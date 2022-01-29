Free female character in Garena Free Fire: How to get and which character to choose

Free Fire has come up with an event titled She Plays Free Fire to celebrate the presence of female players in the gaming world. The event has various subcategories, out of which one is offering a female character for free.

Of the 15 female characters in Free Fire, 13 are offered free. Gamers will have to log in to the battle royale game today, 29 January (until 3.59 am IST, 30 January), and they will be able to claim a character for free.

How to claim one Free Fire female character at no cost

Users can claim female characters for free (Image via Free Fire)

Step 1: Mobile gamers will have to log into the game and head to the events section via the Calendar icon.

Step 2: They have to go to the "She Plays Free Fire" section and tap "Get Free Character".

Step 3: Users can choose any character of their preference by clicking on the yellow icon next to it.

Step 4: They have to tap "Claim".

Available characters and why players should choose them

Here are the reasons for selecting the following female characters in Free Fire:

Xayne – Players who are into aggressive gameplay should select this character as she can destroy gloo walls and restore HPs.

Dasha – She is an excellent choice for beginners as she helps reduce the recoil of the weapon and the damage caused due to falls.

Kapella – She is one of the most underrated characters who gamers should use in Clash Squad or squad Battle Royale matches as her ability revolves around allies.

Steffie – Aggressive users can choose this active character as she reduces explosive damage and bullet damage.

Notora – Players who use vehicles frequently to travel around the map can choose this character to restore their HP.

Shani – Since the character restores armor durability after every kill, she is best suited to mobile gamers with an aggressive playstyle.

A124 – This passive character helps convert EP to HP and be paired with Agent Hop to become an invaluable asset to aggressive users.

Laura – Beginners and sniper enthusiasts can choose this character as her ability increases accuracy while scoped in.

Moco – Mobile gamers who like to rush in on their enemies can use this passive character as she helps in marking enemies.

Caroline – She can be chosen by players who use shotguns.

Misha – Users who like to drive around to distract their enemies should go for Misha as she reduces the damage taken inside a vehicle and increases the car's speed.

Nikita – Users who use sub-machine guns frequently can choose this character.

Olivia – She is best suited for Clash Squad and group BR games as her ability revolves around reviving teammates.

