3 best attack strategies for Hog Heaven challenge in Clash of Clans

The newest troop challenge in Clash of Clans, Hog Heaven, requires players to utilize Hog Riders in cooperative combat in order to receive exclusive rewards.

With strong hitpoints and damage, the Hog Rider is one of the best Dark Elixir troops in the game. Players can unlock him by upgrading Dark Barracks to level 2, which requires Town Hall level 8.

In multiplayer engagements, players are free to employ any Hog Rider offensive tactics. They can even acquire magic items and experience points by utilizing Hog Riders in 10 victories.

To unlock the rewards, players can go to the game's events section and create strong Hog Rider army combinations.

In this article, we will explore the three best attacking strategies for the Hog Heaven challenge in Clash of Clans.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Mass Hogs and 2 other attacking strategies for the Hog Heaven challenge in Clash of Clans

1) Mass Hogs

The army composition for TH10 Mass Hogs attacking strategy is as follows:

37 Hog Riders

39 Archers

8 Wall Breakers

5 Healing spells

1 Freeze spells

Hog Riders (Clan castle)

The Mass Hog Rider is one of the finest attacking techniques in Clash of Clans. Using this strategy, players can easily clear Town Hall 8 and higher bases in the Hog Heaven challenge. The Hog Riders directly target the opposing team's defense buildings.

Before employing the Mass Hog attack, players may want to utilize troops like Golems and Wizards to build a funnel and demolish Inferno Towers. To clear outlying buildings, players can also add forces like minions, baby dragons, and archers.

2) GoVaHo

The army composition of the Town Hall 8 GoVaHo attacking strategy is as follows:

2 Golems

12 Hog Riders

4 Valkyries

6 Wall Breakers

9 Wizards

4 Archers

Barbarian King

3 Healing Spells

3 Valkyries (clan castle)

This is one of the quickest attacking methods in Clash of Clans, especially for capturing bases. The Valkyries will destroy the core, the Golems will take care of the damage, and the Hog Riders will clean up the remaining mess. This kind of assault can be used for clan war attacks, common trophy pushes, and even gold and elixir farming.

Players can modify their armies for the Hog Heaven challenge by including Pekkas in the attacking plan to aid Valkyries in taking out the main base. Another strategy for maximizing victories in the Hog Heaven challenge is to use Queen Walk.

3) GoWipe with Hog Riders

The army composition of the Town Hall 10 GoWipe attack strategy is as follows:

2 Golems

2 Pekkas

11 Hog Riders

16 Wizards

5 Wall Breakers

1 Poison spell

2 Rage spells

2 Healing spells

6 Hog Riders (clan castle)

This is one of the most popular attacking strategies, given that players can employ GoWipe in both multiplayer and clan war encounters. With GoWipe, players can also use a variety of armies, including Witches, Valkyries, and Hog Riders.

One of the strongest additions to the GoWipe attack is the Hog Rider, as it will assist other troops by clearing the defensive buildings. Players can even use it in multiplayer battles and farming because it is a balanced resource attack.

