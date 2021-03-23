3 best apps to get Free Fire diamonds at no cost in March 2021

Free Fire diamonds are used to purchase different items in the game. However, they are not available for free, and players have to shell out real money to obtain them.

Spending money on a game isn’t a feasible option for every player. Many players, therefore, look for alternative means to get diamonds for free.

This article lists the three best apps that can be used to get Free Fire diamonds at no cost in March 2021.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Gyan Merz: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Best apps that can help players get free diamonds in Free Fire

#1 Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards (Image via Play Store)

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the most trusted applications in the gaming community. It has over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store and is rated 4.4, with over 2.2 million reviews.

Advertisement

In this app, players have to complete short surveys to obtain Google Play Credits. These credits can later be used to directly purchase Free Fire diamonds.

Click here to visit the Google Opinion Rewards page on the Google Play Store.

#2 Poll Pay

Poll Pay (Image via Poll Pay)

Poll Pay is a prominent GPT (Get-paid-to) app where players have to complete various tasks like surveys and quizzes to get rewards. However, they can only cash out via PayPal. The app currently has over 1 million downloads on the Google Play Store and is rated 4.6.

Advertisement

Players can click here to visit the Poll Pay page on the Google Play Store.

Also read: Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Rahul Gamer: Who has better Free Fire stats in March 2021?

#3 Easy Rewards

Easy Rewards (Image via Easy Rewards)

Easy Rewards is another GPT application that is used by a lot of gamers. It functions similarly to Poll Pay, with players having to complete tasks to get rewards.

It is to be noted that the cashout options vary based on the country of the player.

Click here to visit the Easy Rewards page on the Google Play Store.

(Note: Players should never try out tools like Free Fire unlimited diamond generators as they are 100% illegal. If found guilty, the accounts of the users will be permanently banned)

Also read: BUDI01 GAMING's Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, stats and total subscribers in March 2021