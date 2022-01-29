How to play Free Fire on PC: Emulator link and installation guide

Free Fire is a popular battle royale game that is available on mobile gaming platforms like Android and iOS. However, there are still many players who enjoy playing games of this genre on their PC or laptop instead.
In order to run any mobile application on them, users are required to install an emulator, which is a software that allows you to run mobile apps on a computer.
There are various emulators that are famous for running mobile games seamlessly, with BlueStacks, NoxPlayer, and LDPlayer being some of the most famous options.
The minimum system requirements to run Free Fire on a PC/laptop are given as follows:
- OS: Windows 7, 8, or 10 (64-bit)
- CPU: Core i3 2.4GHz
- RAM: 4GB
- GPU: Intel HD Graphics 4000
- HDD: 4GB
Emulators to run Free Fire and their minimum system requirements
To ensure that players have the proper requirements to install and run said emulators on their systems, the minimum system requirements are mentioned below:
BlueStacks 5
- OS: Microsoft Windows 7 and above.
- Processor: Intel or AMD Processor.
- RAM: 4 GB
- Storage: 5GB
Players can click here to download.
NoxPlayer
- OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit)
- CPU: Intel/AMD Dual core processor
- OpenGL: 2.0 or up
- RAM: 1.5 GB
- Storage: 1.5 GB
Players can click here to download.
LDPlayer
- OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit)
- CPU: Intel/AMD Dual core processor
- OpenGL: 2.0 or up
- RAM: 2 GB
- Storage: 1 GB
Players can click here to download.
MEmu Play
- OS: Windows 7/8/8.1/10 (32-bit/64-bit)
- CPU: Intel/AMD Dual core processor
- OpenGL: 2.0 or up
- RAM: 2 GB
- Storage: 2 GB
Players can click here to download.
How to enjoy Free Fire using emulator
Interested players must follow the steps given below:
Step 1: Users will first have to download and install the emulator of their choice.
Step 2: They will then have to sign in using any of the options provided.
Step 3: Players will then have to download and install Free Fire.
Step 4: Once the download is complete, an icon will appear that gamers can tap on to enjoy the popular multiplayer title.