of Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Mobile gamers can also enjoy Team Deathmatch, Kill-Confirmed, and other classic COD matches in Multiplayer mode. They can tap here to download the game.

2) Garena Free Fire

This game has unique characters and pets that players can make use of. The OB32 update just arrived and players can now enjoy the exciting features offered by the title.

Free Fire has two primary modes: Battle Royale and Clash Squad. Battle Royale matches are comparatively shorter and feature fewer people than BGMI matches. Download it here.

3) Battle Royale 3D – Warrior63

Players have to land on a 4 Km x 4 Km map and fight for their survival in this game. The best aspect of it is that it is compatible with low-end devices.

Hence, players who do not have enough storage space or have a low-end Android phone can download this game and enjoy a Battle Royale experience like BGMI. They can tap here to download it.

4) ScarFall: The Royale Combat

ScarFall has a perfect aiming and shooting system, which makes the experience of shooting enemies quite satisfactory. The game also provides players with a good arsenal of weapons.

Players can enjoy the team and solo death matches in this title. The game also has a good selection of accessories that players can use, as they did in Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Download it here.

5) PIXEL'S Unknown Battle Ground

This game is pretty much a clone of PUBG Mobile but with pixelated graphics. The game has a rating of 4.2 stars on the Google Play Store, and players can click here to download it.

The title offers over 30 different kinds of weapons that a player can use. The easy and intuitive controls and the auto-shoot feature make the game a good choice for kids and beginners.

Note: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha